Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 14, Sean Weatherspoon

“You’ve got all these guys from Missouri, but here comes these Texas kids coming up and playing some ball. They looked at us like, we don’t care that you're from Texas. We’ve got good football here, too. We had to come in earn respect rom the guys from Missouri who had been balling and knew they were going to Mizzou since ninth grade. I’ve got a lot of respect for how hard the Texas guys worked to gain respect from the Missouri guys.

“It was the greatest time of our lives. You can’t go back and get that. It was awesome. We loved Missouri. I came there on a hunch. They were showing me virtual reality things of what’s going to be there. I was like, ‘OK, that’s pretty cool.’ Then I come on the visit and it’s family. It was all family. I still talk to all those guys. Those moments were so important to us. man, I loved it bro.”

After Mizzou …

The Atlanta Falcons took a keen interest in Weatherspoon leading up to the draft. Their GM, head coach and defensive coordinator all came to MU’s pro day that year to put Weatherspoon through a private workout. The Saints and Chiefs also worked him out privately before the draft.