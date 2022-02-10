Matter: Wilks' departure can work in Mizzou's favor if Drinkwitz aces hire

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: How important is the next defensive coordinator hire for Eli Drinkwitz? If the defense takes a step back from the late season momentum that was gained…uh oh…in my opinion.

A: Mizzou made moderate progress in four of the final five games against Georgia, South Carolina, Florida and Army. I did not think MU played well defensively at Arkansas. Maybe for about a quarter and a half, but the Hogs got everything they wanted on the ground and through the air after the first couple possessions. In the Georgia game, I think we all gave MU too much credit for not losing 100-0. The defense tackled better, no doubt. But, again, UGA executed its offense without any resistance in the second half. The defense played well against South Carolina. Florida was a mess by the time that game kicked off.

The defense was severely undermanned in the bowl game, but again, when Army needed to move the ball late, Mizzou couldn't stop them — and even allowed Army to become an effective passing team on the game-winning drive.

So, again, not to downplay the progress the defense made late in the year, but I didn't come away from the season thinking the defense was in the top half of the SEC by any means.

All that said, yes, it's a pivotal hire for Drinkwitz. When your specialty is offense and you turn half the team over to a coordinator, you better get the hire right. Get a college coach with experience who doesn't need months to adjust to the different hash marks. If you can pay Steve Wilks $1.2 million, you can find a respectable, seasoned college coordinator for that much. And if that's Blake Baker, good deal. Move forward with him. Don't hire an NFL journeyman because you think recruits will find it cool to play for a former NFL head coach. Hire someone who can come up with a plan to cover Josh Heupel's receivers and outmuscle Sam Pittman's offensive line and tackle Kirby Smart's running backs.

Q: Hi Dave. I’m a guy who leans (hard) towards keeping Counzo — the pros outweigh the cons — at least for one more year. I’m hoping he learns fast and adapts to the disastrous job he did recruiting in the portal this past offseason. He needs to somehow protect the talent he has, and send the rest packing. After I read your Vandy game story, my opinion may be changing. It sounds like several of his players ignored the game plan and went their own way. That makes me think he’s lost this team. If that happens this situation could get ugly fast. Talk me off the ledge — please! Thanks!

A: Tuesday was a step backward for this team. Vandy is better than it has been in several years. They have a special player in Pippen. But Mizzou got outplayed in areas it should have been able to control. Vandy has been the SEC's worst rebounding team — and was much better against Missouri. Vandy created offensive chances by drawing fouls on a night the officials were eager to blow their whistles — and Mizzou never adjusted and kept settling for much more difficult jump shots. Whenever one team has triple the number of free throw attempts than the other team, that's a sign of one team being the aggressor and forcing the action by attacking the paint — and the other team settling for what comes easy. In this case, open jumpers. Mizzou was taking open jump shots. They just weren't hitting them. At some point your basketball IQ has to kick in and tell you to start attacking the paint.

Martin was more upset with this team and more critical than I've seen this season. Guys who should not be chucking jumpers were chucking jumpers. They weren't coached to take those shots. Somewhere along the line there was a disconnect between gameplan and execution on the floor.

Martin made it pretty clear after the game with his "lack of minutes" comment as a consequence for falling out of line with the game plan. You saw Coleman play only three minutes in the second half — and I'm sure it was no coincidence that Martin opened his postgame comments with over-the-top praise for Kaleb Brown, who played 15 minutes in the second half. I wouldn't be surprised if Brown starts Saturday against Ole Miss.

Q: Wilks leaving Mizzou, red flag? Lots of coaches have left (as have players). BUT, the defense can't get any worse than last year. Can it?

A: Can the defense get worse? Technically, yes. They weren't the worst statistically in the SEC. 14th would be worse than 13th.

I don't think it's a bad thing that Wilks moved on. It was an odd hire last year. Career NFL guy who didn't exactly have much recent success in the NFL. And his track record suggested he wasn't going to be here for the long haul — and his contract was structured to give him a free lane back to the NFL. I got the sense his personality and demeanor and character were all good fits for the program. But the defense regressed and took more than half the season to become somewhat competent. The defense got better in the final month of the regular season but still wasn't really all that good — barely average by SEC standards.

Drinkwitz will have replaced eight assistants after two years — seven on defense. I don't know if I'd call that a red flag, but it underscores something I've said from the time he was hired: He's never built and maintained a program on his own. So, when it comes to constructing a staff, hiring and retaining coaches, he's still learning on the job. He made a bad D-line hire last year and had to correct it with two D-line coaches. The Wilks hire was a bust. He got two transfers out of last year's cornerbacks hire, but then encouraged him to find another job because it wasn't working internally. This next DC hire is pivotal. That side of the ball could really use some continuity.

Q: Any players in the portal you’re keeping an eye on? Do you know of any offers made? Seems like we need at least another TE and a corner.

A: I would think the staff is monitoring both positions. At this point, most high-profile players in the portal have found a new school. But there should be another portal bubble after spring practices when everyone else's grass is going to look greener.

As I wrote, the most interesting potential transfer Drinkwitz talked about last week was the one who didn't have a name: the quarterback. He made it crystal clear the staff would explore any QB options in the portal after spring practices. The big name out there is Georgia's J.T. Daniels, who's going to finish up the semester in Athens before finding another school. Talented passer, for sure. Ideally, seems like Mizzou wants a more athletic player at the position who can create plays with his feet. That's not Daniels' game. In 22 career games at USC and Georgia, he's finished a game with positive rushing yardage just once — two yards on four carries at Arizona four years ago. Fair to say he's less mobile than Connor Bazelak. Not sure that's a great fit for this offense.

Q: Give me your guess on the QB depth chart please, RBs as well while you’re at it.

A: I don't expect a public depth chart any time soon. Maybe never. But if I had to handicap the depth going into spring ball, QB starts with Brady Cook, then Tyler Macon, then walk-on Tommy Lock. They're the only current QBs on the roster. Sam Horn will start at the bottom when he gets here in the summer with a chance to move up in camp.

At running back, I'd think Elijah Young gets first crack at the job, but Nate Peat has more career carries than everyone else on the roster. As a newcomer Peat will start at the bottom but I'd expect him to move up quickly. Then you've got Michael Cox, BJ Harris, Taj Butts and walk-on transfer Cody Schrader. Tavorus Jones gets here in the summer and, like Horn, should get a chance to move into the mix.

Q: Hi Dave, I was wondering if you have any insight on why Trevon Brazile does not play more minutes, especially in moments when we must have a presence around the basket? Has anyone asked Martin this question? Thanks.

A: Let's not forget, he began the year sidelined with a medical condition. MU has not fully disclosed the details, but from what I've gathered, it would make sense if he's on a minutes restriction this season. Also, there are holes in his game. He's not nearly strong or physical enough. He blocks shots because he's a great athlete, but he gets boxed out a lot and has struggled at times defending ball screens. The staff loves him. But as Martin explained last week, there are situations when DeGray is a better player on both ends of the floor.

