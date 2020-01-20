Matter's SEC Heat Check: Tigers tumble (Auburn, Mizzou); Tigers climb (LSU)

It was a week of upsets in the Southeastern Conference, just enough to scramble the top of the Heat Check. Ten of the SEC’s 14 teams take part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge this weekend, marking a pivotal prove-it week for a conference that doesn’t have the quality depth of the last two years.
Here’s a latest glance at the SEC from top to bottom:
1. Kentucky (13-4, 4-1): The Wildcats stumbled on the road against suddenly resurgent South Carolina but had an impressive win Saturday at a raucous Bud Walton Arena, seizing all momentum after John Calipari was hit with a couple technical and ejected. UK was struggling before the coach’s outburst, leading some to wonder if he orchestrated the tirade and ejection at Arkansas. ''I think it happened so fast we couldn't really react to it,'' associate head coach Kenny Payne said after the game. “Unfortunate for me especially, sitting there having to coach the game in the end in a critical point in the game where it's turning in their favor. But these kids are resilient.” The Cats face one of their biggest tests of the season Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Last week: No. 2
This week: vs. Georgia, at Texas Tech
2. LSU (13-4, 5-0): The Tigers, masters of the one-possession game, have a case for the top spot here, but they’ve beaten only one of the top six teams in the SEC. Will Wade’s team doesn’t run away from many opponents but knows how to finish: LSU’s last four wins have come by a combined 11 points.
Last week: No. 3
This week: vs. Florida, at Texas
3. Auburn (15-2, 3-2): A brutal week for Bruce Pearl’s team brought the Tigers down to earth with road losses at Alabama and Florida by a combined 41 points. Looking back on Auburn’s 15-0 start, it’s fair to recognize the only wins over top-50 KenPom teams were North Carolina State and Mississippi State. Maybe they’ve been vastly overrated. “It's the time of the year when we should be trying to elevate our play, and we're not,” Pearl said Saturday. “Obviously, there's a pretty big price on our head being ranked fourth in the country.”
Last week: No. 1
This week: vs. South Carolina, vs. Iowa State
4. Arkansas (14-3, 3-2): With a packed Bud Walton Arena, the Razorbacks had a chance to earn the first signature win under Eric Musselman on Saturday and gagged down the stretch in a 73-66 loss to Kentucky. The Hogs have a prolific guard trio in Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and Jimmy Whitt but won’t go far when those three shoot a combined 12 for 38 as they did against the Wildcats.
Last week: No. 4
This week: at Mississippi State, vs. TCU
5. Florida (12-5, 4-1): The Gators have more upside of any team outside of the top four as they showed in a 22-point rout of Auburn, just a week after losing by 16 at Missouri. "I guess this shows what we're potentially capable of," Gators coach Mike White said. "I don't think that was Auburn's best performance, but I don't want to take anything away from our guys. We're such a young team that I don't know how many of those we'll get." The Gators have two mammoth games this week.
Last week: No. 8
This week: at LSU, vs. Baylor
6. Alabama (10-7, 3-2): The Crimson Tide stay at No. 6 but that says more about the top five than how Nate Oats’ team played this week in home wins over Auburn and Missouri. You better score hit your shots against the Tide because it’s a track meet against Kira Lewis, John Petty and Oats’ high-scoring attack. If not for that sluggish start in November — losses to Penn and Rhode Island — we’d be talking about the Tide as an NCAA Tournament team.
Last week: No. 6
This week: at Vanderbilt, vs. Kansas State
7. Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3): The Bulldogs are starting to live up to their potential after two dominant wins over Missouri and Georgia. “Phenomenal back-to-back efforts starting with our defense,” Ben Howland said Saturday. Besides the defense, forward Reggie Perry is making a push for SEC player of the year. Against Georgia, the big man scored 22 points with 12 boards and six assists.
Last week: No. 10
This week: vs. Arkansas, at Oklahoma
8. South Carolina (10-7, 2-2): Don’t forget about Frank Martin. The Gamecocks made a mockery of last week’s Heat Check ranking with a season-changing kind of win over Kentucky and a solid road victory at Texas A&M. South Carolina made 16 3-pointers in College Station, led by junior transfer Jair Bolden (19 points, 5 of 7 from 3), whom Martin benched last week against Kentucky. “I thought he needed to take a deep breath, take a step back and come at it better,” Martin said. “Give him credit. He played like a champ today.”
Last week: No. 14
This week: at Auburn, vs. Vanderbilt
9. Tennessee (11-6, 3-2): Fresh off a 17-point loss to Georgia, the Volunteers are in danger of slipping behind the Bulldogs but have added another international reinforcement, Serbian 7-footer Uros Plavsic. The Vols have won three of four but need a quality victory to get back into the top half of the Heat Check.
Last week: No. 5
This week: at Mississippi State, at Alabama
10. Georgia (11-6, 1-3): Tom Crean’s young team hammered Georgia for its first SEC win then fell flat at Mississippi State. UGA is a dangerous team capable of toppling anyone in the league … and bad enough defensively to lose to anyone in this league.
Last week: No. 9
This week: at Kentucky, vs. Ole Miss
11. Texas A&M (8-8, 2-3): The Aggies had a chance to score a major upset over LSU but stumbled in overtime, the first of two straight home losses last week. The Aggies have made some strides but will have to work to avoid the league’s bottom four.
Last week: No. 11
This week: at Missouri, s. Oklahoma State
12. Missouri (9-8, 1-4): The days of talking about Missouri as an elite defensive team are fading by the week. The Tigers get a lot of steals — they have the highest steals rate in the SEC — but opponents are searing the nets, especially from deep. MU’s last four opponents are shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Oof.
Last week: No. 7
This week: vs. Texas A&M, at West Virginia
13. Ole Miss (9-8, 0-4): Breein Tyree scored 36 points for the Rebels on Saturday against LSU, but not much else is going right.
Last week: No. 13
This week: at Tennessee, at Georgia
14. Vanderbilt (8-9, 0-4): The Commodores are making the wrong kind of history. They missed all 25 of their 3-pointers against Tennessee on Saturday, marking the first time Vandy has failed to connect on a 3 since the shot became a thing in 1986. In the last three games, Jerry Stackhouse’s team has made just 10 of 75 shots from the arc.
Last week: No. 12
This week: vs. Alabama, at South Carolina