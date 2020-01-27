Matter's SEC Heat Check: Cream rises after Big 12/SEC Challenge

4. Alabama (12-7, 4-2)

The Crimson Tide swept a couple overmatched foes last week in Vanderbilt and Kansas State but can solidify their place in the top four with a couple more wins this week. Bama has won four in a row and five of its last six, but four of those wins were decided by double digits. On Saturday, K-State took the Tide to the wire. Bama prevailed by three in a game that featured nine lead changes. “That was the first time we've won when it's been under five points,” Tide coach Nate Oats said. “We need to be in some close games and feel like we can win them. We had to take care of the ball late, hit some free throws late and get some stops late. I'm proud of the guys for that. There's a lot of stuff to learn from the game.”