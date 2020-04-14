Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 11, Jeremy Maclin

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The top 10 will begin appearing in the Post-Dispatch print edition starting Friday.
Jeremy Maclin did so many amazing things with the football in his hands in just two seasons playing for Missouri, but when I think about the two-time All-American it’s his farewell that comes to mind first.
NFL draft or return for another season?
He was set to make his announcement on a Friday. Most figured he was leaving. Rarely do you hold a press conference to say you’re coming back to school.
The day before Maclin’s announcement I bumped into him at the Columbia Mall.
“Care to share your plans now?” I asked, knowing full well he wouldn’t.
“You’ll find out tomorrow,” he said, laughing.
We did, and the decision wasn’t surprising. He was off to the NFL. The reaction was the curveball. Maclin struggled to get the words out. He choked back tears. His voice quivered. By the end of his news conference he fell into Gary Pinkel’s arms and cried.
Yes, he was projected as a first-round pick. Pinkel encouraged him to leave if that’s what he wanted.
But even now, a year into retirement after a nine-year NFL career, Maclin has admitted he wasn’t 100 percent certain he wanted to leave Mizzou.
“I questioned (that decision) for a while,” Maclin told me last year. “Missouri was a place where I felt extremely comfortable. I’m not scared of a lot of things, but the one thing I don’t enjoy very much is change.”
He made the change and had a productive NFL career, but here’s a fun hypothetical: What if he stayed at Mizzou for another year? Chase Daniel was off to the NFL, but Blaine Gabbert was poised to take over at quarterback and he’d have a healthy Danario Alexander at receiver. Alexander broke every Mizzou receiving record in 2009, but what if Gabbert had two All-Americans to catch passes?
It’s almost too much for Maclin to fathom. Besides, Alexander is one of his closest friends and he loved watching him command the spotlight in 2009.
“It’s weird because you look at '07-08 and the weapons we had and then you look at '09 and Danario’s out there, but there’s no Chase (Coffman), no Martin (Rucker), no Will (Franklin) and there’s no me,” Maclin said Monday in a phone interview from his home in St. Louis. “Danario was able to step in there and not only get his rightful share (of passes) but he was getting stuff maybe other guys would have gotten. I always root for my guys. If that was going to be him putting up crazy numbers like he did, then I applaud him for that. He was a beast. I thought he did things that year nobody thought could be done. He was going 200 yards, 200 yards, 180 yards. To watch that was pretty cool for me.”
That right there is a big reason why the Mizzou offense thrived in 2007-08. Maclin was the most electric playmaker on the field — and maybe the best in Mizzou history — but for a team loaded with NFL talent at receiver and tight end, the offense’s greatest strengths were depth and balance and a collective refusal to put ego ahead of team. Maclin could have been a diva. He was the four-star St. Louis phenom who spurned Oklahoma to be a bigger star in his own backyard. Instead, he was just part of the cast, albeit the brightest, most explosive part.
“I talk about that dynamic a lot wherever I’ve coached,” former Mizzou offensive coordinator and current Arizona State offensive line coach Dave Christensen said Monday from his backyard in sunny Tempe, Ariz. “I had all these great playmakers, but I never, ever, ever had one guy come to my office and say, ‘I want to the ball more.’ We’d go to practice and I’d come home and tell (my wife) Susie how much fun I had at practice because we never had an issue. We never had a prima donna. All they cared about was each other and the team.
“In 38, 39 years of coaching, I’ve never had so many unselfish guys. It’s not normally like that. There’s not a team in America that can say they had as many unselfish playmakers like we had.”
Maclin played two years in college and spent nine years in the NFL with three franchises in Philadelphia, Kansas City, Baltimore. What was different about that group of playmakers at Mizzou?
“It was a brotherhood, man,” he said. “It really was a family. We had so much talent that you wanted guys to succeed. Danario is one of my best friends. I roomed with Jared Perry. I was really cool with Will. We were from the same town. Chase, Martin, the running backs, we were all close. We wanted everybody to be succesful. I got just as excited when someone else made a play. That’s what made that group of guys in particular special. That’s why we had the success we had. In my personal opinion that’s the best offense we’ve ever had at the University of Missouri.”
Number 9 was a big reason. The All-Metro standout from Kirkwood High was a major catch for Gary Pinkel when he broke his commitment to Oklahoma and signed with the Tigers in 2006. Daniel would take over at quarterback that fall, and as the spring turned to summer, a buzz began to grow in Columbia. Maclin, as a freshman, was going to be a major piece of the offense.
Then, the injury. Maclin tore the ACL in his right knee on July 25 during a 7-on-7 session in Columbia. He'd miss his entire freshman season.
“I get there that summer and I was doing really well,” he said Monday “I was rooming with Perry and I had watched him play as a true freshman. I watched Danario play. Obvioulsy I wanted to be out there. When I got hurt it was tough, but I knew I would eventually be someone they relied on.”
By December, Maclin took part in practices for Sun Bowl. He played on the scout team as the Tigers prepared for Oregon State. An already potent offense would have a new piece to the machine when 2007 kicked off.
But Christensen wasn’t blown away initially. The Tigers were loaded with playmakers when 2007 preseason camp began. There was a natural excitement about Maclin’s addition to the offense. But he didn’t exactly dazzle the staff in camp. He didn’t even start the season opener against Illinois.
“We knew how highly touted Jeremy was, but we didn’t get a chance to see him much because he missed that fall,” Christensen said. “He dropped some balls and I was like, golly, this guy is supposed to be the greatest thing sliced bread?
“But, boy, then he got out there and played. Maybe it’s hard in practice for the type of player he was to just show up right away. The way Gary ran the program you had to earn everything. But once he returned a punt in that Illinois game it was on.”
Maclin was the first Missouri player to touch the ball in the season’s first game, returning the opening kickoff 17 yards in the Edward Jones Dome. Mizzou punted on its first two possessions. Maclin never touched the ball. Then, on the third series, he ran for 29 yards on his first play from scrimmage. Then, a 43-yard punt return. In the third quarter he hauled in a 18-yard pass, then a 25-yarder for his first college touchdown. Then, the Dome exploded. Illinois punted on its next possession. Maclin returned it 66 yards for a touchdown. A star was born.
By the end of that magical 12-win season, Maclin caught 80 passes for 1,055 yards and nine touchdowns, just the third 1,000-yard season in Mizzou history. He added 375 rushing yards and another 1,400 yards in returns. For the season he accounted for 16 touchdowns. He earned his first of two All-America honors in the all-purpose category.
He was even better as a redshirt sophomore, setting single-season MU records for catches (102), receiving yards (1,260) and touchdown catches (13). He scored four more touchdowns on runs and returns.
In two years Maclin became Mizzou’s career leader for all-purpose yards with 5,609 — in just 28 games! He broke Brad Smith’s four-year record by nearly 1,200 yards. At the end of his two-year run — it was more like a sprint — Maclin owned 11 of Mizzou’s 23 greatest single-game all-purpose yardage totals in team history. Nearly half!
To this day, only two Mizzou players have scored more touchdowns than Maclin’s 33. Both were four-year players: Smith (46) and running back Zack Abron (42).
That 2008 season was more prolific for players like Maclin and Daniel, but the Tigers didn’t live up to preseason hype and finished 10-4. That’s great by the standards of a program that hasn’t won a conference title since the 1960s but short of what that team expected.
“I thought we turned the ball over too much in ’08,” Maclin said. “And I don’t think we got as many turnovers. And you know what, that schedule was tough that year. We played a top-20 Okie State team. We played an Oklahoma team that caught fire and scored 60 on everybody. We went down to Austin and played Texas when Colt McCoy couldn’t do anything wrong that day. It was tough, man. We definitely thought things were going to be a lot different, especially after being a game away from the national championship the year before. We had high expectations and felt like we came up short for sure.”
But for Maclin, not individually. He ended his Mizzou career just like it started, with a momentum-shifting punt return touchdown against Northwestern in the Alamo Bowl, then the game-winning TD catch in overtime. He wouldn’t make his NFL draft decision for a few more days, but there was a sense of closure to a brilliant career in San Antonio that night.
“As his roommate I could probably get him to stay,” linebacker Sean Weatherspoon said after the game.
Not quite. Maclin’s two-year pillage of the Mizzou record book officially ended four days later, streaked in tears.
“It’s clearly one of the best times in my life,” he said Monday, “just putting Mizzou football back on the map. That was one of my goals when I went there with Chase and Chase, Ruck, Danario, Spoon. We were all able to do that.”
After Mizzou …
The Philadelphia Eagles chose Maclin with the 19th pick in the NFL draft and he quickly became a fixture in the offense, starting 13 games as a rookie, including a 146-yard outburst in a playoff loss to Dallas. Other than a 2013 season lost to another torn ACL, Maclin started 112 of the 114 games he played over his nine-year NFL career with his most productive season coming in 2014 in Philly. A year after his second major knee injury, he caught 85 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 TDs and earned a spot on the Pro Bowl roster.
Fortunately for Maclin it was a contract year and he capitalized with a five-year $55 million contract with the Chiefs. His best year in Kansas City came in 2015: 87 catches for 1,088 yards and eight scores. Still, the Chiefs released him two years into his five-year contract. He caught on with Baltimore and caught 40 passes in 2017 but that became his final NFL season. Maclin tore his groin in 2016 and the next year tore his MCL on what became his final NFL reception. Maclin announced his retirement in March of 2019.
His 6,835 career receiving yards and 49 touchdown catches in the NFL are the most by a Mizzou player, while his 514 receptions are second only to Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow’s 541.
Last spring, Maclin moved from Baltimore back home to St. Louis, where he lives with his wife Aida and daughter Jett, who turned 1 last Friday.
He returned to his roots last fall and helped coach the Kirkwood football team and continues to run his charity foundation, JMac Gives Back. In November he was enshrined in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on the same day that Pinkel was named a Missouri Sports Legend.
