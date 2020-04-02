Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 19, Danario Alexander

“I was excited to go back to school and I know Danario was excited to finally have a clean bill of health and an opportunity to get the ball a lot more. When he came in, the dude was talented. I’ve never seen football players like Danario, Jeremy and Chase Coffman and even Chase (Daniel) throwing them the ball, just so many weapons on one team. And Danario was a guy who kind of got lost in the shuffle. He comes out hot the first week, breaks his wrist and then we got to see Jeremy ball out in that game (against Illinois). When DA came back he had to fit into a role. Jeremy had the great first year, and then the second year took it to a whole other level. We knew after that Kansas State game that Jeremy was going to be gone. I knew it’d be a great opportunity for Danario to come out and do what he loves to do.