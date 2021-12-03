Matter's CFB Picks: Can underdog Alabama crash playoff party?

Eye on the Tigers Podcast: What's next for 6-6 Mizzou? In this week's Eye on the Tigers Podcast, Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson look back on Mizzou's 34-17 loss at Arkansas in the regular-season …

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The stakes are high for the fortunate few college football teams playing this weekend and for our weekly picks. With apologies to the fine teams in the Sun Belt, Conference USA, MAC and Mountain West, we’re going to keep our eyes trained on the big boys in the Power 5 Plus, 1. (You’re welcome, American Athletic Conference.)

First, though, here are the two most interesting scenarios that can unfold this weekend:

1. What happens if Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati all win their conference championship games? That means Georgia takes an L in Atlanta, but the Bulldogs at 12-1, surely would still make the four-team playoff. They’d join Michigan and Alabama in the field — but who else? Cincinnati is No. 4 in the playoff rankings; Oklahoma State is No. 5. Would the committee favor the Power 5 team and leap the Cowboys over the Bearcats? The Big 12 isn’t particularly strong this year. OSU would have two wins over Baylor and a victory over Oklahoma plus a loss to 7-5 Iowa State. Cincinnati has an incredibly valuable win at Notre Dame and would have the AAC title game victory over Houston. Is that enough to hold off the Pokes from making the leap from 5 to 4?