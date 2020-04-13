Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 12, Chelsea Thomas

Earleywine picked his jaw off the dirt, climbed back in his truck and started making phone calls.

“I was highly emotional,” he said. “I immediately called my assistant coaches and my dad and said, ‘We’re going to the World Series.’”

“We had already won a regional, so we were knocking on the door. You get a kid in here who’s throwing 72 and it’s game over. Maybe I shouldn’t have thought like that but I couldn’t help it.”

Thomas was a hidden treasure. Her dad had sent that DVD to coaches all over the country, but as Earleywine recalls, she only had one other scholarship offer, a 30-percent ride to Iowa State. Why? Iowa high school teams play softball in the summer, so the state’s best players miss out on the travel team circuit in the summer, where players of Thomas’ caliber usually draw major offers.

“Had she been on the travel ball scene there’s a 95 percent chance we wouldn’t have gotten her,” Earleywine said. “She would have gone to UCLA or Arizona or Florida or wherever she wanted to go.”