Matter's SEC Heat Check: Bulldogs, Gamecocks on the rise

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers eclipsed Kentucky with a strong win over the Wildcats on Saturday, their second straight over UK and fourth in the last seven meetings. With ESPN’s “College GameDay” on campus, Auburn didn’t disappoint and recovered from their shaky two-game skid. "This is why we came here," center Austin Wiley said. "To make history. Fans should get used to this because we work hard. It shouldn't be a surprising win every time we beat good teams like Kentucky.”

3. Kentucky (16-5, 6-2)

Rough day for the Wildcats at Auburn, where the home team took 44 free throws to UK’s 24 and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. Throw in struggles by point guard Ashton Hagans (five points, six turnovers, five fouls) and the Cats didn’t look much like a vintage John Calipari team. And it only gets more difficult from here. “We got a game coming up now, Mississippi State. They're beating everybody by 20,” Calipari said. “And you know what they are? They're big and physical. If they push us around like we got pushed around today, it's going to be a hard one for us."