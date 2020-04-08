Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 15, Corby Jones & Devin West

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The series will run every day Monday through Friday.
It’s time for a confession. I fudged up.
When I first put this list together of the 30 best Mizzou athletes I’ve covered over the last 20-plus years, I pored over a long collection of candidates. I whittled and whittled until I had the perfect 30.
Just as I got started writing the first couple entries, I realized I made a big omission in the 20s. I had to re-shuffle the list. There was one big problem. I couldn’t part with anyone on my new list of 31. But 31 doesn’t sound right. These things make more sense with an even number. Expanding the list to 40 was an option but not my preference. So I had to compromise. I had to lump two athletes together in one entry. Not ideal but it’s better than leaving someone off.
This doesn’t demean or belittle the contributions either of these two players made to Mizzou in the 1990s, but in some ways they were always lumped together. Corby and Devin. Devin and Corby. Roommates, backfield mates, lethal partners in the Mizzou option offense.
They formed a potent partnership in the Big 12 and together led Mizzou back to glory. It wasn’t everlasting, but, man, was it a ride.
I’ve got a soft spot for the 1998 Mizzou team. I had just landed a part-time job at the Columbia Daily Tribune that summer. My first day of work fell on my 20th birthday. I was essentially the staff’s No. 2 football writer. Lots of feature stories and sidebars. I covered home and road games and got a front-row seat to the program’s revival under Larry Smith and his brilliant backfield. The year before, Mizzou finally broke through and made a bowl game for the first time in 14 years. The Tigers had a loaded backfield that ran behind a gargantuan offensive line. Jones piloted the option attack at quarterback. West and Brock Olivo split the touches at tailback. Ron “Rhino” Janes bulldozed the blocking holes at fullback. Ernest Blackwell could do it all. Run, block, catch.
By 1998, Olivo, Blackwell and Janes were gone. There were new faces in the backfield, but the ball would go to Jones and West.
The season began with a bold prediction: "Shoot, he could get 1,500 or 1,600 yards. I wouldn't be surprised to see Devin West break the career rushing record."
Jones said that about his roommate in August, before the season kicked off. Sure enough, West lugged the ball a school-record 283 times in 12 games. He rumbled for 1,578 yards, shattering Joe Moore’s single-season record that had stood since 1969.
His signature game came that fall against Kansas, when he set the team record with 319 rushing yards. Kansas couldn't catch him. Couldn't tackle him. Couldn't stop him.
“Our offensive line, the interior of that line just opened ridiculous holes,” Jones told me a few years ago. “While Devin was very, very fast, he was smarter than he was fast. He understood where everything was going to open. He’d see the defensive front and know which way people were going to go. Lateral quickness was never Devin’s strength, ever. It was a running joke. But to watch him read a block before the block happened and get through a hole and get through it quickly was something special to watch.”
Kansas coach “Terry Allen said before the game that he wasn’t going to let Corby Jones beat them,” Jones added. “Corby Jones didn’t beat them. When we ran the option they made sure they had two people accounted for me and when I pitched that thing out there it was just open field.”
No less impressive, West carried the ball 40 times for 252 yards against Iowa State that same season. He carried it 25 times in the second half. On a fourth-quarter series, he ran the ball on nine consecutive snaps. West finished the drive in the end zone but at the receiving end of a pass from Jones.
Here’s one of the great stats from that 1998 season: The touchdown series covered 87 yards, but because of some penalties, West accounted for 93 yards on the drive.
“I actually looked over to (the sideline) and said, ‘Stop!’” West joked after the game.
By season’s end, West ranked fifth in the nation in rushing and fourth with 17 rushing touchdowns. West was far from a one-year wonder, though more than 53 percent of his career yards came in that special senior season.
"Devin worked and labored, and was a very unselfish person," Smith said before West’s final home game in 1998. "When he got his chance this year, he really showed us all and distinguished himself. The more you ask him to do, the more we've given him the ball, the more he's done."
Jones first saw the field as a freshman in 1995, then took over the job full-time midway through the 1996 season. Statistically, Jones’ peak season came in 1997, when he ran for 887 yards and 14 scores and passed for 1,658 yards and 12 TDs. He suffered a turf toe injury early in the year, and as a runner, he just wasn’t the same. He still had the power to run over defenders but the speed and agility weren’t always there.
“Being hurt was worse than anything else,” he said. “Because I couldn’t be me. I couldn’t create. I couldn’t improvise.”
Jones dealt with more than the injury his senior year. Weeks before the start of the season, his father suffered a fatal heart attack. Curtis Jones Sr. was the team’s defensive line coach. He heavily recruited the St. Louis area. He was close to players up and down the roster. Jones played with a heavy heart all season but never cracked under the immense pressure and grief he was feeling.
Personal story: In the summer of 1998, I was covering local sports for the Columbia Missourian. On a Sunday afternoon I was assigned to cover the Show-Me State Games. I headed out to a baseball field where Corby and his brother Curtis Jr. were playing on a team together. Curtis Sr. had just recovered from a heart attack suffered on, of all days, Father’s Day. He was there that day watching his sons play and was gracious enough to grant me an interview.
A few weeks later, a Missourian editor called to tell me Curtis Sr. had died. Because I had interviewed him a few weeks earlier, the story was mine. I headed to the newsroom and got in touch with a few players, a few assistant coaches. The story was in good shape, so I thought.
Then a student editor asked me, “Have you called Corby for a comment?”
“No, should I?”
“You need to.”
Man, I wasn’t sure. Yes, he’s a local public figure, but he’s also a college kid who just lost his father. What could he possibly say that’s going to help this story? This didn't seem right. But who was I to question the vaunted Mizzou School of Journalism?
I called. A relative picked up the phone and handed it to Corby. My voice quivered as I introduced myself. Long pause. Then came a few loud expletives and the sound of the phone crashing into the receiver. I felt horrible. I told the editor how the call went.
“I’d probably do the same thing if you called me the day my dad died.”
Sigh.
That unfortunate exchange never impacted my relationship with Corby. And unless he reads this, he probably doesn’t know that was me on the phone that day. He was incredibly helpful with my last book. He’s always engaging and thoughtful and it’s easy to see how teammates naturally followed him.
“Anybody that carries a little swagger can rub people the wrong way,” offensive lineman Craig Heimburger told me. “At times he rubbed me the wrong way, he rubbed other guys the wrong way. But when it came down to it we fought together every Saturday. He was a leader. A lot of leaders have that swagger.”
As they approached their 40s, Olivo and Jones became especially close. Here’s Olivo on his former QB: “Corby was a winner, man. When he stepped into the huddle freshman year, he was wide-eyed and running for his life. As he matured, you knew it was going to get serious. One way or the other we were going to find the end zone.”
“Corb will tell you to this day: He wasn’t the guy who was going to be in the weight room first and last,” Olivo added. “But when was in there he did his job and when he stepped on the field on practice and on Saturdays, you knew he had your back, man. He was going to do everything possible to win. He was the catalyst. He was the guy that put Mizzou football back on the map. It was so much fun to watch him grow as a quarterback in those years.”
The Jones-West partnership on the field had a storybook ending when they led the Tigers to a win over West Virginia in the Insight Bowl in their final college game. They hoisted the trophy together, their last time playing on the game's big stage.
From the archives ...
A few days after the bowl win, Hall of Fame writer Bob Broeg published a column on the pair’s legacy …
“If Missouri's Corby Jones hadn't been hurt, running at half-speed and power with a painful toe injury, Ol' Mizzou might have wound up the season 10-1 rather than 8-4. The Tigers might even have been 11-1 if they had disposed of another in a bowl bigger than the one in which they beat West Virginia.
“And if that nagging ailment hadn't taken something away from Jones, just as a pulled hamstring hampered Paul Christman in Christman's senior season, Corby well could have been what Pitchin' Paul became - a Heisman Trophy finalist. Actually back there in 1939, coach Don Faurot's turnabout season, the cool and cocky Christman finished third to Iowa's Nile Kinnick and Michigan's Tom Harmon in a distinguished Heisman field.
“The way it worked out this time, Jones' best-friend ballcarrier, All-America Devin West, could have ranked well up there as a record ballcarrier who punctuated his college career with a clutch contribution that killed the clock and West ‘By God’ Virginia.
“Previously, Don Nehlen's Mountaineers manhandled Ol' Mizzou there in 1993, 35-3, and then topped Larry Smith's first team at Columbia in '94, 34-10, but happily these are better days for the Bengals, headed now hopefully for bigger and better things.”
After Mizzou …
Neither player was selected in the 1999 NFL draft. After the season West had surgery to remove bone spurs from his ankle then re-injured the same foot while practicing at the Senior Bowl. The Rams considered signing him to play fullback but West opted for foot surgery instead. He’d never play in the NFL. He came back to Mizzou and worked on Smith’s staff as a grad assistant in 1999.
"I had a great career here,” he later told the Post-Dispatch. “I couldn't care less about that All-American thing. I'm just happy that I could say that I had a big part with a program being turned around. I had a chance to play for one of the greatest coaches in college football, and I had a chance to play with some of the greatest guys. That's what makes me the happiest."
Today, West, 43, works in Springfield, Mo., and lives in Nixa with his wife Chanton and their three children. He was named an SEC Legend in 2018 and honored at the SEC Championship game that season.
Jones, now 43, had some NFL looks at running back and signed a free-agent deal with Baltimore but didn’t make the team. He gave the CFL a shot but was out of the league in 2000. Jones returned to Mizzou and earned his law degree and has since practiced in Kansas City. Along the way he’s served as counsel for the NCAA on eligibility and legislative matters and dipped his toe in the sports agency trade. He lives in Kansas City with his wife Kelli.
Coming Thursday: He was named after Franklin the Turtle, but Mizzou fans called him something else.
