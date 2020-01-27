Matter's SEC Heat Check: Cream rises after Big 12/SEC Challenge

COLUMBIA, Mo. - When it comes to men’s basketball, the Big 12 is widely considered better than the SEC, not so much in terms of depth, but the Big 12’s quality at the top of the conference is undoubtedly superior. But the SEC held its own in Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge, going 5-5 in the intraconference event, including a narrow road win on a Big 12 court.
Looking closer at the 10 matchups, the SEC teams won their five games by a combined 22 points … while the Big 12 teams won their five games by a combined 52 points. Big 12 teams were favored in seven of the 10 matchups with every SEC team an underdog except Auburn (vs. Iowa State), Arkansas (vs. TCU) and Alabama (vs. Kansas State). The favorites went 8-2 on Saturday but went just 5-5 against the spread.
All of that leads to a bit of a shakeup in the middle of the Heat Check. Here’s a latest glance at the SEC from top to bottom:
1. Kentucky (15-4, 5-1)
The Wildcats needed overtime but pulled off another impressive win, on the road no less, at Texas Tech. “'We're not into moral victories around here,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said after the two-point loss. “Just a couple of months ago we were playing for the national championship. We expected to win the game, but congratulate Kentucky, played with a lot of poise, they were the more aggressive team in overtime.'' Is there a trio in the SEC playing better than Nick Richards-Ashton Hagans-Immanuel Quickley? And that’s not including Tyrese Maxey, maybe the most talented of John Calipari’s Cats.
Last week: No. 1
This week: vs. Vanderbilt, at Auburn
2. LSU (15-4, 6-0)
Will Wade must be living right because his Tigers win close games over and over again. They’ve won eight in a row and the last six by 2, 1, 4, 4, 2 and 2 points, including two-point wins over Florida and Texas this past week. In Austin on Saturday, LSU blew a 16-point lead, trailed by two then rallied in the closing minutes, mostly at the free throw line.
Last week: No. 2
This week: vs. Alabama, vs. Ole Miss
3. Auburn (17-2, 4-2)
Auburn recovered from a two-loss week with a couple victories over South Carolina and Iowa State. Nobody’s been a stronger advocate of the SEC when it comes to these conference showdowns than Auburn’s Bruce Pearl and he didn’t take lightly the significance of Saturday’s win over the Cyclones. “For Auburn to hold serve at home, we were the home team here, we were supposed to win this one,” Pearl said. “We did. That matters a lot to me that Auburn's not holding the league down any longer in men's basketball."
Last week: No. 3
This week: at Ole Miss, vs. Kentucky
4. Alabama (12-7, 4-2)
The Crimson Tide swept a couple overmatched foes last week in Vanderbilt and Kansas State but can solidify their place in the top four with a couple more wins this week. Bama has won four in a row and five of its last six, but four of those wins were decided by double digits. On Saturday, K-State took the Tide to the wire. Bama prevailed by three in a game that featured nine lead changes. “That was the first time we've won when it's been under five points,” Tide coach Nate Oats said. “We need to be in some close games and feel like we can win them. We had to take care of the ball late, hit some free throws late and get some stops late. I'm proud of the guys for that. There's a lot of stuff to learn from the game.”
Last week: No. 6
This week: at LSU, vs. Arkansas
5. Florida (12-7, 4-2)
The Gators lost twice last week against two nationally ranked teams, No. 22 LSU and No. 1 Baylor, but still hold serve here at No. 5. The Gators might still be a fringe NCAA Tournament team, but Mike White’s team has a handful of quality Ws, notably over Alabama and Auburn.
Last week: No. 5
This week: vs. Mississippi State, at Vanderbilt
6. Mississippi State (12-7, 3-3)
The Bulldogs held off Arkansas at home but couldn’t extend their three-game winning streak on Saturday, losing by a point at Oklahoma. MSU coach Ben Howland blamed himself for the loss after the Bulldogs rallied to take a late lead before missing a what would have been a game-winning shot at the buzzer. “This loss is on me,” Howland said. “I did a horrible job the last 15 seconds of the game not setting something up. Typically, you want to attack down one and get to the rim. We didn't have any timeouts left. That's what my goal was. We didn't work on that, though. We haven't had a special situation, so our players didn't understand that. I definitely should have called some type of ball screen late. This game is totally on my shoulders.”
Last week: No. 7
This week: at Florida, vs. Tennessee
7. Arkansas (15-4, 3-3)
The Hogs slip a bit here after losing in Starkville but followed with a solid home win over TCU, despite not having injured guard Isaiah Joe. First-year coach Eric Musselman called it Arkansas’ best game of the season.
Last week: No. 4
This week: vs. South Carolina, at Alabama
8. Tennessee (11-7, 4-2)
No moral victories at the Heat Check, but the Vols don’t get punished for a gritty effort at Kansas, where the Vols ran out of firepower in a six-point loss. “We had a chance to beat a good team, but we need about three more guys to give us more than they did today,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said. “We will get back into conference play on Tuesday and continue to try to grow this team and work through some of the things that we didn’t do well today.”
Last week: No. 9
This week: vs. Texas A&M, at Mississippi State
9. South Carolina (11-8, 3-3)
After losing at Auburn, the Gamecocks took out their frustrations on Vandy with a 26-point win.
Last week: No. 8
This week: at Arkansas, vs. Missouri
10. Texas A&M (9-9, 3-3)
Buzz Williams figured his Aggies would be underdogs in every SEC game this season, but here they stand at 3-3 with a .500 finish not out of the question.
Last week: No. 11
This week: at Tennessee, at Georgia
11. Ole Miss (10-9, 1-5)
The Rebels avoided being the last SEC team winless in league play by scoring a 10-point quality win at Georgia, a loss that might say more about the Bulldogs than the Rebels. Two massive tests for Kermit Davis’ team this week.
Last week: No. 13
This week: vs. Auburn, at LSU
12. Georgia (11-8, 1-5)
What’s happened to this team since that big win over Memphis? The shine is coming off super freshman Anthony Edwards, who’s been held under 20 points in all three of UGA’s three straight losses. He’s shooting just 5 of 21 from 3-point range in those games.
Last week: No. 10
This week: at Missouri, vs. Texas A&M
13. Missouri (9-10, 1-5)
Can the Tigers get back to .500? For a while Saturday it felt like the Tigers were capable of giving West Virginia a scare. Then the second half tipped off and WVU ran off a 21-0 run. Three different WVU players matched or outscored Cuonzo Martin’s entire starting lineup, which totaled just 14 points.
Last week: No. 12
This week: vs. Georgia, at South Carolina
14. Vanderbilt (8-11, 0-6)
A couple weeks ago the Commodores took Auburn to the brink of a major upset on Auburn’s home floor. Since then, Vandy’s lost five straight games by margins of 19, 20, 21, 15 and 26 points.
Last week: No. 14
This week: at Kentucky, vs. Florida