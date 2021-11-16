Matter's Morning Takeaways: Mizzou's latest loss one for the ages

This is a Missouri team that won’t have the elite talent to match up player for player against the best teams on the schedule but should have enough skill and size to outscore teams like Kansas City. If nothing else, the Tigers shouldn’t be outhustled, beaten on the boards or give up uncontested transition dunks after reckless turnovers. But all of that happened Monday.

Anything short of maximum effort from this team will lead to more nights like Monday.

“I've seen these (games) before, but what I said to our guys in practice yesterday and even earlier today in our shootaround is, ‘Respect all and fear none.’ Because it's important. People are trying to beat you. This is not casual basketball,” Cuonzo Martin said after the loss. “So you respect your opponent because anybody can beat you. … Oftentimes as the coach, you can see these things coming. You try to spend a lot of time with your guys working on tough stuff, gritty stuff, fight through screens, boxing out. All those tough things to prepare for this. But sometimes those painful lessons, you have to go through. We went through it.”

Where did things go wrong Monday? Everywhere. Martin has an idea for what this team can be on both ends of the floor. That wasn’t it.