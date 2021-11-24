Matter's Mailbag: Boo birds won't rattle Mizzou's Bazelak

Q: Is the improvement in defense primarily due to the coaching change? A different voice teaching? Some saw it as a sacrificial lamb. But I think Drink is smart and identified and corrected the problem. Your take? - Gary Pool, @poolmwv

A: It’s a combination of factors. I think the D-line coaching change has helped. The D-linemen seem very attached to Al Davis, and I think he brings a different energy to that group. I think the players are more bought into Steve Wilks and his system. There’s always a learning curve with a new scheme. And there was clearly a learning curve for Wilks adjusting to the college game. Some personnel moves paid off, too. Chad Bailey and the new and improved Blaze Alldredge have played much better than the other combinations they tried at linebacker. Bailey is a physical tackler. Huge upgrade there. Trajan Jeffcoat has (finally) started making impact plays on the edge. Kris Abrams-Draine has settled into his position and playing with confidence at nickelback. Then, more than anything, the players have just played better. Linemen are much more disciplined and staying in their gaps. They’re getting off blocks. Everyone tackles better.

I asked Martez Manuel the other day how he explains the dramatically improved tackling.