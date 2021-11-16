Matter's Morning Takeaways: Mizzou's latest loss one for the ages

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s going to be really hard for the Missouri basketball team to create some early traction before the December schedule slog arrives if the Tigers have more nights like Monday.
Just a brutal loss to Kansas City, a program that came into the tipoff on an 18-game losing streak against teams from the six high-major conferences, including drubbings last week by Minnesota (by 15 points) and Iowa (32).
This one didn’t feel like a fluke. The Roos nearly led from start to finish, falling behind for all of 35 seconds on Norm Stewart Court. The Tigers looked lost on the offensive end, especially when Kobe Brown was (again) saddled with early fouls. They looked timid on the defensive end. They never generated their supposedly reborn transition game. The rookies played like rookies and the experienced newcomers never got settled.
Growing pains were inevitable for a team with only two returning players from last year’s rotation. But the rough times were supposed to come against Kansas and Illinois. Maybe Wichita State and Liberty. Not Kansas City. Not a team picked to finish sixth in the Summit League. And certainly not Northern Illinois on Thursday, the team picked last in the Mid-American Conference. How much goodwill was sacrificed Monday, when only 6,887 were on hand to witness the loss in person?
This is a Missouri team that won’t have the elite talent to match up player for player against the best teams on the schedule but should have enough skill and size to outscore teams like Kansas City. If nothing else, the Tigers shouldn’t be outhustled, beaten on the boards or give up uncontested transition dunks after reckless turnovers. But all of that happened Monday.
Anything short of maximum effort from this team will lead to more nights like Monday.
“I've seen these (games) before, but what I said to our guys in practice yesterday and even earlier today in our shootaround is, ‘Respect all and fear none.’ Because it's important. People are trying to beat you. This is not casual basketball,” Cuonzo Martin said after the loss. “So you respect your opponent because anybody can beat you. … Oftentimes as the coach, you can see these things coming. You try to spend a lot of time with your guys working on tough stuff, gritty stuff, fight through screens, boxing out. All those tough things to prepare for this. But sometimes those painful lessons, you have to go through. We went through it.”
Where did things go wrong Monday? Everywhere. Martin has an idea for what this team can be on both ends of the floor. That wasn’t it.
“What happens is sometimes you have to go through this to feel it,” he said. “You have to ask, ‘What do we do to make us a good team?’ All the things we talk about every day. Dribble penetration, pitch the ball, sprint into your ball screens, roll to the basket. All the stuff we talk about. Being gritty on defense, closing out, contesting shots, block outs. We’re a really good offensive rebounding team. We got six offensive rebounds. So that means we weren't very aggressive or assertive. But it also means we probably took unexpected shots so you’re rebounders are not ready to rebound. Then 18 turnovers. That can’t happen. Eighteen turnovers and 10 missed free throws. Tough to win games like that.”
• Player of the game: No doubt it was Evan Gilyard II, a 2017 recruit who didn’t have any stars next to his name when he signed with Texas-El Paso out of high school in Chicago. After two seasons there he transferred to New Mexico State. With the extra COVID year of eligibility he transferred to Kansas City for one last season. The Tigers opened with Amari Davis guarding the 5-10 Gilyard. Not much guarding unfolded. He finished with 28 points, one off his career high, on just 15 field goal attempts. He connected on 6 of 8 from 3-point range, hitting shots from all over the arc. Top of the key. Deep from the wing. Buried in the corner.
Martin was especially distressed with how easily Gilyard got to the rim, either for a bucket or a kick-out to another shooter.
“You got to be aggressive. You got to get in his legs. You got to make him work for it,” Martin said. “When he’s 90% operating with his left hand … we talked about that. Like I told our guys, I don’t have enough timeouts on the sideline to stop it. You can’t allow a guy to play with comfort. He played with comfort the whole night.”
Gilyard wasn’t the only efficient piece to KC’s attack. The Roos almost shot 51% from the floor, 48% from 3-point range. The shooting was so good it overcame 14 turnovers. They missed 10 layups and seven free throws but still maintained a double-digit lead nearly the entire second half.
• Where does this one rank in the annals of worst Mizzou Arena losses? It’s up there. Since the arena opened in 2004, here are the lowest-ranked nonconference teams by KenPom.com to beat the Tigers on their home floor:
No. 182 Sam Houston State, 2005
No. 286 Kansas City, 2014
No. 161 North Carolina Central, 2016
No. 220 Eastern Illinois, 2016
No. 165 Lipscomb, 2016
No. 318 Charleston Southern, 2019
No. 223 Kansas City, 2021
Monday’s margin of defeat (14 points) was the widest of those seven games. All but the North Carolina Central game was decided by single digits.
• Kobe Browns’ early fouls are becoming a thing. It happened last week against Central Michigan and again Monday. Two fouls sent him to the bench for good in the first half after only six minutes of action. His first foul came on MU’s first offensive possession. Then he had a cheap foul reaching for the ball after a Kansas City offensive rebound. Brown played most of the second half with four fouls. He finished with 20 points but most of those came well after the game was decided. If he’s going to be this team’s offensive centerpiece, he has to stay on the floor for longer stints.
“I think it was a factor,” Martin said. “But I think other guys can step up and do some good things. And they didn't do it at the level we expect them to do as far as dribble penetration. We have multiple guys that can dribble penetrate and make plays. We have guys that can make shots. But I thought we settled on the perimeter.”
• Where were the transfers? Boogie Coleman gets a pass because he watched the second half from the bench with an apparent ankle injury. But MU’s other transfers on the perimeter struggled most of the night. Davis, Coleman and DaJuan Gordon combined for 18 points but made just 1 of 5 3-pointers and mixed six turnovers with six assists. Gordon provided some sparks of energy but was careless with the ball, turning it over four times. Davis seems to be searching for his offensive role.
Ronnie DeGray III had some early foul troubles but finished with 14 points and four rebounds. Last week he played bigger than his 6-6 frame. But that wasn't the case Monday.
• Martin said he expected to have an eight- or nine-man rotation. Nine saw minutes in the first half Monday. Freshman Sean Durugordon and Kaleb Brown appear to be out of the mix for the regular rotation. Brown didn’t get off the bench Monday. Durugordon came in late and played three-plus minutes. The two freshmen with expanded roles looked more like freshmen. Anton Brookshire is waiting on his first college 3-pointer, missing three more Monday. He turned it over twice and finished with a team-worst minus-13 plus/minus. Big man Yaya Keita played three-plus minutes and only logged one stat: an assist. The Tigers aren’t expecting their freshmen to play heavy minutes at an All-SEC level but they’ll have to contribute more productive minutes for this team to be competitive in the SEC.