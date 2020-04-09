Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 14, Sean Weatherspoon

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The series will run every day Monday through Friday.
You know former Mizzou linebacker Sean Weatherspoon as Spoon. Bet you didn’t know he came into the world 32 years ago as Franklin.
Born in Greenville, S.C., just a few days after Christmas in 1987, Franklin De’Sean Weatherspoon would become one of the greatest defensive players to ever slip on a Mizzou jersey. Franklin soon became known as Sean, and then at Mizzou, and later in Atlanta, he earned his own chant: SPOOOOOOOOOOOON!
(As his parents told me years ago, Dad wanted to name him Frank, a family name. Mom resisted. They compromised. She liked the cartoon Franklin the Turtle. Hey, it’s better than Yertle.)
From 2007-09, his final three seasons in Columbia, Weatherspoon gave fans plenty of chances to empty their lungs. His junior season is arguably the greatest season by a defensive player in Mizzou’s history. He’s in the conversation for best defensive player to come through the program. Not bad for a two-star wide receiver from Texas.
The Weatherspoons moved to Jasper, Texas, before his first birthday, and he’d grow into a productive two-way player at Jasper High, playing both linebacker and receiver. He wasn’t the prototype size for Big 12 linebacker, so he didn’t draw much interest from the state’s major schools. Instead his suitors included Houston, Tulane and TCU, then a Mountain West program. Weatherspoon committed to Houston coach Art Briles, but then (finally) a Big 12 program came calling. The more Missouri defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus studied Weatherspoon the more he liked. Chase Daniel had just rescued Mizzou’s 2005 season and kept Gary Pinkel’s staff from the unemployment line. Maybe another overlooked Texan could work wonders on defense.
Spoon was an instant hit. He was MU’s special teams player of the year as a freshman in 2006 then earned a starting job as a sophomore the next season, the first of three consecutive seasons he earned first-team All-Big 12 Conference honors.
In the 130 years Mizzou has played organized football, here’s the list of defensive players who were three-time first-team all-conference:
Sean Weatherspoon
That’s the list. One dude. Spooooooooon!
In 2009, Weatherspoon became Mizzou’s first three-time first-team all-conference player since offensive lineman John Clay in 1984-86. Johnny Roland was an All-Big Eight running back in 1962, then an All-Big Eight defensive back in 1964-65. Since Roland, only quarterbacks Gary Lane and Phil Bradley, Clay and Weatherspoon have been three-time first-team all-conference players.
That’s elite company.
The 2008 season was Weatherspoon’s best and probably might have deserved Big 12 defensive player of the year honors. (He got at least one vote). That season, when the Tigers won 10 games and repeated as Big 12 North champions, Weatherspoon led the Big 12 in solo tackles (76), assisted tackles (79) and total tackles (155). That’s the second-most tackles in a Mizzou season. He posted 18.5 tackles for loss, second-most in the Big 12 that year and the most ever by a Missouri linebacker. He had five sacks, intercepted three passes, returned two for touchdowns, broke up seven passes and forced two fumbles. (Texas defensive end Brian Orkapo was voted Big 12 defensive player of the year and won multiple national honors.)
Minutes after the 2008 season ended Weatherspoon announced at the Alamo Bowl that he’d return for his senior year, but he didn’t actually make the decision until a few days later. The NFL draft advisory committee gave him a third-round grade. Missouri linebackers coach Dave Steckel provided all the motivation he needed to hear.
“You know what, that (draft projection) is kind of like a slap in the face,” Weatherspoon later recalled Stec saying. “You come back this year and we’ll go take home the Butkus Award and show them how we really play ball.”
Weatherspoon didn’t capture the Butkus but he put together another strong season with another 111 tackles and 14.5 for losses.
For his career, Weatherspoon is second all-time at Mizzou in tackles (413) and third all-time in the Big 12. His 43.5 tackles for loss rank No. 2 at Mizzou, trailing only Justin Smith's career record. Spoon's 12.5 career sacks are the most by a Mizzou linebacker.
Weatherspoon was an elite college linebacker because of his range, his intelligence, his versatility. He was a thumper inside the tackle box and could wipe out a running play. He could backpedal and hang with backs and receivers in coverage. He could blitz on third down and disrupt the passing game with a hurry or sack. He liked to model his game after NFL All-Pro Lance Briggs and for three years at the weakside linebacker position, he gave the Tigers that kind of elite production.
And like Daniel, he understood the game so well he could anticipate plays before they unfolded in real time.
“He’s got an intimidation factor before the play even starts,” linebacker Will Ebner once said.
Nobody witnessed more eras of Mizzou football than John Kadlec, and the late coach and broadcaster once told me Weatherspoon should be considered among the school’s all-time great linebackers, right there with Gus Otto and Andy Russell.
“He's the whole package," Pinkel said shortly before the 2010 NFL draft. “He's very intelligent. He's got great size. Great speed, quickness, explosiveness. He's a good person — they don't come any better. He's a great leader. An extraordinarily positive person.”
"When he walks in that locker room, you're going to be a better team. The minute he walks in, you're a better football team."
Weatherspoon was a joy to cover because he carried over that same charisma from the field to the interview. Candid, thoughtful, engaging, hilarious, accountable, accessible. He never bailed on interviews and always gave you something that was honest and interesting. On and off the field he was one of the most important players of the Pinkel years. Daniel and all his offensive weapons couldn’t do it alone.
“Those guys, Jeremy (Maclin), Danario (Alexander), Will Franklin, Tommy Saunders, Jared Perry, they all had something great they could do to scare Big 12 defenses,” Weatherspoon told me last fall. “It was ridiculous. But we don’t even talk about the defense. They scored so many points so quick. I’m just thankful to be part of those teams. I tell Jeremy and DA all the time, ‘The way you guys competed, that’s what drove us.’ Being in that atmosphere with those guys, I don’t think we really knew at the time, but all those people were special.
“You’ve got all these guys from Missouri, but here comes these Texas kids coming up and playing some ball. They looked at us like, we don’t care that you're from Texas. We’ve got good football here, too. We had to come in earn respect rom the guys from Missouri who had been balling and knew they were going to Mizzou since ninth grade. I’ve got a lot of respect for how hard the Texas guys worked to gain respect from the Missouri guys.
“It was the greatest time of our lives. You can’t go back and get that. It was awesome. We loved Missouri. I came there on a hunch. They were showing me virtual reality things of what’s going to be there. I was like, ‘OK, that’s pretty cool.’ Then I come on the visit and it’s family. It was all family. I still talk to all those guys. Those moments were so important to us. man, I loved it bro.”
After Mizzou …
The Atlanta Falcons took a keen interest in Weatherspoon leading up to the draft. Their GM, head coach and defensive coordinator all came to MU’s pro day that year to put Weatherspoon through a private workout. The Saints and Chiefs also worked him out privately before the draft.
Sure enough, the Falcons took him with their first-round pick at No. 19 overall, the same slot where the Eagles drafted Maclin the previous year. He appeared in all but eight games his first three years in the league, becoming a regular starter in his second season. He peaked in 2011 with 115 tackles, 14 for losses. A year later he took over as the team’s defensive captain and logged 95 tackles with six sacks and an interception as the Falcons reached the NFC title game.
Then came the injuries. First, a Lisfranc foot fracture and a knee injury cost him nine games in 2013. Then he suffered a ruptured Achilles’ tendon the next summer, ending his 2014 season before it began. His contract expired that season, leading to a one-year deal with Arizona, where he played in 14 games off the bench. He returned to Atlanta for two more seasons but tore his Achilles again in 2016. He played in six games for the Falcons his final two seasons.
Now 32, Weatherspoon lives in the Atlanta area with his wife and their three children. He continues to run his charity that supports local youth, the Spoonfull of Hope Foundation.
