Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 20, Drew Lock

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The series will run every day Monday through Friday.
Gary Pinkel was sitting in a golf cart, taking cover from the blistering sun on Faurot Field. It was the summer of 2013. He waved me over. “Check this out,” he said.
It was just another day during a summer Mizzou football camp, but on this day, the crowd started to gather around one part of the field to watch a 16-year-old sling passes. The ball whistled out of the teenager’s hand. This was not your ordinary high school quarterback. Pinkel had been recruiting quarterbacks for more than 40 years. This one had the goods. He knew it that afternoon.
By then, Pinkel’s staff had been recruiting young Drew Lock for months. So, too, had Frank Haith. By summer’s end, Lock had scholarship offers to play football and basketball for his home-state school, the place where his grandfather and father both played football for the Tigers.
Less than a year later, Lock announced his commitment to Mizzou, picking Pinkel’s team over a long list of suitors. (Trivia time: Who was Lock’s second choice? Officially, it was Tennessee, then Ole Miss. Texas offered too late to make a strong impression. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh came calling later but didn’t gain much traction.)
The hype was on high before he ever got to Columbia.
“Drew Lock is an NFL prospect the day he steps on campus,” Trent Dilfer said during Lock’s senior year at Lee’s Summit High after working with Lock on the Elite 11 camp circuit. “Drew doesn’t need to hear that from me. He doesn’t need that extra pressure. But there’s a handful of guys who when they go to school their freshman year I know for a fact GMs are tracking them. There’s a lot that has to happen, but he’s one of those guys.”
At Mizzou, Pinkel handed Lock the controls to the offense sooner than anyone would have liked — and sooner than Lock was prepared to take them — but while that turbulent rookie season in 2015 could have been the worst thing for Lock’s career, it might have been the best. It would put a stain on his overall win-loss record but built a layer of scar tissue to toughen him up mentally and physically over the next three seasons.
“Looking back on it people ask if it was worth it,” Lock said before his senior season kicked off. “I’d say I’d go through it all over again to learn what I know now and take it to the end of my career. I’d rather be off to a rough start than a rough finish.”
“There’s a lot of quarterbacks who went through what Drew went through and it could have crushed their career because their competitive makeup wasn’t like Drew’s,” former Mizzou offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said before that 2018 season. “It’s easy to lose confidence and say, ‘I can’t do it.’ That’s basically what his experience did. But it toughened him up. It gave him a little edge that he wanted to prove to people he could play. It was his blessing, where it could be a curse for somebody else.
“It’s Darwinism. The strong figure it out and come out of it better. That’s really what Drew did.”
There are two sets of numbers when measuring Lock’s career at Mizzou. You’ve got the prolific passing stats that sparkle off the page and rank among the very best in SEC history. Then you’ve got the team’s mediocre success against its best competition. Lock’s teams beat one nationally ranked opponent in four years. That’s hardly the fault of his own. MU’s offense was well ahead of the defense from 2016-18, and, as of today, Lock played with just one offensive skill player who was drafted in the NFL, wide receiver J’Mon Moore, a fourth-round pick in 2018 who’s now out of the league. (Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will likely be drafted this month.)
Let’s go over those numbers. First, the not-so great.
For his career, Lock was 21-25 as a starter, 11-20 in SEC games and 0-2 in bowl games.
His teams did win more games each year. As a junior and senior, his record was 13-11 and 8-8 in SEC action.
As a starter he was 13-24 against Power 5 teams, 10-11 as a junior and senior. His lone loss to a non Power 5 team came in 2016, a home defeat to Middle Tennessee.
In those 37 starts against Power 5 opponents, Lock threw for 55 touchdowns and 35 interceptions and for 8,236 yards.
Here’s where the numbers really got bloated: In 12 games (nine starts) against teams outside of the Power 5, including FCS opponents, Lock threw 44 touchdowns, four interceptions and for 3,957 yards.
Add it up and 43 percent of Lock’s touchdowns and 31 percent of his passing yards came in 20 percent of his games — against teams outside of the Power 5. And only three of those non-Power 5 teams finished with a winning record: Eastern Michigan (7-6 in 2016), Middle Tennessee (8-5 in 2016) and Memphis (8-6 in 2018).
But from a historical perspective, Lock was one of the most productive passers in the history of a conference that’s been compiling stats for nearly a century. Here’s where Lock ranks in all the SEC career passing stats.
Completions (833): No. 3, behind Aaron Murray, Chris Leak
Attempts (1,553): No. 1
Passing yards (12,193): No. 2, behind Murray
Passing TDs (99): No. 3, behind Murray, Danny Wuerffel
Total yards (12,630): No. 2, behind Murray
Yards per play (7.2): No. 13
In that final category, Lock ranks ahead of both Manning brothers, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts, among many more.
The yards were there, but not always the win, but there was never any doubt about Lock’s commitment to his team and teammates. The lasting image I have of Lock’s Mizzou career was the postgame press conference at the Liberty Bowl, shortly after his fourth-down scramble fell short of the first-down marker, bringing his record-breaking career to a close.
When the Liberty Bowl media coordinator dismissed the players from the dais, Lock interrupted and said he had one last thing to say, then shared a thoughtful, poignant thank you for the fan support he received over the years.
Then, when a reporter asked Barry Odom to reflect on Lock’s career, the quarterback whispered to his coach, “You don’t have to answer that.”
Odom did anyway.
“He’s changed Mizzou football in a lot of ways. All positive,” Odom said. “I know this: Andy and Laura Lock have done a heck of a job raising a young man and he’s as Mizzou of a guy as you can be. … Drew was THE guy but he was also another guy. And that’s a pretty big statement if you take a step back and look the through the lens at the things he’s done over his career at Mizzou.”
After Mizzou …
Lock was widely considered a first-round prospect for the 2019 NFL draft but slipped to the second round where he went to Denver at pick No. 42. A preseason thumb injury sidelined him early in the season, but once the Broncos realized Joe Flacco wasn’t taking them anywhere, Lock took over the starting role and showed promise by winning four of his five starts. Barring something unforeseen, he’ll be Denver’s starter when the 2020 season kicks off.
