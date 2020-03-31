Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 21, Markus Golden

“I remember when he got here from junior college,” Pinkel once said, “he was so excited to be part of the program that I could tell him, ‘Go run through that wall,’ and he’d say, ‘How deep do you want me to go?’”

“Coming out of juco, I was the No. 1 ranked middle linebacker, so I came to Mizzou thinking I’d be Sean Weatherspoon and dominate,” Golden said Tuesday in a phone interview from his home in Arizona where he’s hunkered down with his family waiting out the coronavirus. “I didn’t make it (to Mizzou) until two weeks after camp started. Basically if you show up two weeks into college camp you’re looking to not even play that year. I knew with the NCAA clearing me late I wouldn’t be able to play right away. I didn’t know the plays and Coach Stec wasn’t putting you out there if you didn’t know what you were doing. I went to (Pinkel’s) office and said, ‘Hey, Coach, put me on every special teams. I’ll do whatever I can do to help this team win.’ Coach was excited. I wanted to help any way I could and I knew that year it wasn’t going to be on defense.