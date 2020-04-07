Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 16, Phil Pressey

They call him “Flip,” and the name truly fits, because he can flip an emotional switch in the blink of an eye and transform into a maddening playmaker whose inconsistent ways turn potential Mizzou victories into inexplicable, heartbreaking defeats.

He chuckled softly when asked if he knew what everyone outside his locker room was saying about his basketball team in general and about him specifically as the Tigers prepared for tonight’s duel against Colorado State in the NCAA Midwest Regional at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena.

“You mean that we have enough talent to be in the Final Four, but we can just as easily shoot ourselves in the foot and lose in the first round?” he said as he sat in Mizzou’s cramped locker room Wednesday evening. “Yep. I know what they’re saying and they’re right, too.”

And he knows this, too. A lot of that “good Mizzou-bad Mizzou” confusion rests on the muscular shoulders of the mighty-mite junior point guard who can dazzle you one minute and make you want to holler and throw up your hands the next.

Understand this. There’s no way Missouri is in the NCAAs without Pressey. He is the only true ball-handler on this team who can get through any pressure defense thrown at him. He is the only pure point guard on the roster and as gifted a distributor of the basketball as anyone in the country when his game is right.

But if he isn’t right, Mizzou faces a very abrupt end to March Madness, and Pressey knows it. But that is what you get when coaching young kids in the formative years of their basketball apprenticeships. We want to believe that Pressey ought to be darned near perfect every time he touches the ball. But we forget sometimes that he’s still learning how to be the sort of point guard who can be a difference-maker this time of the year.

So part of the learning process is the uncomfortable learning curve of taking risks and stretching the imagination.

“You can’t be afraid to learn,” Pressey says. “You can’t be afraid to make plays. I just have to learn the right way to do it sometimes. But I’m not afraid to try.”