Matter's SEC Heat Check: Bubble spoiler Texas A&M on the rise

Here’s all you need to know about the state of SEC men’s basketball: After a week that produced only a few surprises across the conference — Auburn lost to Georgia, South Carolina dropped a pair, A&M swept two bubble teams — the current seedings for the SEC tournament are exactly the same 1 through 14 as they were last Monday. That’s not to say there won’t be some movement over these final two weeks of the regular season, but what you see is what you get with this league. A couple very good teams, a bunch of average teams in the middle and some struggling teams at the bottom.