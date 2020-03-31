Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 21, Markus Golden

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The series will run every day Monday through Friday.
When I whittled down the list for this countdown there were a lot of worthy candidates who played along Mizzou’s defensive line under Craig Kuligowski from 2001 to 2015. That’s when the D-Line Zou nickname was born and took hold.
Shane Ray appeared at No. 23 last week. Others that garnered a close inspection of their careers included Aldon Smith, Sheldon Richardson, Michael Sam, Kony Ealy, Lorenzo Williams, Ziggy Hood, Charles Harris.
Spoiler: You’re not going to read any of their names over these next four weeks. (There is another defensive lineman on the list but he was BCK — Before Coach Kool.)
Markus Golden wasn’t the most heralded recruit to play on Mizzou’s vaunted D-line. He wasn’t even recruited to play on the line. He was a linebacker and running back at Affton High. He didn’t log record-breaking statistics. He only started one season. But his impact was enormous — or mammoth as one of his biggest fans would say.
When Gary Pinkel and I teamed together to write his biography in 2016, the coach insisted on including some material about Golden, a player Mizzou recruited out of high school but needed two years at junior college to raise his grades. Shortly after he got to MU in 2012, he visited Pinkel’s office and made a promise — a defiant promise that fired up Pinkel just thinking about it years later.
“I remember when he got here from junior college,” Pinkel once said, “he was so excited to be part of the program that I could tell him, ‘Go run through that wall,’ and he’d say, ‘How deep do you want me to go?’”
“Coming out of juco, I was the No. 1 ranked middle linebacker, so I came to Mizzou thinking I’d be Sean Weatherspoon and dominate,” Golden said Tuesday in a phone interview from his home in Arizona where he’s hunkered down with his family waiting out the coronavirus. “I didn’t make it (to Mizzou) until two weeks after camp started. Basically if you show up two weeks into college camp you’re looking to not even play that year. I knew with the NCAA clearing me late I wouldn’t be able to play right away. I didn’t know the plays and Coach Stec wasn’t putting you out there if you didn’t know what you were doing. I went to (Pinkel’s) office and said, ‘Hey, Coach, put me on every special teams. I’ll do whatever I can do to help this team win.’ Coach was excited. I wanted to help any way I could and I knew that year it wasn’t going to be on defense.
“I wasn’t trying to get any message out. I was just a young kid who wanted to play some ball. I had to get on special teams to prove everyone I was a baller. I knew once I got my chance on defense I would dominate. Being from St. Louis I wanted to make a name for myself my first year and I knew that would be my opportunity.”
A major part of being a great player is production. Golden checked that box. We’ll get to that shortly.
Another part of being a great player is being coachable and serving as a good teammate. Markus was not a good teammate. He was elite, maybe the best. If you played offense or defense, black or white, rich or poor, freshman or senior, Markus was your guy and you were his.
“I grew up in the inner city of St. Louis, but then I went to school at Affton so I was always around different kinds of people and I was the guy who could be friends with any type of people,” he said Tuesday. “No matter who it was I could be friends with you. I took that to Mizzou just to make sure I could be a great dude and build great relationships.”
When Golden was named MVP of the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day 2015 he wouldn’t climb on the stage to accept his trophy unless Ray joined him. Golden didn’t care about the spotlight unless he could share it.
“He called me up there for his MVP award because we dedicate everything to each other,” Ray said that day in Orlando, Fla. “Without him there could be no me. Without me there could be no him. We’ve always fed off each other. I’m proud of how he played today and what kind of leader and captain he’s been this year.”
Golden played mostly on special teams his first year in the program then settled into a backup role at defensive end in 2013, part of a four-man rotation with Ealy and Sam in the starting lineup and Golden and Ray coming off the bench. Playing on the edge, Golden led the four ends in tackles (55), racked up 13 tackles for loss, including 6.5 for sacks and broke up eight passes. He also returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown.
As a starter opposite Ray in 2014, Golden played like a first-team All-SEC performer with 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as part of his 78 tackles. Golden was far more than a pass rusher. You know how many SEC defensive linemen have produced more tackles since Golden’s 78 in 2014? Zero. In eight years since league expansion in 2012, Golden and Texas A&M’s Damontre Moore are the only SEC D-linemen with more than 75 tackles in a season.
Even more impressive, Golden played most of the season with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for MU’s home game against Indiana. The Tigers lost that day. It was not a coincidence they were missing their defensive leader.
A few weeks later he was back in peak form against Texas A&M. Matched against right tackle and first-team All-American Cedric Ogbuehi, the No. 21 pick in the next year’s NFL draft, Golden clearly won the matchup with nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, one of three he ripped out that season. In the same game, he chased down a wide receiver on a pass play 17 yards past the line of scrimmage.
“He was making those plays again where the ball’s nine yards down the field and you see some guy who looks like he was shot out of a cannon come make the play,” linebacker Michael Scherer said. “You don’t see D-ends doing that very often. But that’s Markus.”
While Golden gradually recovered his speed and explosiveness, Ray surged up the career sack list. By season’s end, Ray led the SEC in sacks with a Mizzou record 14.5 and was named SEC defensive player of the year. That could have spoiled Golden’s mood that fall. Nope.
“It’s a team sport,” he said late in the season. “This isn’t no one-person sport. If Shane is going to do that, as long as it’s making us win, that’s what it’s about. I know eventually I’m going to get out there and make plays, too.”
Golden was best late in the year. His fourth-quarter fumble recovery against Arkansas helped clinch the SEC East crown in the final game of the regular season. Then, against Minnesota in the Citrus Bowl, two weeks after becoming the first Golden to graduate from college, he made 10 tackles, four for losses, plus 1.5 sacks.
After Mizzou …
The Arizona Cardinals drafted Golden in the second round of the 2015 draft and by his second year became one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers at outside linebacker. His 12.5 sacks in 2016 ranked third in the league. A torn ACL wiped out most of his 2017 season. In 2018, he moved down to defensive end and started 11 games but his production wasn’t the same. He signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants and returned to outside linebacker, where he started every game and flourished with 10 sacks. A stat correction earned him a $1 million bonus for hitting double-digit sacks.
Now, he’s a free agent again … and still waiting for a new contract.
“I had some teams reach out early but it seemed like they went a different route and picked somebody else,” he said. “But you know how it goes with me, man. I’m used to this. I’m used to dominating and still getting overlooked. I’m comfortable in this position. I’m not bothered at all. I’ll be ready when the time comes.”
Coming Tuesday: The legacy from Lee's Summit
