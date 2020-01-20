Matter's SEC Heat Check: Tigers tumble (Auburn, Mizzou); Tigers climb (LSU)

It was a week of upsets in the Southeastern Conference, just enough to scramble the top of the Heat Check. Ten of the SEC’s 14 teams take part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge this weekend, marking a pivotal prove-it week for a conference that doesn’t have the quality depth of the last two years.

1. Kentucky (13-4, 4-1): The Wildcats stumbled on the road against suddenly resurgent South Carolina but had an impressive win Saturday at a raucous Bud Walton Arena, seizing all momentum after John Calipari was hit with a couple technical and ejected. UK was struggling before the coach’s outburst, leading some to wonder if he orchestrated the tirade and ejection at Arkansas. ''I think it happened so fast we couldn't really react to it,'' associate head coach Kenny Payne said after the game. “Unfortunate for me especially, sitting there having to coach the game in the end in a critical point in the game where it's turning in their favor. But these kids are resilient.” The Cats face one of their biggest tests of the season Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.