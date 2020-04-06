Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 17, Chase Coffman

Looking back on his NFL career, Coffman could be the disgruntled former player who complains about playing time and roster moves and coaching decisions. For a long time, he wondered why he never got a fair shot? What if a better franchise had drafted him? What if he were healthy going into the draft?

For years all those thoughts swam in his mind. Not so much anymore. Coffman works as a financial advisor with the Kansas City firm BMG Advisors. He and his wife Stacy have their hands full with three children, ages 6, 4 and 9 months.

“I’m at peace with (my NFL career) now,” he said. “It sucked going through a lot of the situations that I was part of and having the success in college I had and feeling I never really got a shot (in the NFL). Atlanta was a really good fit. But Tony Gonzalez was in front of me. Tennessee really let me do a lot of what I was good at receiving and even putting me in good decisions blocking wise. It just wasn’t a great team at the time. The head coach (Ken Whisenhunt) got fired. I’m a big fan of Mike Mularkey. He was my tight ends coach there and one of the best coaches I’ve had.