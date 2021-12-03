Matter's CFB Picks: Can underdog Alabama crash playoff party?

In this week's Eye on the Tigers Podcast, Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson look back on Mizzou's 34-17 loss at Arkansas in the regular-season …
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The stakes are high for the fortunate few college football teams playing this weekend and for our weekly picks. With apologies to the fine teams in the Sun Belt, Conference USA, MAC and Mountain West, we’re going to keep our eyes trained on the big boys in the Power 5 Plus, 1. (You’re welcome, American Athletic Conference.)
First, though, here are the two most interesting scenarios that can unfold this weekend:
1. What happens if Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati all win their conference championship games? That means Georgia takes an L in Atlanta, but the Bulldogs at 12-1, surely would still make the four-team playoff. They’d join Michigan and Alabama in the field — but who else? Cincinnati is No. 4 in the playoff rankings; Oklahoma State is No. 5. Would the committee favor the Power 5 team and leap the Cowboys over the Bearcats? The Big 12 isn’t particularly strong this year. OSU would have two wins over Baylor and a victory over Oklahoma plus a loss to 7-5 Iowa State. Cincinnati has an incredibly valuable win at Notre Dame and would have the AAC title game victory over Houston. Is that enough to hold off the Pokes from making the leap from 5 to 4?
2. What about the No. 6 Irish? Notre Dame’s coach abandoned his team while it’s still on the cusp of making a third playoff in four years. But all it should take for the Irish to make the playoff under newly promoted coach Marcus Freeman is a Georgia victory and either an Iowa upset of Michigan, Houston upset of Cincinnati or Baylor upset of Oklahoma State. None of those outcomes would be surprising. Imagine that. Brian Kelly leaves his team high and dry for a fat paycheck at LSU … and his team still manages to make the playoff under his replacement.
Let’s make some championship game picks …
FRIDAY
Pac-12
No. 10 Oregon (10-2) vs. No. 14 Utah (9-3)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., ABC, Las Vegas
Line: Utah by 3
Matter’s pick: The Utes smashed the Ducks 38-7 just two weeks ago. Oregon thinks of itself as a physical team that wins in the trenches, but that didn’t happen in the first matchup when the Pac-12’s No. 1 defense walloped the Ducks along the line of scrimmage and held Oregon to 63 yards rushing. Meanwhile, the Utes possessed the ball for more than 35 minutes and ran it 50 times down the Ducks’ gullet. Why should anything be different the second time around? Utah 31, Oregon 20
SATURDAY
Big 12
No. 9 Baylor (10-2) at No. 5 Oklahoma State (11-1)
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ABC, Arlington, Texas
Line: Oklahoma State by 5½
Matter’s pick: What a week for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys finally beat hated rival Oklahoma … then a day later watch the Sooners lose coach Lincoln Riley to USC . How’s that for some Stillwater Schadenfreude? But the Fighting Mullets better focus on the business up front and not the party in back because a rematch with Baylor won’t be easy. The first Baylor-OSU matchup was more competitive than the first Utah-Oregon matchup as the Cowboys overcame a 3-0 deficit in the turnover tradeoff to beat the Bears 24-14 way back on Oct. 2. This rematch is strength vs. strength. OSU has the Big 12’s best defense and racked up 48 sacks. Baylor has the Big 12’s best offense, allowed a league-low 12 sacks and creates far more explosive plays. Defense may win championships, but this is the Big 12, where offense rules. Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 17
SEC
No. 1 Georgia (12-0) vs. No. 4 Alabama (11-1)
Kickoff: 3 p.m., CBS, Atlanta
Line: Georgia by 6½
Matter’s pick: Never count out those pesky Crimson Tide underdogs. Wait, what? For just the 10th time under Nick Saban, Alabama is an underdog — and for the first time since 2015. Seven of those nine games came in Saban’s first two seasons in 2007-08. By the way, the Tide are 5-4 straight up under Saban as underdogs. BUT … they’ve never faced a juggernaut like these Georgia Bulldogs. If Bama thought it was hard to move the ball on Auburn last week, well, good luck against Kirby Smart’s cast of NFL prospects. For smart and responsible Heisman Trophy voters who haven’t submitted their votes — ballots are due Monday — Bryce Young can probably win or lose the award with his play Saturday. He’d earn it with a big day — and an upset — against this Georgia defense. Can it happen? Sure. Will it? Nope. Georgia 31, Alabama 21
American
No. 16 Houston (11-1) at No. 3 Cincinnati (12-0)
Kickoff: 3 p.m., ABC, Cincinnati
Line: Cincinnati by 10½
Matter’s pick: The Bearcats won the coaching carousel by not losing Luke Fickell. Now, can they earn a seat at the playoff table? Will style points matter with Oklahoma State and Notre Dame lurking behind the Cats in the rankings? Navy and Tulsa are the only teams to get within single digits against UC this year, but Houston is a different foe altogether. The Cougars have won 11 straight and play defense just as well as the Bearcats. This figures to be close. Cincinnati 24, Houston 20
Big Ten
No. 2 Michigan (11-1) vs. No. 15 Iowa (10-2)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., FOX, Indianapolis
Line: Michigan by 11
Matter’s pick: This has nothing to do with the Big Ten championship game, but kudos to Jim Harbaugh for giving away all his bonus payments to Michigan athletics department employees who took pay cuts in the wake of the pandemic. Well done, Captain Khakis. As for the game, the Wolverines are on a roll. They know who they are on both sides of the ball. They’ll control the game with running back Hassan Haskins (Eureka High) and give the Hawkeye offense hell with Aidan Hutchinson roaring off the edge. Michigan 27, Iowa 14
ACC
No. 17 Pittsburgh (10-2) vs. No. 18 Wake Forest (10-2)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., ABC, Charlotte
Line: Pittsburgh by 3
Matter’s pick: It’s a shame there isn’t something more at stake than the Orange Bowl for what should be an entertaining game between two dazzling top-10 offenses. Kenny Pickett vs. Sam Hartman is the best quarterback matchup of the weekend. Should be fun, especially for the Panthers. Pittsburgh 41, Wake Forest 37
===
Last week’s picks
Straight up: 9-3
Against the spread: 5-7
Season picks
Straight up: 117-39
Against the spread: 86-70