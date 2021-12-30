Matter's Mizzou Takeaways: Brown sits, Cats pounce

We don’t mean to end 2021 on a low note, but let’s take one look back at Mizzou’s SEC opener at No. 18 Kentucky, a game that began promising for the Tigers but ended in familiar fashion. Four quick takeaways from the 83-56 defeat at Rupp Arena.
1. Groundhog Day for Kobe Brown
Two first-half fouls sent him to the bench for a long stretch. His second whistle came with just 5:34 off the clock. He watched the final 14:26 of the half from the bench. This was the sixth game this season Brown picked up two fouls in the first half. It was the fifth game he’s picked up his second foul with at least 8 minutes left in the half. The Tigers are 1-4 in those five games — losses to Kansas City (second foul with 11:04 left), Florida State (11:55 left), Kansas (8:40 left) and Kentucky. The lone win came against Utah, when he picked up his second foul with 8:04 left. Only once in those six games did the coaches put Brown back in the game in the first half with two fouls. He played a few series in the final six minutes of the first half against FSU.
But like Cuonzo Martin has done in most cases this year — and in the past with Jeremiah Tilmon — acting head coach Cornell Mann resisted any urge to put Brown back on the floor Wednesday.
“We ended up doing OK in the first half, even without him on the floor,” Mann said, “but if you’re going to win the game … you’ve got to save him for the second half and hope that he'll come back out and play well and play without fouling.”
Without a reliable traditional big man on the roster, Mizzou is forced to stick Brown on the other team’s team’s biggest player, requiring more physicality of the Tigers’ most valuable player, which puts him at risk of early fouls. That’s what happened at Kentucky when matched against Oscar Tshiebwe.
(MU matched Tshiebwe’s physicality in the second half and held the center to just two field goals, but he still controlled the glass with 20 rebounds and got to the foul line 10 times, the same number of attempts Mizzou’s entire team earned.)
Will this trend continue? Mizzou’s next three games are against Mississippi State, Alabama and Arkansas. The Tigers are going to face two productive traditional big men in those matchups. Tolu Smith, a 6-11, 245-pound center, returned to Mississippi State on Wednesday against Arkansas and was incredibly productive, with 18 points and five steals, while getting to the foul line 10 times. Tough matchup for Mizzou.
Alabama plays more of a perimeter style with 7-foot, 225-pound starting center Charles Bediako only playing part-time minutes.
Arkansas features Jaylin Williams, a 6-10, 240-pound center, who has played well in an expanded role this year and on Wednesday produced nine points, six assists, seven rebounds and three blocks.
2. Wilmore no more?
Have the Tigers given up on 7-3 center Jordan Wilmore? If not, the faith is growing thin. He played 30 seconds Wednesday and picked up two fouls and threw a blatant shove as the teams crossed the court during a break in the action.
Why didn’t Wilmore play more?
“You saw how lopsided the fouls were,” Mann said. “So we really didn't need any more of that.”
Wilmore hasn’t played double digit minutes since the Paul Quinn College game. In MU’s last three games against Utah, Illinois and Kentucky he’s played zero, one and one minute, respectively.
3. What’s the point?
Mizzou opened the game pressing the UK player who grabbed a defensive rebound, but Mann soon adjusted, having the Tigers sprint back on defense to choke off the Kentucky fastbreak.
“I thought that was the right thing to do. No doubt,” he said. “They just did a great job of pushing the ball all the way down our throat. I think our guys were busting to get back. We just didn't get back and build the wall and cover it the way we should.”
It might have been too little too late. UK outscored the Tigers in transition 19-4 in the first half and 25-10 for the game.
In some ways, this points to Mizzou’s struggles at point guard. The Tigers started freshman Anton Brookshire for the third straight game but Mann has made it clear the rookie is struggling on the defensive end. He finished minus-23 in just 11 minutes.
Boogie Coleman played the bulk of the game at the point, scoring 10 points in 25 minutes. He had a team-high five turnovers but was Mizzou’s only player who didn’t finish with a negative plus-minus, breaking even for the game.
“I thought Boogie Coleman did a pretty good job tonight,” Mann said. “I thought they did a good job trying to pressure our point guards into some mishaps. Boogie might have had a couple more turnovers than he wanted to have, but I thought he ended up playing a pretty good game.”
“Anton,” he added, “has to really grow up defensively.”
The greatest contrast between these two teams was at the point. Sahvir Wheeler, the playmaking maestro who transferred from Georgia, got whatever he wanted whenever he wanted it, finishing with 11 points and nine assists with just one turnover in 35 minutes. He finished plus-28.
4. SOS
Mann encouraged reporters on last night’s postgame Zoom to research if Mizzou has played the nation’s toughest schedule this month. Sagarin rates Mizzou’s strength of schedule No. 35. KenPom rates Mizzou’s schedule No. 50.
It’s not the overall strength of schedule that’s been so grueling. It’s been the last three weeks. The Tigers have played three heavyweights in Kansas, Illinois and Kentucky — all away from home, no less. All three are top 15 teams at KenPom: No. 5 Kansas, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 14 Illinois. That’s a brutal 18-day stretch. Throw in No. 39 Florida State and the Tigers have played four top 40 teams so far, all away from home. How does that stack up against the rest of the SEC through the last week of 2021?
Top 50 KenPom opponents:
5: Tennessee
4: Alabama, Missouri
3: Florida
2: Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
1: LSU, Texas A&M
“Our schedule is tough,” Mann said. “And that's the way we want it, because that'll build character with young guys. I think it is building character on the floor for us.”
Clearly this three-week stretch should factor into any evaluation of this Mizzou team. Here’s the catch: These three losses won’t excuse the home loss to Kansas City, the flat performance against Wichita State or the brutal loss at Liberty. Also, the KU, Illinois and UK losses would be easier to stomach if any of those games were competitive in the final 10 minutes of the second half. That wasn’t the case.