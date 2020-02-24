Matter's SEC Heat Check: Bubble spoiler Texas A&M on the rise

Here’s all you need to know about the state of SEC men’s basketball: After a week that produced only a few surprises across the conference — Auburn lost to Georgia, South Carolina dropped a pair, A&M swept two bubble teams — the current seedings for the SEC tournament are exactly the same 1 through 14 as they were last Monday. That’s not to say there won’t be some movement over these final two weeks of the regular season, but what you see is what you get with this league. A couple very good teams, a bunch of average teams in the middle and some struggling teams at the bottom.
So, once again, here’s how the SEC seedings would look if the tournament started today:
FIRST ROUND
Wed., March 11
Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia
Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt
SECOND ROUND
Thurs., March 12
Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 South Carolina
Game 5: No. 10 Missouri vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 Mississippi State
QUARTERFINALS
Fri., March 13
Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner
Game 8: No. 4 Florida vs. Game 4 winner
Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner
SEMIFINALS
Sat., March 14
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sun., March 15
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
We do have some movement in this week’s Heat Check…
1. Kentucky (22-5, 12-2)
The Wildcats keep rolling with wins over LSU and Florida. UK is undoubtedly the best team in the SEC and the league’s best hope for a national championship. Sophomore Immanuel Quickley, the just-named SEC player of the week, is making a late push for SEC player of the year. "He was the best player on the floor," Florida coach Mike White said after Saturday’s game. "I thought he did a great job finding space, searching. Hit huge shots, and complemented that with terrific defense on the perimeter."
Last week: No. 1
NET Ranking: No. 26 (down 2 from last Monday)
KenPom Ranking: No. 21 (up 9 from last Monday)
This week: at Texas A&M, vs. Auburn
2. LSU (19-8, 10-4)
The Tigers couldn’t finish off Kentucky but scored an impressive road win at South Carolina. LSU had lost its last three road games but now has an impressive 13 road wins over the last two seasons.
Last week: No. 3
NET Ranking: No. 30 (up 5)
KenPom Ranking: No. 35 (down 1)
This week: at Florida, vs. Texas A&M
3. Florida (17-10, 9-5)
No shame in losing in Lexington, but before that the Gators strengthened their NCAA Tournament hopes win three straight wins, including a 14-point victory over Arkansas.
Last week: No. 5
NET Ranking: No. 33 (down 2)
KenPom Ranking: No. 33 (up 5)
This week: vs. LSU, at Tennessee
4. Auburn (23-4, 10-4)
Isaac Okoro might prove to be the most valuable player in the SEC. The Tigers were cruising toward the No. 1 seed before the freshman was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Without him, Auburn dropped consecutive games to Mizzou and Georgia and needed a second-half comeback to avoid a third straight loss Saturday against Tennessee.
Last week: No. 2
NET Ranking: No. 28 (down 3)
KenPom Ranking: No. 38 (down 5)
This week: vs. Ole Miss, at Kentucky
5. Texas A&M (14-12, 8-6)
Can we just hand Buzz Williams the SEC coach of the year award? The Aggies were one of just three teams to sweep both games last week, beating Alabama and Mississippi State, both NCAA Tournament bubble teams. Nobody is getting more with less than Williams. A split this week would be outstanding for the rebuilding Aggies.
Last week: No. 9
NET Ranking: No. 117 (up 17)
KenPom Ranking: No. 134 (up 36)
This week: vs. Kentucky, at LSU
6. Mississippi State (17-10, 8-6)
The Bulldogs can be a taxing matchup for smaller teams, but Ben Howland’s team is in danger of falling off the NCAA bubble after losing to Texas A&M.
Last week: No. 6
NET Ranking: No. 57 (down 4)
KenPom Ranking: No. 53 (down 5)
This week: vs. Alabama, at Missouri
7. South Carolina (16-11, 8-6)
The Gamecocks have a slim margin for error when it comes to the NCAA bubble, and last week’s two-game sweep won’t help matters. Frank Martin’s team can get right this week with two winnable games.
Last week: No. 4
NET Ranking: No. 63 (up 1)
KenPom Ranking: No. 69 (down 5)
This week: vs. Georgia, at Alabama
8. Alabama (15-12, 7-7)
If the Crimson Tide want to sneak onto an NCAA bracket they can help their cause bumping off two fellow bubble teams this week.
Last week: No. 7
NET Ranking: No. 40 (down 4)
KenPom Ranking: No. 46 (no change)
This week: at Mississippi State, vs. South Carolina
9. Tennessee (15-12, 7-7)
The Vols were on the verge of a quality win over Auburn when things unraveled on Saturday and the Tigers ripped off an 18-0 run.
Last week: No. 8
NET Ranking: No. 64 (down 2)
KenPom Ranking: No. 66 (down 9)
This week: at Arkansas, vs. Florida
10. Arkansas (17-10, 5-9)
Isiah Joe’s return from knee surgery coincided with the end of the Hogs’ five-game losing streak. But it didn’t look like a coincidence in Saturday’s win over Missouri. Joe drilled five 3-pointers, played strong defense on the perimeter and sparked Arkansas to a much-needed win. The Hogs' national rankings are still a bit baffling considering their shortage of quality wins.
Last week: No. 12
NET Ranking: No. 45 (up 3)
KenPom Ranking: No. 47 (down 3)
This week: at Florida, vs. Missouri
11. Missouri (13-14, 5-9)
The Tigers’ momentum stalled in Fayetteville, but Cuonzo Martin’s team can still finish strong against a light final stretch in the schedule and, best-case scenario, finish .500 in SEC play.
Last week: No. 10
NET Ranking: No. 89 (down 1)
KenPom Ranking: No. 107 (down 4)
This week: at Vanderbilt, vs. Mississippi State
12. Georgia (14-13, 4-10)
How about these Bulldogs? Georgia is making a last push out of the bottom four with last week’s wins over Auburn and Vandy, while Anthony Edwards is putting the final touches on his NBA draft credentials.
Last week: No. 14
NET Ranking: No. 90 (up 10)
KenPom Ranking: No. 97 (up 7)
This week: at South Carolina, vs. Arkansas
13. Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10)
The Rebels sure haven’t capitalized on a brilliant offensive season from Breein Tyree, one of the league’s most potent scorers.
Last week: No. 11
NET Ranking: No. 94 (down 13)
KenPom Ranking: No. 94 (down 7)
This week: at Auburn, vs. Vanderbilt
14. Vanderbilt (9-18, 1-13)
The Commodores have just one SEC win the last two seasons and are running out of chances to double that total.
Last week: No. 13
NET Ranking: No. 145 (up 3)
KenPom Ranking: No. 171 (up 3)
This week: vs. Missouri, at Ole Miss
ALL-SEC HEAT CHECK
Let’s see how the All-SEC ballot looks after another week of games:
FIRST TEAM
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Skylar Mays, LSU
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
SECOND TEAM
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
Darius Days, LSU
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
THIRD TEAM
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Xavier Pinson, Missouri
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Austin Wiley, Auburn