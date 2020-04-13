Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 12, Chelsea Thomas

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s.
It’s one of the best recruiting stories in modern Mizzou athletics.
The emails were stuffing Ehren Earleywine’s inbox. Rich Thomas from Pleasantville, Iowa, wanted Missouri’s softball coach to check out his daughter. She was a pitcher. Her name was Chelsea. She threw straight gas. He sent a DVD, too, but the footage was too grainy to make any kind of evaluation.
“You could barely tell who she was,” Earleywine said in a phone interview Monday. “But you could hear the mitt pop. It sounded like a shotgun going off.”
Still, as Earleywine piloted his truck north on Highway 63 he figured he was wasting his time.
“The whole way there I’m thinking this is a mistake,” he said. “I’m missing practice today and this is probably going to be an absolute train wreck when I get there. It was just the opposite.”
Thomas got in the circle and started pitching for Earleywine. He brought his radar gun with him, the same gun he used in practice that week that clocked his best pitchers around 62, 63 mph.
Thomas’ slowest pitch that day was 68. She regularly hit the low 70s. She topped out at 73. The velocity was real.
Earleywine picked his jaw off the dirt, climbed back in his truck and started making phone calls.
“I was highly emotional,” he said. “I immediately called my assistant coaches and my dad and said, ‘We’re going to the World Series.’”
“We had already won a regional, so we were knocking on the door. You get a kid in here who’s throwing 72 and it’s game over. Maybe I shouldn’t have thought like that but I couldn’t help it.”
Thomas was a hidden treasure. Her dad had sent that DVD to coaches all over the country, but as Earleywine recalls, she only had one other scholarship offer, a 30-percent ride to Iowa State. Why? Iowa high school teams play softball in the summer, so the state’s best players miss out on the travel team circuit in the summer, where players of Thomas’ caliber usually draw major offers.
“Had she been on the travel ball scene there’s a 95 percent chance we wouldn’t have gotten her,” Earleywine said. “She would have gone to UCLA or Arizona or Florida or wherever she wanted to go.”
Their loss was Mizzou’s gain. After she threw her final pitch for the Tigers in 2013, Thomas has constructed one of the most dominant careers for a Mizzou athlete, male or female, in any sport. Over the course of five seasons — she received a medical hardship for an arm injury in 2010 — Thomas became a three-time first-team All-American. She was twice named the Big 12 pitcher of the year and won the same award in the SEC as a fifth-year senior. Her career record is a ridiculous 111-31. She struck out a Mizzou record 1,174 hitters. She threw 46 shutouts, 10 no-hitters and four perfect games.
Even in her injury-shortened sophomore season, hitters were helpless with Thomas in the circle: She went 12-1 with 123 strikeouts before a stress fracture in her pitching arm sidelined her for the rest of the season. She pitched with some arm discomfort her senior year, too, even though she went 24-6 with a 1.16 ERA.
“The most impactful player I’ve ever coached,” said Earleywine, now the athletics director at Jefferson City public school system. “Chelsea not only turned our program around but she took us to three World Series, and obviously that’s the gold standard. Huge impact.
“As soon as you say her name or anyone brings her up to me I feel bad because there were two years where she was not healthy. To think what she might have accomplished with four healthy years is mind-blowing. There were two years we had to throw her sparingly and couldn’t throw certain pitches because it irritated her arm. For her to put up the numbers she did with those two years of injuries was amazing to me.”
Thomas guided the Tigers to the Women’s College World Series as a freshman despite almost exclusively throwing one pitch, a devastating drop ball. The next summer, she went to Michigan to work under pitching specialist Doug Gillis, who’d later join Earleywine’s staff, and developed two more pitches, a rise ball and a changeup. Both would become part of her arsenal but at a price.
“I didn’t really know what all they were doing until after the fact. There were times she threw twice a day with him,” Earleywine said. “She’s one of the most dedicated and hard-working kids I ever coached. She’s a little obsessive compulsive about her performance, which all great athletes have. That might have been part of the reason she was injured. She was adamant about developing a second and third pitch. The rise was the biggest culprit that led to the health issues more than anything.”
While sidelined for the second half of her sophomore season, Thomas spent game days in the dugout between Earleywine and pitching coach Pete D’Amour. That’s where she earned her doctorate in pitching.
“She realized how to set up hitters,” Earleywine said. “She started to understand the true science.”
“Now, when I see batters,” she said during the next season, 2011, “I look more at their stride directions and bat angles and I can see things that I didn't see in the years before. I think that's a big deal for this year."
By 2011, her arm was healed. Batters were had no chance.
“There were a lot of times we allowed her to call her own game by just shaking off the catcher and doing what she wanted,” Earleywine said.
By then, Thomas was so dominant, the hyper-competitive Earleywine figured something out about sport.
“Having a kid of her talent made you realize how insignificant you were as a coach. It really did. It put you back in your place,” he said. “You’re not the one swinging the bat or making the pitches."
“This was out of character for me, but I’d totally let my guard down when she was pitching,” he added. “If we’d get two or three runs in the first inning I’d take a deep breath and think this game is over.”
As a redshirt sophomore in 2011, Thomas led the nation in ERA (0.95), threw 13 shutouts, including a couple perfect games, struck out 397 batters and finished 32-8. She earned the first of three straight first-team All-America honors and conference pitcher of the year honors. She also threw a no-hitter in MU’s NCAA regional championship game. In April, she logged back-to-backs wins over powerhouse Oklahoma in extra-inning marathons, allowing one earned run in 20 innings with 34 combined strikeouts. The Tigers made a third straight appearance in the World Series but again came home without the biggest prize.
They’d lose in the NCAA super regionals her final two years at Mizzou, though she was brilliant as always. In MU’s debut SEC season she finished 24-6 and captured the league’s pitcher of the year award. Her career ended with a 1-0 loss at home to Washington. She allowed a first-inning home run then just one more hit. With tears streaking down her face, she came out of the dugout one last time and saluted the Mizzou home crowd.
“Obviously, this wasn’t the end result to the season that we wanted,” she said that day. “But I’ve tried to look back at my career the past couple weeks. And it’s been more than I could have ever expected.”
“I was heartbroken after our last game when Chelsea was graduating,” Earleywine said Monday “We had Nicole Hudson and Jenna Marston, so, yeah, I thought we just blew our best chance right there. I regained hope when we signed a couple kids later but they never reached the stardom Chelsea did.”
After Mizzou …
Thomas played three seasons of professional softball in the National Pro Fastpitch with the Florida Pride. She also got right into coaching, joining St. Louis University’s staff as an assistant coach in 2014. After a year with the Billikens she crossed the Mississippi River to serve as an assistant at McKendree University under head coach Ashley Fleming, her former Mizzou teammate. Thomas, 30, began her fifth year on staff this season. Earleywine wasn’t surprised his star pupil got into coaching.
“She had such a mechanical aptitude and she was always asking questions about the mechanical part of the game,” he said. “She really dove into how to set up hitters. She liked to have say in her workouts and bullpens. I knew this isn’t a kid who’s just taking orders from a coach. She’s processing all this stuff. That’s typically step one for the makings of a coach.”
