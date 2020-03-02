Matter's SEC Heat Check: It's Kentucky and who else?

The college basketball regular season is down to its final week, and in the Southeastern Conference, a regular-season champion has been crowned. Kentucky has clinched the title plus the No. 1 seed in next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville. The uncertainty starts after the Wildcats. There are still a few teams scrapping for the other three top-four seeds and double byes at Bridgestone Arena. Beyond Nashville, there are major NCAA Tournament stakes at play the next two weeks.

ESPN and CBS both project only four SEC teams on the NCAA bracket: Kentucky (3 seed by both), Auburn (5 seed by both), LSU (8/9 seed) and Florida (9 seed by both). Both sites project Mississippi State among the first four out. CBS includes Arkansas among the first four out, while ESPN lists South Carolina among the next four out. Landing just four teams in the Tournament would signal a major step backward for the SEC after putting eight and seven teams on the bracket the last two years, respectively.

That said, that’s where we are. Let’s check out the Heat Check for more.

SEC TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Wed., March 11

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia