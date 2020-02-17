Matter's SEC Heat Check: Mizzou making February headway

After another week of Southeastern Conference play there’s a change at the top of the weekly "Heat Check" as the league’s top three teams proved vulnerable (again) with losses to Alabama and Missouri and a close call against Ole Miss. With the start of the SEC tournament three weeks away the race to watch is for fourth place, a competition with serious NCAA Tournament bubble stakes in play as well.
If the regular season ended today, here’s what the SEC seeds would look like. Remember the bottom four seeds play each other on the first day of the tournament and the top four seeds earn a double bye on the bracket.
FIRST ROUND
Wed., March 11
Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia
Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt
SECOND ROUND
Thurs., March 12
Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 South Carolina
Game 5: No. 10 Missouri vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 Mississippi State
QUARTERFINALS
Fri., March 13
Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner
Game 8: No. 4 Florida vs. Game 4 winner
Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner
SEMIFINALS
Sat., March 14
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sun., March 15
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
Missouri is currently tied with Arkansas and Ole Miss with 4-8 league records, but there’s a lot of basketball left to shape the seedings, especially considering half of the Tigers’ remaining games are against the Rebels and Razorbacks, starting with Tuesday’s visit from Ole Miss.
Speaking of the Tigers, let’s see where they stand in the Heat Check after Saturday’s upset of Auburn. Remember, the Heat Check puts an emphasis on how teams are playing RIGHT NOW and less on how they fared at the start of the season in November and December.
1. Kentucky (20-5, 10-2)
After a sluggish start Saturday the Wildcats rallied against Ole Miss to complete a perfect week. The Wildcats didn’t get any style points after beating the Rebels 67-62 but UK coach John Calipari was satisfied with the finish.
“This was like a rock fight,” he said after the win “Ended up being a great win. … I'm happy as heck. Move on, next game. I'll say it again: These kids are not computers and they're not robots. This is not a fantasy league. This is not on a computer. This is real stuff. They don't play great every night. But you can play to win. You don't have to play great every night, and you can get pushed around for three quarters of the game, but the last part of the game you play to win.”
Last week: No. 3
NET Ranking: No. 24
KenPom Ranking: No. 30
This week: at LSU, vs. Florida
2. Auburn (22-3, 9-3)
How much did Auburn miss star freshman Isaac Okoro in Saturday’s loss at Mizzou? A lot, Bruce Pearl seemed to suggest after the game. Cuonzo Martin has been through enough player injuries that, win or lose, he barely acknowledges them after games. Not so with Pearl on Saturday. “He’s one of the best players in the league,” Pearl said of Okoro. “He came to Auburn rated as a top-40 high school player. And he might leave Auburn is one of the top 15 players taken in the NBA Draft, this year, maybe next year. I don’t know. So he's really good. And he does a lot for us.”
Last week: No. 1
NET Ranking: No. 25
KenPom Ranking: No. 33
This week: at Georgia, vs. Tennessee
3. LSU (18-7, 9-3)
Will Wade’s Tigers held off Mizzou at home, then had to storm back from an 18-point deficit to keep it close at Alabama. Big, big week for LSU and its SEC title chances. The Tigers are getting exposed defensively and on the boards. An 0-2 week isn’t hard to image.
Last week: No. 1
NET Ranking: No. 29
KenPom Ranking: No. 34
This week: vs. Kentucky, at South Carolina
4. South Carolina (16-9, 8-4)
The Gamecocks swept Georgia and Tennessee and remain a strong contender for a top-four finish and the double bye in Nashville. Frank Martin’s team is still far from the NCAA bubble — thanks to a slow start in nonconference play — but there’s nobody in the SEC looking forward to playing the Gamecocks this time of year.
Last week: No. 5
NET Ranking: No. 64
KenPom Ranking: No. 74
This week: at Mississippi State, vs. LSU
5. Florida (16-9, 8-4)
The Gators needed a strong week and got just that with 17- and 18-point wins over Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Florida has the same record as South Carolina but is in much better shape for an NCAA bid. Why? The Gators had one standout nonconference win over Xavier and lost to quality opponents in Butler, Florida State and Utah State, proving once again it’s about who you play not who you beat.
Last week: No. 6
NET Ranking: No. 35
KenPom Ranking: No. 38
This week: vs. Arkansas, at Kentucky
6. Mississippi State (16-9, 7-5)
Not a great week on the road for Ben Howland’s Bulldogs. First, a 25-point loss to rival Ole Miss, then MSU needed a buzzer-beating put-back to beat fading Arkansas. MSU is squarely on the NCAA bubble and needs to finish strong to make a second straight big bracket.
Last week: No. 4
NET Ranking: No. 53
KenPom Ranking: No. 48
This week: vs. South Carolina, at Texas A&M
7. Alabama (14-11, 6-6)
Not a bad week for sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. The SEC player of the week averaged 18.5 points, 8.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds against Auburn and LSU and became the second player in team history to record a triple-double, even though it took overtime in the shootout loss to Auburn. The fastest team in the SEC is scoring a league-high 38 percent of its points from the 3-point arc. The Tide can get on a hot streak and do damage in Nashville.
Last week: No. 8
NET Ranking: No. 36
KenPom Ranking: No. 46
This week: vs. Texas A&M, at Ole Miss
8. Tennessee (14-11, 6-6)
The Volunteers have split each of their last two weeks, constantly taking one step forward and one step back. After Tuesday’s visit from Vandy, the rest of the schedule is rough: two games against Auburn, at Kentucky, at Arkansas and a home game against Florida.
Last week: No. 7
NET Ranking: No. 62
KenPom Ranking: No. 57
This week: vs. Vanderbilt, at Auburn
9. Texas A&M (12-12, 6-6)
The Aggies are holding their own against league competition but the other rankings are still punishing Buzz Williams’ team for its ugly start. A .500 finish in SEC play should merit some SEC coach of the year consideration … but don’t be surprised by a rash of losses. The Aggies still have to play at Alabama, Auburn and LSU.
Last week: No. 9
NET Ranking: No. 134
KenPom Ranking: No. 170
This week: at Alabama, vs. Mississippi State
10. Missouri (12-13, 4-8)
How’s this for a week: In 80 minutes against LSU and Auburn, Mizzou led for 64 minutes and 52 seconds and never trailed by more than five points. If the Tigers play like they did Saturday against Auburn, there’s no reason they can’t finish strong and make a push for the NIT, which would have seemed inconceivable a few weeks ago.
Last week: No. 11
NET Ranking: No. 88
KenPom Ranking: No. 103
This week: vs. Ole Miss, at Arkansas
11. Ole Miss (13-12, 4-8)
It’s hard to drop the Rebels after they beat Mississippi State and put a scare into Kentucky. Kermit Davis’ team doesn’t have much of a record, but these Rebels won’t go away quietly. Half their losses are by 3.5 points — to Kentucky, Auburn, LSU and Arkansas. Breein Tyree continues to lead the league in scoring in SEC play at 24 points per game.
Last week: No. 10
NET Ranking: No. 81
KenPom Ranking: No. 87
This week: at Missouri, vs. Alabama
12. Arkansas (16-9, 4-8)
The plunge continues: The Hogs have lost four straight and seven of their last nine. Saturday was a golden chance to snap the streak at home against Mississippi State, but Arkansas blew a late lead after coming back from 17 down. The Hogs just aren’t getting much offensively outside of super scorer Mason Jones.
Last week: No. 12
NET Ranking: No. 48
KenPom Ranking: No. 44
This week: at Florida, vs. Missouri
13. Vanderbilt (9-16, 1-11)
Vandy gave Kentucky a scare for a half in Nashville but didn’t have the firepower to sustain that success in the second half. Saturday was much worse as Florida led by as many as 32 points. By several measures the Commodores are the worst offensive and defensive team in the SEC since the start of league play. There’s always special teams, right?
Last week: No. 13
NET Ranking: No. 148
KenPom Ranking: No. 174
This week: at Tennessee, at Georgia
14. Georgia (12-13, 2-10)
The Bulldogs stay at the bottom by virtue of being less competitive lately than Vandy. Sure, UGA took Alabama to overtime, but Tom Crean’s team has lost eight of nine and just haven’t capitalized enough on the highest scoring freshman in the country.
Last week: No. 14
NET Ranking: No. 100
KenPom Ranking: No. 104
This week: at Auburn, at Vanderbilt
ALL-SEC HEAT CHECK
Starting this week, we’re adding another weekly feature with an All-SEC ballot. Basketball positions are more ambiguous these days, but every Monday we’ll attempt to list three guards and two forwards on first, second and third teams through the rest of the regular season.
FIRST TEAM
G Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
G Skylar Mays, LSU
G Mason Jones, Arkansas
F Nick Richards, Kentucky
F Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
SECOND TEAM
G Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
G Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
G Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
F Darius Days, LSU
F Austin Wiley, Auburn
THIRD TEAM
G Anthony Edwards, Georgia
G Samir Doughty, Auburn
G Dru Smith, Missouri
F John Fulkerson, Tennessee
F Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida