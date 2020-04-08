Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 15, Corby Jones & Devin West

“If Missouri's Corby Jones hadn't been hurt, running at half-speed and power with a painful toe injury, Ol' Mizzou might have wound up the season 10-1 rather than 8-4. The Tigers might even have been 11-1 if they had disposed of another in a bowl bigger than the one in which they beat West Virginia.

“And if that nagging ailment hadn't taken something away from Jones, just as a pulled hamstring hampered Paul Christman in Christman's senior season, Corby well could have been what Pitchin' Paul became - a Heisman Trophy finalist. Actually back there in 1939, coach Don Faurot's turnabout season, the cool and cocky Christman finished third to Iowa's Nile Kinnick and Michigan's Tom Harmon in a distinguished Heisman field.

“The way it worked out this time, Jones' best-friend ballcarrier, All-America Devin West, could have ranked well up there as a record ballcarrier who punctuated his college career with a clutch contribution that killed the clock and West ‘By God’ Virginia.

“Previously, Don Nehlen's Mountaineers manhandled Ol' Mizzou there in 1993, 35-3, and then topped Larry Smith's first team at Columbia in '94, 34-10, but happily these are better days for the Bengals, headed now hopefully for bigger and better things.”