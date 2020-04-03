Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 18, Aaron Crow

KANSAS CITY - University of Missouri product Aaron Crow has been in the big leagues for six weeks, but he got a big-league baptism of fire Friday night when, in the eighth inning, the Kansas City rookie was called in to protect a 3-0 lead with Cardinals sluggers Albert Pujols and Matt Holliday coming up and a man at first with two outs.

"Pujols has been the best hitter in baseball the last 10 years and Holliday's having a great year. So it was exciting to have that opportunity," said Crow. "They're probably the best two hitters I've faced all year."

Crow quickly got ahead of Pujols in the count at 0-2 but appeared to pitch tentatively after that and walked him. This prompted a visit from pitching coach Bob McClure, who reminded the 24-year-old to relax and ask the righthander what he wanted to throw to retire Holliday.

The answer was a fastball and on a 1-2 count, Crow fanned Holliday to help preserve a 3-0 Royals victory.

But before you surmise that the former MU Tiger was facing a team that he once might have adored, consider that Crow grew up in Topeka, Kan., as a huge Royals fan. In fact, he admitted that while at Mizzou, he would get annoyed with the number of Cardinals fans, relative to Royals fans, he encountered there. "They're great fans, passionate fans," said Crow. "But when you're around so many of them ..."

Crow did appreciate being on hand with his college teammates in St. Louis in October 2006 as the Cardinals wrapped up the World Series against Detroit. "That was a great experience to see how the whole city reacted. They were ecstatic," he said.

But Crow was so much a Royals fan that, as a first-round pick by Washington in 2008, he chose not to sign with the Nationals. He pitched independent ball in Fort Worth, Texas, and hoped the Royals would draft him the next year. And they did, making him the 12th overall selection in the draft.

"It couldn't have worked out better for me," said Crow on Saturday. "I couldn't be happier."