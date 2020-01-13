Matter's SEC Heat Check: Top four teams pulling away?

After a full week of SEC basketball, the top four teams are still the top four teams with a subtle switch at Nos. 3 and 4 after a head-to-head outcome. Nine weeks from today you’ll be filling out your NCAA Tournament brackets, and through the first full week of conference play, the SEC doesn’t exactly have the makings of a seven- or eight-bid conference. The NET rankings and KenPom.com have only two SEC teams in their top 25 — and not the same two teams — but here at the SEC Heat Check everyone makes the cut. Here’s the latest …

1. Auburn (15-0, 3-0): The Tigers made enough plays late to avoid a major upset against Vanderbilt then unleashed all their firepower in Saturday’s 22-point win over Georgia, cementing their place as the current kings of the SEC. After pouring in 23 points over Vandy, freshman Isaac Okoro was every bit as valuable Saturday with an admirable job guarding Georgia star freshman Anthony Edwards.

Last week: No. 1

This week: at Alabama, at Florida