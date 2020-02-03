Matter's SEC Heat Check: Bulldogs, Gamecocks on the rise

The game of the weekend in the Southeastern Conference led to a shakeup at the top of the Heat Check and gave the defending conference champions a two-game lead on the rest of the field. For some reason AP voters aren’t blown away by Louisiana State. The Tigers are No. 18, the lowest ranking for any high-major team with four or fewer losses, but they’ve climbed to the top in this weekly rundown of the SEC field.
Left for dead in December, there’s another team on the rise from Columbia. Sorry, Tiger fans. That would be Columbia, S.C., not Columbia, Mo. And there’s a team on the decline from the state of Alabama, now dealing with a serious injury that could cost the SEC an NCAA Tournament team.
1. LSU (17-4, 8-0)
Saturday was a special day in Baton Rouge, La., when the Tigers celebrated the 50-year anniversary of Pete Maravich breaking the NCAA career scoring record. Maravich’s wife and son were on hand and witnessed another victory for Will Wade’s Tigers, now the first LSU team to start 8-0 in conference play since 1981. Nearing the midpoint of conference play, the defending SEC champions now have a two-game lead on the rest of the field.
Last week: No. 2
This week: at Vanderbilt, at Auburn
2. Auburn (19-2, 6-2)
Bruce Pearl’s Tigers eclipsed Kentucky with a strong win over the Wildcats on Saturday, their second straight over UK and fourth in the last seven meetings. With ESPN’s “College GameDay” on campus, Auburn didn’t disappoint and recovered from their shaky two-game skid. "This is why we came here," center Austin Wiley said. "To make history. Fans should get used to this because we work hard. It shouldn't be a surprising win every time we beat good teams like Kentucky.”
Last week: No. 3
This week: vs. Arkansas, vs. LSU
3. Kentucky (16-5, 6-2)
Rough day for the Wildcats at Auburn, where the home team took 44 free throws to UK’s 24 and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. Throw in struggles by point guard Ashton Hagans (five points, six turnovers, five fouls) and the Cats didn’t look much like a vintage John Calipari team. And it only gets more difficult from here. “We got a game coming up now, Mississippi State. They're beating everybody by 20,” Calipari said. “And you know what they are? They're big and physical. If they push us around like we got pushed around today, it's going to be a hard one for us."
Last week: No. 1
This week: at Mississippi State, at Tennessee
4. Mississippi State (14-7, 5-3)
Speaking of the Bulldogs, Ben Howland’s team has won five straight SEC games after an ugly 0-3 start. Few teams can match MSU’s size and production up front and big man Reggie Perry is taking big strides toward SEC player of the year honors. In the second half Saturday against Tennessee, MSU shot 69.2 percent and scored 58 points. This is looking more and more like an NCAA Tournament team that can do some damage.
Last week: No. 7
This week: at Florida, vs. Tennessee
5. South Carolina (13-8, 5-3)
This week’s big riser climbed four spots after a road win at Arkansas and a dominant 22-point home win over Missouri. Frank Martin’s team is deep and dangerous and the young pieces are coming along. This looked like a ho-hum year for the Gamecocks through the first two months of the season, but nobody wants to play this team now that it’s February.
Last week: No. 9
This week: vs. Ole Miss, vs. Texas A&M
6. Florida (13-8, 5-3)
The Gators snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday but it didn’t come easy, a six-point win at lowly Vanderbilt.
Last week: No. 5
This week: at Georgia, at Ole Miss
7. Arkansas (16-5, 4-4)
The Razorbacks dropped a home game to South Carolina but broke even for the week with a tough road win at Alabama. The Hogs are undersized with a short bench but might have the SEC’s best guard in Mason Jones, who scored 34 and 30 points this week, the first back-to-back 30-point games for Arkansas since 2002.
Last week: No. 7
This week: at Auburn, at Missouri
8. Alabama (12-9, 4-4)
Big drop for the Tide this week after a pair of losses to LSU and Arkansas. The depleted Tide led the Hogs 12-0 on Saturday and might have gotten comfortable. Bama didn’t have guard Beetle Bolden, who was out with an illness, and forward Herbert Jones, out indefinitely with a fractured wrist. The Jones injury might be enough to stall any momentum and bounce the Tide off the NCAA bubble.
Last week: No. 4
This week: at Tennessee, at Georgia
9. Tennessee (12-9, 4-4)
Three straight losses for the Volunteers, whose NCAA hopes are fading fast. In Saturday’s loss at Mississippi State, UT clearly missed freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James, who’s day to day with a hip injury.
Last week: No. 9
This week: vs. Alabama, at Kentucky
10. Texas A&M (10-10, 4-4)
As bad as the Aggies were last year—14-18 and 6-12 in the SEC—first-year coach Buzz Williams deserves a lot of credit for keeping A&M around .500 since the start of league play, despite grim preseason expectations and shooting that’s woeful more often than not.
Last week: No. 10
This week: vs. Missouri, at South Carolina
11. Missouri (10-11, 2-6)
Mizzou predictably followed a wild 20-point comeback victory over Georgia with a flat performance at South Carolina. The floor of the league is so low this year it might take just a couple more wins to avoid a bottom-four finish and first-day appearance at the SEC tournament.
Last week: No. 13
This week: at Texas A&M, vs. Arkansas
12. Georgia (12-9, 2-6)
The Bulldogs blew a golden chance to secure a road win last week at Missouri but to their credit rebounded Saturday and knocked off Texas A&M. It’s a shame the league doesn’t get to showcase star freshman guard Anthony Edwards (23 points at MU, 29 against A&M) in high-profile games.
Last week: No. 12
This week: vs. Florida, vs. Alabama
13. Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7)
The Rebels have lost eight of nine though they took Auburn to two overtimes last week before losing by a point.
Last week: No. 11
This week: at South Carolina, vs. Florida
14. Vanderbilt (8-13, 0-8)
Vandy hasn’t won an SEC game in two years and its best chance to snap the streak won’t come for a couple more weeks, when the Commodores host Georgia and Missouri in back-to-back games.
Last week: No. 14
This week: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State