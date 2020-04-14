Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 11, Jeremy Maclin

He made the change and had a productive NFL career, but here’s a fun hypothetical: What if he stayed at Mizzou for another year? Chase Daniel was off to the NFL, but Blaine Gabbert was poised to take over at quarterback and he’d have a healthy Danario Alexander at receiver. Alexander broke every Mizzou receiving record in 2009, but what if Gabbert had two All-Americans to catch passes?

“It’s weird because you look at '07-08 and the weapons we had and then you look at '09 and Danario’s out there, but there’s no Chase (Coffman), no Martin (Rucker), no Will (Franklin) and there’s no me,” Maclin said Monday in a phone interview from his home in St. Louis. “Danario was able to step in there and not only get his rightful share (of passes) but he was getting stuff maybe other guys would have gotten. I always root for my guys. If that was going to be him putting up crazy numbers like he did, then I applaud him for that. He was a beast. I thought he did things that year nobody thought could be done. He was going 200 yards, 200 yards, 180 yards. To watch that was pretty cool for me.”