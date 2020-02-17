Matter's SEC Heat Check: Mizzou making February headway

1. Kentucky (20-5, 10-2)

After a sluggish start Saturday the Wildcats rallied against Ole Miss to complete a perfect week. The Wildcats didn’t get any style points after beating the Rebels 67-62 but UK coach John Calipari was satisfied with the finish.

“This was like a rock fight,” he said after the win “Ended up being a great win. … I'm happy as heck. Move on, next game. I'll say it again: These kids are not computers and they're not robots. This is not a fantasy league. This is not on a computer. This is real stuff. They don't play great every night. But you can play to win. You don't have to play great every night, and you can get pushed around for three quarters of the game, but the last part of the game you play to win.”

Last week: No. 3

NET Ranking: No. 24

KenPom Ranking: No. 30

This week: at LSU, vs. Florida

2. Auburn (22-3, 9-3)