To no surprise, Missouri forward Kobe Brown earned first-team honors on The Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference team after leading the Tigers in scoring and rebounding during their 23-win regular season.

Once again, though, MU’s Dennis Gates didn’t get enough votes for SEC coach of the year. Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams earned the honor after guiding the Aggies to a second-place finish in the conference. Earlier this week, Williams shared the SEC coaches’ vote for coach of the year with Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse.

A panel of 14 media members who cover the SEC vote for the AP honors, including this reporter. Williams received eight votes to Gates’ five. Alabama’s Nate Oats received one vote.

Alabama freshman guard Brandon Miller swept the AP awards for SEC player of the year and newcomer of the year but was not a unanimous choice for first-team honors. For the complete list of AP honors, read below.

As for my ballot, there was no tougher call than coach of the year. In a buzzer-beater at Monday’s submission deadline, Gates just edged Texas A&M’s Williams for my vote.

First, though, here are my other choices, starting with first- and second-team All-SEC selections. Voters were asked to only select five players per team.

There were four easy cases for first-team honors: Alabama’s Miller, the league’s leading scorer, along with top rebounder Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, Texas A&M point guard Wade Taylor IV and Missouri’s do-everything Brown, the top scorer, shooter and rebounder for the No. 4 seed at this week’s SEC tournament. For the fifth spot, I went with another frontcourt player, Mississippi State’s efficient big man Tolu Smith.

On the second team, both of Tennessee’s elite defensive guards made the cut, Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler, who suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the year. They’re joined in the backcourt by Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge, the SEC leader in steals and one of the conference’s most prolific 3-point shooters. Then there’s Florida center Colin Castleton, another injured player deserving of accolades. The Gators’ top scorer and rebounder and the league’s best shot-blocker was too productive to leave off despite his season-ending hand injury. Auburn post player Johni Broome, a strong inside presence , also made my second-team ballot.

Toughest players to leave off: Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford, Vanderbilt center Liam Robbins, Arkansas guards Anthony Black and Ricky Council IV and LSU forward K.J. Williams.

For SEC player of the year, I went with Alabama’s Miller despite his off-court controversy. The Wooden Award chose to leave the SEC’s top scorer off its list of 15 finalists for national player of the year, but I exclusively measured Miller’s on-court production for this honor. Those are impossible to overlook: 19.6 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 40.4% from 3-point range and 85.0% from the foul line while attempting the league’s fifth-most free throws.

Even though Miller qualified for newcomer of the year, I spread the accolades around and voted for LSU’s Williams, a first-year transfer from Murray State, who was outstanding for an otherwise crummy LSU team.

For coach of the year, Alabama’s Nate Oats lost this vote with his botched handling of Miller’s situation. His garbled public relations responses overshadowed the job he did coaching his team on the floor this season — at least for the purpose of my ballot.

Instead, I went with Gates over Williams, even though Williams’ Aggies were 2-0 over Gates’ Tigers in head-to-head meetings. Williams deserves credit for reviving A&M after some ugly nonconference losses and turning the Aggies into one of the most reliable, dangerous SEC teams during conference play, just a game out of first place behind Oats’ Tide.

But what Gates has pulled off in Columbia over the past nine months has been nothing short of remarkable. He took a gutted roster coming off a 12-win season then crafted a 23-win team out of three holdovers, five mid-major transfers, two junior college imports, one high-major guard and a high school prospect. Gates and his staff turned Brown into a productive player on a bad team to the league’s best all-around shooter and an offensive centerpiece for a top-four team. Nearly 68% of the minutes played this season were by Missouri players in their first season of high-major Division I college basketball. That’s an incredible stat. Brown and Clemson transfer Nick Honor started every game they played, but the rest of Gates’ core came from the likes of Northern Iowa, Milwaukee, community colleges in Kansas and Illinois and, of course, Cleveland State of the Horizon League.

Playing with a clear identity on both ends of the floor, the Tigers have knocked off NCAA Tournament-bound teams Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Iowa State and Tennessee, plus bubble team Mississippi State, not to mention conference tournament champions Southeast Missouri State. MU’s No. 4 seed in Nashville is the program’s highest in 11 years of playing in the SEC tournament and marks a seven-seed uptick from the Tigers’ 11th-place appearance on the media’s preseason SEC poll. Williams might have coached a better team in conference play, but from recruiting a roster from scratch to building a culture and team brand, to managing through the entire season, Gates stands above the rest of the field.

Dave Matter’s All-SEC ballot

First Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Wade Taylor, Texas A&M

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Second Team

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

D'Moi Hodge, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Colin Castleton, Florida

Johni Broome, Auburn

Individual honors

Player of the year: Miller, Alabama

Coach of the year: Dennis Gates, Missouri

Newcomer of the year: KJ Williams, LSU

AP All-SEC Teams

First Team

* unanimous

Kobe Brown, Missouri, Sr., 6-8, 250, Huntsville, Alabama

*Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M, So., 6-0, 185, Dallas

Brandon Miller, Alabama, Fr., 6-9, 200, Antioch, Tennessee

Tolu Smith, Mississippi St., Sr., 6-11, 245, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

*Oscar Tshwiebe, Sr., 6-9, 260, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Second Team

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas, Jr., 6-6, 205, Durham, North Carolina

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee, So., 5-9, 171, Long Island, New York

Colin Castleton, Florida, Sr., 6-11, 250, Deland, Florida

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt, Sr., 7-0, 250, Davenport, Iowa

KJ Williams, LSU, Sr., 6-10, 250, Cleveland, Mississippi

Individual honors

Player of the year: Miller, Alabama

Coach of the year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

Newcomer of the year: Miller, Alabama