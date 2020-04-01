Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 20, Drew Lock

The hype was on high before he ever got to Columbia.

“Drew Lock is an NFL prospect the day he steps on campus,” Trent Dilfer said during Lock’s senior year at Lee’s Summit High after working with Lock on the Elite 11 camp circuit. “Drew doesn’t need to hear that from me. He doesn’t need that extra pressure. But there’s a handful of guys who when they go to school their freshman year I know for a fact GMs are tracking them. There’s a lot that has to happen, but he’s one of those guys.”

At Mizzou, Pinkel handed Lock the controls to the offense sooner than anyone would have liked — and sooner than Lock was prepared to take them — but while that turbulent rookie season in 2015 could have been the worst thing for Lock’s career, it might have been the best. It would put a stain on his overall win-loss record but built a layer of scar tissue to toughen him up mentally and physically over the next three seasons.

“Looking back on it people ask if it was worth it,” Lock said before his senior season kicked off. “I’d say I’d go through it all over again to learn what I know now and take it to the end of my career. I’d rather be off to a rough start than a rough finish.”