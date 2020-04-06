Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 17, Chase Coffman

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The series will run every day Monday through Friday.
You knew Chase Coffman, the brilliant receiver. You knew Chase Coffman, the hurdler. What about Chase Coffman, the brawler?
From 2005 to 2008, there was one absolute truth on the Mizzou practice fields. If a fight broke out between the offense and defense, No. 45 was in the middle of the scrum. Always.
This wholesome, God-fearing, mild-mannered young man? Is that true, Chase?
He laughs … but doesn’t deny.
“Colin Brown told me one time I was the dirtiest player he’d ever seen,” Coffman, 33, said in a phone interview Monday from his home in Kansas City, quoting a former Mizzou offensive lineman. “It was because I was always pushing buttons, to make (the defense) want to fight. I didn’t want to fight. I knew that was a waste of time and a waste of energy in practice. I’d bring it up to that point but never let it go past that.”
Dirty? Maybe. Fighter? Not really. There was a method to Coffman’s feisty play.
“I always wanted to win, especially as a young man,” he said. “I’m going to beat you and I’m going to let you know it. Well, at least for me. I wanted to make the plays in practice. It was fun for me to make the plays in practice. On the blocking end of things we were always taught to go to the end of the whistle. Always hustle, always follow the ball. I felt like I did a good job of that, continuing to go when maybe people on defense (thought), ‘Well, I’m out of this play.’ That pushes people’s buttons when you’re still riding them and they’ve quit. It’s something that helped me to have an opportunity to play eight seasons in the NFL, that not quitting attitude and effort.”
Fans didn’t get to see that side of Coffman. Instead they saw the amazing catches, the hurdles, the touchdowns. For four seasons, the first three as Martin Rucker’s sidekick, Coffman put together the most prolific pass-catching career in the program’s history. As part of the Rucker-Coffman tight end tandem from 2005-07, Coffman averaged 53 catches for 558 yards. He snagged 20 touchdowns.
After his junior season, when the Tigers won 12 games and spent a week a No. 1 in the polls, Coffman gave serious thought to entering the NFL draft. Ultimately, Coffman decided there was more to savor at Mizzou.
“I thought there was a lot of meat left on the bone,” he said.
Especially after he missed the 2007 Big 12 championship game. The Tigers were ranked No. 1 with a chance to secure a spot in the BCS national championship game with a victory over Oklahoma in San Antonio. Coffman was sidelined with an ankle injury. The Tigers lost 38-17. More than a dozen years later Coffman wonders what if …
“I think about that a lot,” he said. “I couldn’t really run or cut. I just think what if I would have made the decision to play in the state I was in? What if I just sat out there and was a decoy? Maybe I could have hobbled five yards and caught a pass. Would it have made a difference? It’s one of the many what-ifs in life. Danario (Alexander) got hurt in that game, too.
“I just wish we could have gone against them at full strength.”
There’s another side to the what-if coin, too.
“Then again, what if we win that game and go on to the national championship game?” Coffman said. “Then does Chase (Daniel) come back the next year? What about William Moore and Ziggy Hood?”
All those hypotheticals became moot as the Tigers returned a loaded team for 2008. It’s fair to say that team underachieved. Gary Pinkel often says he did a poor job coaching that group. Coffman was the exception. He was outstanding despite an injury that cost him a couple games. In the season-opening win over Illinois he grabbed nine passes for 120 yards with a touchdown. In the season’s first loss, a gut-wrenching home defeat to Oklahoma State, he caught 11 passes for 104 yards. Not much went Mizzou’s way the next week at Texas, but Coffman carried the passing game with a career-high 12 catches for 140 yards. In a win down at Baylor, 10 grabs for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Coffman missed the next two games with a sprained toe suffered in Waco. He returned for the final three games, a rematch with OU in the Big 12 title game and a career-ending victory over Northwestern in the Alamo Bowl. Coffman was Daniel’s top target in their final game together, grabbing seven passes for 67 yards.
Coffman was named a consensus All-American and won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end. Despite missing two games he caught 90 passes for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns.
When he limped off the field in San Antonio, here’s where Coffman stood in the Mizzou record books among all receivers, not just tight ends:
No. 1 career receptions (247)
No. 1 career TD catches (30)
No. 2 career receiving yards (2,659)
No. 2 single-season receptions (90)
No. 2 single-season TD catches (10)
No. 5 single-season receiving yards (987)
A year later, Alexander passed him on a few of the lists, but heading into the 2020 season, Coffman still holds the career receptions record by a margin of 44 and the career TD record by eight.
He did all that while playing alongside some of the best receivers and tight ends to come through the program. Rucker. Alexander. Jeremy Maclin. For Coffman, looking back at 33, that makes their accomplishments even more meaningful.
“Maybe this is just me, but I didn’t realize what a big opportunity and how rare it was what we were doing together at the time,” he said. “Coach (Pinkel’s) leadership set that precedent. Everybody bought into the system. We had a lot of hard working guys, guys who loved to play football and guys who were willing to push each other and hold each other accountable. As I’ve gotten older and been able to look back, I probably wouldn’t be in these conversations (for Mizzou’s best athletes) had I left after my junior year. That was another blessing in disguise. You never know how it’s going to turn out. With my faith I put it before God and made the decision and let him take control."
“We had such an unselfish offense with all the players we had,” he continued. “One time someone told me, ‘Well, as many plays as you guys ran you all should have gotten enough touches.’ But the guys were really happy to make plays and do well for the team. You see other guys that are selfish and all about me and getting my touches. They didn’t block. They didn’t extend plays for their teammates. But we really had that. Everyone was on the same page.”
Coffman said Monday he’s been keeping up with my top 30 list and wasn’t sure he’d appear because he wasn’t always considered an elite athlete. Au contraire. Numbers were only part of Coffman’s legacy. There was an artistry to the way he snagged the ball with his 6-6 frame bent in impossible directions … then had the ability to get his limbs back in concert with each other to rumble downfield for extra yards after the catch. Coffman not only led Mizzou in career catches but career difficult catches. Daniel was magnificently accurate, but partly so because he put balls in places where only his receivers could snatch them. Especially No. 45.
Then, the hurdles. Coffman said he came up with the idea of hurdling over diving defenders after watching highlight clips of his dad, former NFL tight end Paul Coffman.
“I thought if people keep going low,” he said, “I might as well give it a try.”
Coffman never kept track of how many tacklers he hurdled. His coaches watched from the sideline holding their breath that he’d land on both feet.
“They were just like, ‘You know, do what you want to do. Just don’t get hurt,” he said.
After Mizzou …
Coffman’s college career ended with a win but also an injury. He broke his left foot on the final offensive play of the Alamo Bowl. It took longer to recover than expected and certainly cost him in the NFL draft. Coffman went to Cincinnati in the third round, the start of an NFL career that lasted eight years but never made substantial traction in one place.
Coffman was inactive most of his rookie season then in December went on injured reserve for his foot injury. He appeared in six games the next season and caught three passes. He spent most of 2011 on the Bengals’ practice squad then resurfaced with the Buccaneers in 2012 but was waived before the season. Finally, that fall he stuck with the Falcons where he played in 16 games over two seasons as a backup. From there, it was Tennessee, where he made his first NFL starts, three of them in 2014. He split the 2015 season between Tennessee and Seattle then finished his career with a couple games in Indianapolis in 2016. Over the eight years, he caught 18 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Looking back on his NFL career, Coffman could be the disgruntled former player who complains about playing time and roster moves and coaching decisions. For a long time, he wondered why he never got a fair shot? What if a better franchise had drafted him? What if he were healthy going into the draft?
For years all those thoughts swam in his mind. Not so much anymore. Coffman works as a financial advisor with the Kansas City firm BMG Advisors. He and his wife Stacy have their hands full with three children, ages 6, 4 and 9 months.
“I’m at peace with (my NFL career) now,” he said. “It sucked going through a lot of the situations that I was part of and having the success in college I had and feeling I never really got a shot (in the NFL). Atlanta was a really good fit. But Tony Gonzalez was in front of me. Tennessee really let me do a lot of what I was good at receiving and even putting me in good decisions blocking wise. It just wasn’t a great team at the time. The head coach (Ken Whisenhunt) got fired. I’m a big fan of Mike Mularkey. He was my tight ends coach there and one of the best coaches I’ve had.
“I’ve always thought what if I got drafted by the team that gave me that opportunity first? I have no ill will toward the Bengals. It’s just something with my faith I gave it to God. You can think, man, I could have gotten a big contract and maybe not gotten injured and been a first-round pick. That’s where it starts. And then I get with a team that really utilized me and then gotten another big contact. But money’s not everything. I can still count my blessings. I’ve got a beautiful family and a great life and an awesome head start to life.
“That’s the approach I take. Man, God has blessed me so much already, even without the million-dollar contacts or the fame. Sometimes that stuff does creep into my mind.
“But I do feel like there’s a lot of meat on the bone, especially comparing myself to guys who were getting those contracts or getting them still. But then I think good for them. Hopefully they’re using it wisely and doing a good job with the platform they have.”
Coming Tuesday: The underrated maestro in the backcourt.
