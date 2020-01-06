Matter's SEC Heat Check: Unbeaten Auburn on top, for now. Mizzou in middle of the pack

Conference play has started across college basketball and for all but four teams in the Southeastern Conference. This weekend’s opening slate of SEC games confirmed some things we knew going into the weekend: Auburn and Kentucky are the cream of the league with Florida and LSU right on their heels — along with another couple surprise contenders, including a team that’s yet to play an SEC game but had the weekend’s most impressive win.
We’ll revisit these power rankings every Monday for the rest of the season.
1. Auburn (13-0, 1-0): The Tigers remained one of just two unbeaten teams across Division I with a 12-point win at Mississippi State. Bruce Pearl’s team still hasn’t faced a major test — N.C. State and Mississippi State are the only top-60 KenPom teams on Auburn’s hit list so far — but the Tigers are unscathed and winning impressively. They shot only 22 percent from 3 and had more turnovers than assists but still won by a dozen in Starkville. A name to know: J’Von McCormick. The senior point guard is the SEC player of the week after scoring 28 in Saturday’s win. He’s had a 16-assist game this year. The junior college transfer might be the SEC’s most improved player.
This week: vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Georgia
2. Kentucky (10-3, 1-1): UK let Missouri hang around for nearly a half on Saturday then went into attack mode and capitalized at the foul line for a 71-59 win. UK’s two best players, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey, were just OK, but Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards were outstanding. Hagans’ ankle injury will be worth monitoring.
This week: at Georgia, vs. Alabama
3. Arkansas (12-1, 1-0): The Hogs are thriving with a small-ball lineup and limited bench under first-year coach Eric Musselman and are off to their best start in 11 years. Arkansas turned the ball over just two times in Saturday’s 10-point win over Texas A&M.
This week: at LSU, at Ole Miss
4. LSU (9-4, 1-0): The Tigers scored a big win at Tennessee 78-64, their 10th straight SEC road victory. That’s an incredible stat for Will Wade’s team, who some forget is the defending SEC champion.
This week: vs. Arkansas, vs. Mississippi State
5. Florida (9-4, 1-0): Florida needed two overtime periods to outlast Alabama 104-98 and it required overcoming a 21-point deficit, the biggest comeback victory in team history.
This week: at South Carolina, at Missouri
6. Georgia (10-3): Tom Crean’s team won’t start league play until this week but scored a huge win at No. 9 Memphis on Saturday. It was UGA’s first road win over a top 10 team since 2004. Maybe Memphis proves to be overrated — the Tigers had won 10 straight — but UGA, with freshman sensation Anthony Edwards, might be one of the SEC’s most dangerous teams. We’ll find out this week.
This week: vs. Kentucky, at Auburn
7. Alabama (7-6, 0-1): The Crimson Tide are going to look back at the Florida loss and kick themselves for blowing an eight-point lead in the final two minutes of regulation. Bama led by five with 29 seconds left before giving up a late 3 and a turnover-turned-tying layup.
This week: vs. Mississippi State, at Kentucky
8. Missouri (8-5, 0-1): Mizzou held its own for a while at Rupp Arena but couldn’t draw the fouls that Kentucky was getting and didn’t have any consistent scoring threats. Mark Smith is still shooting nearly 40 percent from 3 for the season but just 28 percent against high-major conference teams.
This week: vs. Tennessee, vs. Florida
9. Tennessee (8-5, 0-1): The Vols really miss senior point guard Lamonte Turner, done for the season with a shoulder injury, but freshman playmaker Santiago Vescovi had a promising debut against LSU with 18 points and four assists — but nine turnovers.
This week: at Missouri, vs. South Carolina
10. Mississippi State (9-4, 0-1): Ben Howland’s Bulldogs are the nation’s second-biggest team and lead Division I in offensive rebound percentage. But they turn the ball over A LOT. MSU is just 1-2 since Nick Weatherspoon returned from suspension.
This week: at Alabama, at LSU
11. Ole Miss (9-4): The Rebels have a strong win over Penn State but snapped a four-game winning streak with a 20-point loss to Wichita State. Breein Tyree was held under 10 points in two of Ole Miss’ last three losses.
This week: vs. Texas A&M, vs. Arkansas
12. Vanderbilt (8-5): Rookie coach Jerry Stackhouse has some talent — Aaron Nesmith ranks fifth nationally in scoring with 23.5 points per game — but Vandy couldn’t finish at home Saturday against SMU, falling in overtime 92-81.
This week: at Auburn, vs. Texas A&M
13. South Carolina (8-5): One of three triple-digit SEC teams in the NET rankings, the No. 123 Gamecocks haven’t played since suffering the league’s worst loss so far, that nightmare at home against Stetson (NET No. 316).
This week: vs. Florida, at Tennessee
14. Texas A&M (6-6, 0-1): Buzz Williams has always been a winner, but the Aggies are a woeful offensive team and currently rank last — dead last — in all of Division I in 3-point shooting at 23.8 percent.
This week: at Ole Miss, at Vanderbilt