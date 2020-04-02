Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 19, Danario Alexander

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The series will run every day Monday through Friday.
I had a good story planned for last fall, until the Mizzou football team season went sideways and all my time got sucked into a coaching search. The 2019 season marked the 10-year anniversary of one of the most spectacular single-season performances of any football player in Mizzou history. Maybe any athlete in Mizzou history.
And when he first arrived in Columbia, we weren’t sure if it was Danario or Denario. Mizzou spelled it the former. One recruiting service spelled it the latter when the two-star prospect from Marlin, Texas, chose the Tigers. (The former was correct.) But did you pronounce it DaNAIRio or DaNARRio? Again, the former.
That was the hard part to figure out once he stepped on campus.
Missouri assistant Dave Steckel stumbled on the lanky wide receiver when he was recruiting high school teammate Jeremy Sanders, a running back who'd go on to rush for all of 128 yards at Baylor. Stec ended up with the better bargain in Marlin.
By his first practice in August of 2006, it was very clear this guy could play. As in play NOW. You didn’t need a PhD in football to realize Mizzou had stolen a potential superstar in the rookie from Texas.
In 20 years of covering preseason football camps, I’ve learned to keep a steady foot on the brake pedal before punching the hype train into overdrive. It’s easy to forget these are just practices. Danario Alexander was the absolute exception. He was tall, lean, fast and could catch anything in the area code. By the time camp opened, fellow freshman receiver Jeremy Maclin was already sidelined with a torn ACL. The roster featured so much talent at receiver and tight end but it was clear from the start Alexander would work his way into the rotation somehow, some way.
But the brakes screeched with a broken wrist in week one against Illinois. He’d come back and catch nine passes over a two-game stretch against Iowa State and Nebraska, but by season’s end he was just a side piece to MU’s main dishes, finishing with 15 catches.
The next year, as MU romped to the Big 12 North title and No. 1 in the national polls, Alexander shared the slot receiver position with Maclin and became the best backup receiver in the country with 37 catches for 417 yards. He broke out in the biggest game of the year — of the century — with eight grabs for a 117 yards and a touchdown in the epic victory over Kansas.
But then came the first of many brutal knee injuries. Alexander went down in the Big 12 championship game with a torn ACL in his left knee. He tore it again that spring but recovered in just three months and missed only the first two games of the 2008 season. He wasn’t nearly as productive. His season-high for yardage was 56. Like a recurring nightmare, he tore the ACL again in the regular-season finale against Kansas.
Could he possibly return and put the knee through another season of punishment?
Boy, did he.
With Maclin and Chase Coffman off to the NFL, Alexander was the most proven receiving threat on the roster. With new starter Blaine Gabbert at quarterback, Alexander shattered every Mizzou receiving record in the book.
“He saved our (butt) every week,” linebacker Sean Weatherspoon and Alexander’s close friend cackled over the phone last fall. “That’s what comes to mind.”
We’ll let Spoon take it from there.
“I was excited to go back to school and I know Danario was excited to finally have a clean bill of health and an opportunity to get the ball a lot more. When he came in, the dude was talented. I’ve never seen football players like Danario, Jeremy and Chase Coffman and even Chase (Daniel) throwing them the ball, just so many weapons on one team. And Danario was a guy who kind of got lost in the shuffle. He comes out hot the first week, breaks his wrist and then we got to see Jeremy ball out in that game (against Illinois). When DA came back he had to fit into a role. Jeremy had the great first year, and then the second year took it to a whole other level. We knew after that Kansas State game that Jeremy was going to be gone. I knew it’d be a great opportunity for Danario to come out and do what he loves to do.
“He’s so charismatic. He brought the swag to Mizzou. They looked at me on the defensive side for the swag. Willie Mo, Pig Brown, but if you look on the offensive side of the ball, he was the guy. If you don’t have your socks just the right way or you’re wearing the wrong cleats, he would let you know. He took that into his game, too. When he stepped out there you knew you couldn’t hold him. Every week he had a 70-yard touchdown and almost 200 yards.”
Midway through the season, Alexander put on a streak like no other receiver in the country that year.
Oklahoma State: 9 catches, 180 yards, TD
Texas: 6-74, TD
Colorado: 8-123, 2 TDs
Baylor: 13-214, TD
Kansas State: 10-200, 3 TDs
Iowa State: 11-173, TD
Kansas:15-233, TD
Navy: 6-137, TD
I missed the Iowa State game, Alexander’s final home contest, because our twins were born the night before. I also watched the Texas Bowl from home because they had just come home from the NICU that week. Otherwise, that season was an experience in watching greatness unfold from week to week.
“Those last five or six games, it probably started with Baylor, he just carried us to the bowl game in a season we were struggling,” Weatherspoon said. “To think that was 10 years just blows my mind. I remember him blowing kisses to the Kansas State crowd after putting on a show for the old man over there, Coach (Bill) Snyder. After the game Snyder had the comment, ‘I thought I saw the best receiver in the Big 12 last week in Dezmon Briscoe, but here comes Alexander.’ It was one of those vintage performances. He’s one of the Missouri all-time greats.”
Mizzou’s signature play that season was a simple bubble screen to Alexander. He'd line up in the slot, and as Gabbert took the snap, Alexander bounced outside behind a block on the perimeter then coasted through open air. Defenses knew he was getting the ball and it didn’t matter.
“Bro, that’s the thing,” Weatherspoon said. “We’d try to spread the ball around a little bit, then Blaine would be like, ‘You know what, I’m throwing to 81.’ (Offensive coordinator David) Yost was saying the same thing to Blaine. ‘Hey, bro, just throw it to 81.’”
For the year, Alexander finished with 113 catches for 1,781 yards and 14 touchdowns. All three still stand as Mizzou’s single-season records. Alexander also holds the career record for receiving yards (2,778), ranks fourth in catches (191) and is tied with Maclin for second with 22 TD catches.
Alexander seemed to glide more than he ran. He could contort his body mid-air and turn defenders into helpless bystanders. As good as he looked those first few days in camp as a freshman, by 2009 he was a polished machine.
“He was supremely gifted,” Weatherspoon said. “He was growing in college. You might get faster or stronger, but he was actually growing. We were the same height our junior year in high school. Then I saw him again at the regional track meet after we signed with Missouri and he was a little taller tan me. We get to Missouri and he’d grown an inch more. Then by the time we leave he’s 6-5. He’s a special one.”
Alexander earned first-team All-American honors but was inexplicably left off the finalists list for the Biletnikoff Award despite leading the country in receiving yards. Notre Dame’s Golden Tate won the award with 20 fewer catches for 285 fewer yards for a 6-6 team.
In the last 10 years, only two Power 5 players have posted more receiving yards in a season than Alexander’s senior year.
“For the run he had, shoot, man, that 2009 season, you can live on that for a lifetime,” Weatherspoon said.
After Mizzou …
Knee injuries would continue to haunt Alexander’s career. He hurt his knee again during a Senior Bowl practice and went undrafted. He landed with the St. Louis Rams as a rookie free agent and made the roster in October, debuting with a four-catch day for 72 yards and a touchdown. He became a regular in the Rams’ receiver rotation over the next two seasons, then landed in San Diego midway through the Chargers’ 2012 season. In just 10 games he caught 37 passes for 658 and seven touchdowns, looking like a star-in-the-making for an offense with Philip Rivers at quarterback and Antonio Gates at receiver.
But shortly before the 2013 season, Alexander’s knees betrayed him again, this time a torn ACL in his right knee. He hasn’t played in the NFL since then.
Alexander, now 31, lives in Houston with his wife Stefanie and their daughter. Alexander runs a non-profit foundation and plays a lot of golf. Mizzou inducted him into its athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
