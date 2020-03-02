Matter's SEC Heat Check: It's Kentucky and who else?

The college basketball regular season is down to its final week, and in the Southeastern Conference, a regular-season champion has been crowned. Kentucky has clinched the title plus the No. 1 seed in next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville. The uncertainty starts after the Wildcats. There are still a few teams scrapping for the other three top-four seeds and double byes at Bridgestone Arena. Beyond Nashville, there are major NCAA Tournament stakes at play the next two weeks.
ESPN and CBS both project only four SEC teams on the NCAA bracket: Kentucky (3 seed by both), Auburn (5 seed by both), LSU (8/9 seed) and Florida (9 seed by both). Both sites project Mississippi State among the first four out. CBS includes Arkansas among the first four out, while ESPN lists South Carolina among the next four out. Landing just four teams in the Tournament would signal a major step backward for the SEC after putting eight and seven teams on the bracket the last two years, respectively.
That said, that’s where we are. Let’s check out the Heat Check for more.
SEC TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Wed., March 11
Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia
Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt
SECOND ROUND
Thurs., March 12
Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Florida
Game 5: No. 10 Missouri vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 South Carolina
QUARTERFINALS
Fri., March 13
Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner
Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner
Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner
SEMIFINALS
Sat., March 14
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sun., March 15
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
We do have some movement in this week’s Heat Check…
1. Kentucky (24-5, 14-2)
A team that lost to consecutive games to Ohio State and Utah in Las Vegas plus a home games to Evansville – currently 0-18 in the Missouri Valley Conference – has a three-game lead in a major conference, has already clinched the regular-season title, will be the No. 1 seed in Nashville and cracked the top 10 of the AP poll. It’s March … and here come the Wildcats.
"Look, I never stopped believing in this group," John Calipari said after the Tigers took down Auburn on Saturday. "I said after Vegas, 'We'll be fine.' I said it. 'We'll be fine.' But I wasn't sure about this, where this is going, but I knew we'd be fine. We'd be a team that would be playing and we'd be playing in March.”
Last week: No. 1
NET Ranking: No. 14 (up 12 from last Monday)
KenPom Ranking: No. 26 (down 5 from last Monday)
This week: vs. Tennessee, at Florida
2. Auburn (24-5, 11-5)
No shame in losing to Kentucky in Lexington. Don’t overlook Bruce Pearl’s Tigers, who made its long postseason run last year starting in Nashville. Auburn has freshman star Isaac Okoro back healthy and could be poised for another deep run.
Last week: No. 4
NET Ranking: No. 27 (up 1)
KenPom Ranking: No. 37 (up 1)
This week: vs. Texas A&M, at Tennessee
3. Florida (18-11, 10-6)
Here’s the story of the SEC in 2019-20: The Gators, a popular preseason national title contender, got back on track with a 15-point win over LSU … then stumbled at Tennessee. Can you trust a team that hasn’t won more than three games in a row since November?
Last week: No. 3
NET Ranking: No. 33 (no change)
KenPom Ranking: No. 33 (no change)
This week: at Georgia, vs. Kentucky
4. LSU (20-9, 11-5)
Before a 14-point win over Texas A&M, the Tigers had lost five of seven and have played themselves into an 8-9 line in the NCAA bracket. LSU can score points with anyone — and give up points to anyone. Still, this marks just the third time in 20 years LSU has secured back-to-back 20-win seasons.
"We want to be a consistent program," Will Wade said after Saturday’s win over A&M. "We're not going to win the league every year. You're not going to go to the Sweet 16 every year, but if you can get to the tournament on a consistent basis, you're going to bust through and get to the second weekend or third weekend at some point.”
Last week: No. 2
NET Ranking: No. 32 (down 2)
KenPom Ranking: No. 40 (down 5)
This week: at Arkansas, vs. Georgia
5. Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6)
There were two reasons Ben Howland was absolutely giddy after Saturday’s four-point win at Mizzou. 1. He was genuinely impressed with how well the Tigers had been playing and was grateful to get out of Columbia with a win. 2. His team has more at stake than anyone in the league as the SEC’s prime bubble team. His Bulldogs are on the rise after a 2-0 week and could finish strong with two winnable games to close the regular season.
Last week: No. 6
NET Ranking: No. 52 (up 4)
KenPom Ranking: No. 49 (up 4)
This week: at South Carolina, vs. Ole Miss
6. Alabama (16-13, 8-8)
The Tide had big home win over South Carolina on Saturday to keep their fading bubble hopes alive while giving another bubble team a costly loss. Bama erased an early double-digit deficit to knock off the Gamecocks.
“I told our guys during the week and before the game that I thought this game was one that would reveal a lot about our character,” Tide coach Nate Oats said, “and I thought it did, especially with the way we started.”
Last week: No. 8
NET Ranking: No. 42 (down 2)
KenPom Ranking: No. 48 (down 2)
This week: vs. Vanderbilt, at Missouri
7. South Carolina (17-12, 9-7)
The Gamecocks avoided a winless week only by holding off surging Georgia in overtime. Tuesday’s visit from Mississippi State is mammoth. A win keeps Frank Martin’s team alive in the bubble conversation.
Last week: No. 7
NET Ranking: No. 65 (down 2)
KenPom Ranking: No. 73 (down 4)
This week: vs. Mississippi State, at Vanderbilt
8. Tennessee (16-13, 8-8)
The Volunteers have a brutal stretch to finish the regular season but won’t go away quietly, as proven Saturday when they took out Florida. The league’s toughest late-season schedule closes with games against the league’s top two teams.
Last week: No. 9
NET Ranking: No. 69 (up 5)
KenPom Ranking: No. 67 (down 1)
This week: at Kentucky, vs. Auburn
9. Texas A&M (14-14, 8-8)
Buzz Williams’ team came down to earth with an 0-2 week but still deserve credit for surpassing everyone’s expectations this season. A .500 finish in league play should earn Williams SEC coach of the year votes, but a win won’t come easy this week.
Last week: No. 5
NET Ranking: No. 124 (down 7)
KenPom Ranking: No. 141 (down 7)
This week: at Auburn, vs. Arkansas
10. Georgia (15-14, 5-11)
Very quietly Georgia is becoming that team no one wants to play in Nashville. The Bulldogs have won three of four and the only loss (to South Carolina) went to overtime. Anthony Edwards is a legit star and can take over a stretch of games in Nashville.
Last week: No. 12
NET Ranking: No. 83 (up 7)
KenPom Ranking: No. 96 (down 1)
This week: vs. Florida, at LSU
11. Arkansas (18-11, 6-10)
Solid win over Tennessee at home, rough loss to Georgia on the road. The Hogs have struggled to gain traction all season. They’re still somehow in the NCAA bubble conversation but a short stay in Nashville should end those projections.
Last week: No. 10
NET Ranking: No. 45 (down 2)
KenPom Ranking: No. 47 (no change)
This week: vs. LSU, at Texas A&M
12. Missouri (14-15, 6-10)
The Tigers finally won an SEC road game — albeit at a tomb-like Memorial Gym at Vanderbilt — but couldn’t sustain their momentum against Mississippi State despite outrebounding the Bulldogs and committing a season-low eight turnovers. They can recapture it with two tests this week before Nashville.
Last week: No. 11
NET Ranking: No. 92 (down 3)
KenPom Ranking: No. 105 (up 2)
This week: at Ole Miss, vs. Alabama
13. Ole Miss (14-15, 5-11)
The Rebels flattened Vandy by 26. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice.
Last week: No. 13
NET Ranking: No. 93 (up 1)
KenPom Ranking: No. 92 (up 2)
This week: vs. Missouri, at Mississippi State
14. Vanderbilt (9-20, 1-15)
There’s not much more to say about another lost season in Nashville.
Last week: No. 14
NET Ranking: No. 169 (down 24)
KenPom Ranking: No. 188 (down 17)
This week: at Alabama, vs. South Carolina
ALL-SEC HEAT CHECK
Let’s see how the All-SEC ballot looks after another week of games:
FIRST TEAM
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
SECOND TEAM
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Austin Wiley, Auburn
Xavier Pinson, Missouri
THIRD TEAM
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Darius Days, LSU