Matter's Mizzou Takeaways: Brown sits, Cats pounce

Two first-half fouls sent him to the bench for a long stretch. His second whistle came with just 5:34 off the clock. He watched the final 14:26 of the half from the bench. This was the sixth game this season Brown picked up two fouls in the first half. It was the fifth game he’s picked up his second foul with at least 8 minutes left in the half. The Tigers are 1-4 in those five games — losses to Kansas City (second foul with 11:04 left), Florida State (11:55 left), Kansas (8:40 left) and Kentucky. The lone win came against Utah, when he picked up his second foul with 8:04 left. Only once in those six games did the coaches put Brown back in the game in the first half with two fouls. He played a few series in the final six minutes of the first half against FSU.