Matter: Shades of '99 with Mizzou's uncertain QB crop

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Dave, I'm asking you to look into your crystal ball, but do you see any comparisons of past Mizzou football teams similar to what we can expect from this team in 2022? Yes, I know it's February and things can change before the start of the season.

A: It's really unique without a clear-cut starting QB. As I wrote last week, the team that's on the roster as of today has the fewest college pass attempts than any team Mizzou has taken into a season since 2011. But that 2011 team was coming off a 10-win season and had a four-star QB with some game experience ready to take over in James Franklin.

So, it's hard to come up with a comparison. MU added some pieces to address obvious needs, but still major questions about the defense, running back, center and tight end. And, obviously, the most important position on the field.

In 1999, Mizzou had to replace Corby Jones, who played the most important position on the field, and Devin West, who was the best offensive player on the team. Larry Smith went into 1999 with a QB competition and decided to play two guys. But they also didn't have a running back who was nearly as good as West despite some strengths elsewhere on the roster.

Q: I doubt there is a more honorable and honest coach than Cuonzo Martin. With the NIL being probably being a little shoddy at times and it will be important for coaches to embrace it I just wonder if Martin stays the coach if he will use NIL like it will take to get the players we need to compete.

A: Let's put aside the discussion of whether he will or won't return next season for the purpose of this specific question. Martin has no problem with NIL. In fact, he would love some support for his team when it comes to NIL — much more than he's gotten. There has been what I'd call a grassroots effort by some prominent donors in recent weeks to launch an NIL program for basketball players/recruits. But it's been a much slower process than what's happened on the football side of things at Mizzou.

Reminder: Coaches and school employees can't arrange NIL deals or efforts like this. It has to come from the outside. Martin appreciates the current efforts, but it's just getting off the ground floor and wasn't there as a resource with the most recent recruiting class. It would have been helpful with the Mark Mitchell recruiting, but that ship has sailed.

Q: Dave, let’s assume for a minute that the Tigers were going into the fall with an established QB (one with quite a bit more productive experience, though not SEC 1st team). Would that alone change the outlook from perhaps, at best, a 6-6 record to the expectation of a challenger for No. 2 in the East Division?

A: I'm not sure about being No. 2 in the SEC. Kentucky is a really good program and is coming off a 10-win season and signed a higher-ranked class than Missouri. (Or just as good of a class, depending on your recruiting rankings of choice.) No reason to expect a drop-off from the Cats.

Tennessee might have the best QB in the East coming back, also signed a top 15 class and returns other solid pieces after a surprising seven-win season. South Carolina was essentially the same program as Mizzou last year. Quarterback issues but good enough to win six regular-season games. And they just added a talented, experienced QB in Spencer Rattler.

Hypothetically, if Mizzou went into 2022 with an established, proven QB, that would rest some concerns, but I wouldn't be convinced the team is complete enough to challenge for No. 2 in the division. There are still major questions about this defense. It's on coordinator No. 3 in three years after having the worst unit in the SEC outside of Nashville. I'm not sure a few transfers drastically improves that side of the ball overnight.

Q: Dave, it appears that head football coaches in the SEC (maybe in most conferences) have a window of 4 to 5 years before they are let go if the program is not winning consistently. Do you think this is attributed to the need to hit a certain number of wins each year, or the lack of patience to build a winning program similar to what Kentucky has achieved with Mark Stoops?

A: I'd say it's all about the enormous contracts the schools are paying these coaches. If you're the AD who gave your coach a $5-7 million a year and you're getting mediocre results, then your bosses (president, chancellor, curators, trustees, etc.) start wondering why you're spending so much money without the desired results. And that puts the ADs on the hook for their faulty hire. You-know-what rolls downhill. And everyone has a boss. Stoops was fortunate to be both at the rare SEC school that didn't prioritize football as much when he first got there and also came before the big boom in salaries. So, it was in UK's best interest to show some patience. Then he reached a point where his record was improving every season and he built up enough equity that UK gave him more resources to build his program.

Q: Going to list several names of veteran coaches for a potential new head-coach opening at Mizzou in the near future with a quick comment about each.

- Kelvin Sampson. Great coach, but too far up there in age?

- Travis Ford. Was surprised when you mentioned him as a potential replacement for Kim Anderson at the time. So if he was at that time, I guess there's no reason to believe that he wouldn't be again.

- Sean Miller. We obviously know of the baggage he carried with him for some shady things he did at AZ. But can Mizzou really afford to worry about hiring "nice guys" anymore?

- Chris Mack. His overall success at Xavier speaks for itself. Not as much success at Louisville obviously in a much shorter time-frame at that overly obsessed basketball school.

A: Let’s go one at a time.

Ford: He's got a worse career winning percentage (.563) than Martin (.573) and a worse NCAA Tournament record (1-7) than Martin (3-4). In what world is Ford an obvious upgrade? His undoing at SLU has been an inability to beat ranked teams. That's a hard sell if you're Mizzou. Also, I understand why he transferred at the time, but do you want to hire someone who will be asked at his introductory press conference why Mizzou wasn't good enough for him as a player but now is good enough for a job?

Sampson: He's already proven he can take Houston to the Final Four and build a national program. What more would he have to prove at Mizzou? Also, Houston is joining the Big 12 and will be on the same tier as Kansas and Baylor as an elite program in that league. Why leave at age 66 for a harder job that might not be as good?

Miller: Lots of NCAA baggage. Yes, some of the recruiting violations that happened under his watch could be now legal under NIL parameters, but keep in mind, Arizona's allegations include serious academic fraud violations, too, under his watch. Mizzou just got busted for a major cheating scandal that put three programs under sanctions and probation. Someone will hire Miller at some point, I presume. I'm not sure Mizzou has the stomach for his baggage right now.

Mack: He wilted inside the Louisville pressure cooker. He won't face the same kind of scrutiny at Mizzou — though if Martin is out, that means making the NCAA Tournament 40% of the time is no longer good enough at Mizzou — but I'd think if Mack wants back in college coaching he could hold out for a better job. Worth exploring for sure.

Q: I feel bad for Javon Pickett. He's stayed the course for four years (he could have bailed this year seeing what might be coming), has comported himself on and off the court as a team leader, and not shirked taking the blame for some of the losses. Even if this team returns intact next year, his presence and intensity will be missed.

A: I've gained a lot of respect for Pickett this season. He's come out of his shell with the media more and speaking his mind. People in the program have always said he has a huge personality but he rarely shows it with reporters, which is fine. But he appears to be a model teammate, good ambassador for the school and the program. He's the prototypical Cuonzo Martin player in every way.

Q: If Cuonzo stays, does Jarron Coleman have a role on the team next year? How about Amari Davis and Dajuan Gordon? Thanks, Dave. Brookshire?

A: The guys on the team who transferred last year (Coleman, Davis, DeGray, Gordon) are handcuffed by the NCAA transfer rule. They'd have to sit out a year at their next school or win an NCAA hardship appeal. DeGray can definitely help this team next year. Coleman can shoot. I'd say he needs to get in better shape and work on his ball-handling. I don't think he's a starting point guard at this level in this league. But he could add some value. Gordon does some things well. He's shot great from 3-point range in SEC play. He has weaknesses, too. I don't think you're a winning team with him playing 20-30 minutes a night. Same for Davis.

I don't know about Brookshire. I don't like the idea of giving up on a freshman, but he's looked overmatched at times in the few minutes he's gotten.

Q: Rumor has it that Jayden Daniels is transferring in. Have you heard anything?

A: I can report that the staff is indeed pursuing him. Daniels tweeted earlier today that he hasn't committed anywhere. Keep in mind a couple things: It's currently an NCAA recruiting dead period. Teams cannot have in-person contact with a recruit or transfer in any way, shape or form. Also, recruits and schools can sign paperwork that binds the school to the recruit but not the recruit to the school. If a school were to want a recruit on campus for a visit during a dead period getting a signature on that non-binding agreement would be a solution. Fluid situation. Mizzou sources aren't confirming anything for now.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.