Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 22, Sarah Shire

“She was ready for her career to be over,” David told me in 2010. “But what I think Rob Drass and his coaching staff have done is rekindle Sarah’s passion for the sport. It’s all the difference in the world. You just see how she’s performing now. She’s happy.”

As a junior at Mizzou, Shire was a first-team All-American on the vault, was named co-Big 12 gymnast of the year, won the Big 12 championship in the all-around, the vault, and the balance beam.

She was more dominant as a senior in 2010 and again captured the Big 12 championship in the all-around. She climbed to No. 1 in the national rankings in the all-around and held that spot for two straight weeks. She was named one of four finalists for national gymnast of the year, the Honda Award, which is the Heisman Trophy of her sport. She was again named the Big 12’s co-gymnast of the year, won 11 all-around meet titles and 36 event titles for the season, one of many Mizzou records she still holds.

It’s been 10 years since her last routine, but Shire still holds six of the top nine all-around scores in MU history, including the best ever (39.725) and is tied for the best bar score (9.950) and floor exercise score (9.975) in team history.