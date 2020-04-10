Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 13, DeMarre Carroll

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The series will run every day Monday through Friday.

A couple years ago, as Kassius Robertson was wrapping up an extraordinary one-and-done year with the Missouri basketball team, we explored the question: Who was the best transfer in Mizzou hoops history?

Just looking at the Division I transfers — apologies to juco legend Paul O’Liney — it’s a deep and impressive list.

Robertson, Jordan Barnett, Julian Winfield, Alex Oriakhi, Jordan Clarkson, Zaire Taylor, Albert White, Jabari Brown, Byron Irvin. All worthy candidates. We ranked one-time SLU Billiken Ricky Frazier at No. 1. The runner-up was a strong contender for the top spot, too.

The most impressive thing about DeMarre Carroll’s time at Mizzou — aside from that amazing head of hair — was how quickly Tiger fans embraced him as one of their own. The nephew of Mizzou coach Mike Anderson, Carroll came to Columbia after two seasons at Vanderbilt. He was a three-star recruit rated the nation’s No. 40 high school small forward in 2004 — well behind Mizzou recruits Marshall Brown (No. 10) and Glen Dandridge (No. 24).

Carroll joined the Tigers in 2006 shortly after Mizzou hired Anderson to replace Quin Snyder — Snyder will resurface in Carroll’s career arc — then sat out Anderson’s debut season. He was the Big 12’s newcomer of the year in 2007-08 as MU’s third-leading scorer and top rebounder.

As a senior, Carroll established himself as an all-time great, powering the Tigers to 31 wins, the Big 12 tournament championship and the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Before his final home game at Mizzou Arena, where his Tigers were undefeated his senior year, Carroll wept as a capacity crowd gave him a thunderous ovation.

"He's the heart and soul of our team," Anderson said of his senior forward.

Carroll played with a ferocity that earned him his “Junkyard Dog” nickname, but he was hardly just a scrappy role player who got by on effort and toughness. As a senior he shot nearly 65 percent while averaging a team-high 16.6 points per game. He could hit the occasional 3-pointer, dished 82 assists and grabbed 59 steals. He was an undersized post player but won the 1-on-1 matchups with hustle and drive — all with a smile on his face that only added to his popularity among Mizzou fans.

Oh, and he also carried a 3.7 grade point average while attending graduate school and made the Big 12’s All-Academic.

Carroll’s inspiration was his late older brother Delonte, who died when he was 9 from a brain tumor. DeMarre was 5 at the time.

“Losing him, Ed Carroll says, still is like having a limb cut off, including the phantom sensation,” Vahe Gregorian wrote for the Post-Dispatch in 2009. “Perhaps that's why the family tries to embrace his spirit rather than deny the pain, why they talk about him daily and still have a place at the table for him at home.”

“ ‘We just talk about, 'What would he want me to be doing if he was here?' said DeMarre, whose parents tell him his brother still can live through him: ‘Every day you step on the court, every day you're in the classroom, you're not just doing it for yourself.’

“As the team prays before games, Carroll said, he tries to ‘meditate and think about him and just thank God for everything. I try not to always ask God for stuff. I try to thank him, because this (at MU) is just a great opportunity.’”

Those opportunities continued after college, but Carroll never lost his compass that guided him on and off the court.

"I've been through a lot early in my life," he told the Birmingham News a few years ago. “So, it's helped me later in my life. I don't look for nobody to give me sympathy or help me out. Whenever, I have a tough times, 'I just look at it like somebody may have it worse than you. I never feel sorry for myself."

After Mizzou …

Memphis drafted Carroll at No. 27 in the 2009 NBA draft. He lasted less than two years with the Grizzlies and was shipped to Houston in the middle of the next season along with Hasheem Thabeet and a first-round draft pick for Shane Battier and Ish Smith. He didn’t last in Houston either and was released two months later. The next season he spent a short time in Denver then resurfaced in Utah as a free agent. That’s where he got his first taste of extensive minutes and carved out a role as a reliable defender.

Then, Atlanta, and that’s where Carroll has enjoyed his most productive years. He spent two years with the Hawks as their starting small forward and completely rebuilt his game into a modern 3-and-D specialist: a perimeter gunner and versatile perimeter defender. By the time he reached Atlanta, Carroll had shed nearly 30 pounds from his power forward frame and played with endless energy while chasing around the league’s best wing players.

“I have to give a lot of credit to a guy people at Mizzou don’t like all that much, Quin Snyder,” Carroll told me back in 2015. “He helped me in a tremendous way with my footwork.”

Just as Carroll reinvented himself in Atlanta, Snyder did the same with the Hawks, becoming a trusted assistant of Mike Budenholzer as the franchise became a contender in the Eastern Conference. After averaging 11.1 and 12.6 points her game for the Hawks — while shooting nearly 38 percent from 3-point range — Carroll parlayed his second act into a four-year $60 million deal with Toronto. In a piece for The Players’ Tribune he gave special recognition to Snyder for turning around his career.

“Quin and I just kind of clicked right away when I came to the Hawks, and he began working with me to develop skills that I hadn’t really touched before,” Carroll wrote. “His belief in me built up my confidence so much.”

“DeMarre and I are close," Snyder told reporters in 2016 when Toronto visited Utah, where he was in his first year coaching the Jazz. “I'm really happy for him in where he is, because I have an idea of what he put into it and the investment that he's made. One thing about DeMarre, he's always been able to figure out what a team needs, and he provides that. Anytime a guy plays as hard as he does, he inspires you. He's a heck of a teammate."

His second year in Atlanta, Carroll produced the third-best win shares metric by a Mizzou player in the NBA. Among former MU players, only Steve Stipanovich (1986-87) and Larry Drew (1982-83) had better NBA seasons according to the advanced statistic.

Carroll’s run in Toronto only lasted two seasons before the Raptors shipped him to Brooklyn, where he averaged a career-high 13.5 points per game his first of two years there. He was traded to San Antonio last summer, seemingly a perfect fit for Carroll’s personality and skills, but he never fit into Gregg Popovich’s rotation, averaging only nine minutes in 15 appearances off the bench. He was granted his release and signed with Houston, playing in six games before the season was shut down last month. Carroll, who turns 34 in July, will be a free agent heading into next season, with a chance to play for his ninth NBA franchise.

Coming Monday: Mizzou's indispensable ace.

No. 14: Sean Weatherspoon

No. 15: Corby Jones and Devin West

No. 16: Phil Pressey

No. 17: Chase Coffman

No. 18: Aaron Crow

No. 19: Danario Alexander

No. 20: Drew Lock

No. 21: Markus Golden

No. 22: Sarah Shire

No. 23: Shane Ray

No. 24: Kareem Rush

No. 25: Henry Josey

No. 26: Justin Gage

No. 27: Derrick Peterson

No. 28: Martin Rucker

No. 29: Molly Kreklow

No. 30: Arthur Johnson