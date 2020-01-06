Matter's SEC Heat Check: Unbeaten Auburn on top, for now. Mizzou in middle of the pack

Conference play has started across college basketball and for all but four teams in the Southeastern Conference. This weekend’s opening slate of SEC games confirmed some things we knew going into the weekend: Auburn and Kentucky are the cream of the league with Florida and LSU right on their heels — along with another couple surprise contenders, including a team that’s yet to play an SEC game but had the weekend’s most impressive win.

We’ll revisit these power rankings every Monday for the rest of the season.

1. Auburn (13-0, 1-0): The Tigers remained one of just two unbeaten teams across Division I with a 12-point win at Mississippi State. Bruce Pearl’s team still hasn’t faced a major test — N.C. State and Mississippi State are the only top-60 KenPom teams on Auburn’s hit list so far — but the Tigers are unscathed and winning impressively. They shot only 22 percent from 3 and had more turnovers than assists but still won by a dozen in Starkville. A name to know: J’Von McCormick. The senior point guard is the SEC player of the week after scoring 28 in Saturday’s win. He’s had a 16-assist game this year. The junior college transfer might be the SEC’s most improved player.

This week: vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Georgia