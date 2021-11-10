Matter's Morning Takeaways: Pickett shines in Mizzou opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The day after Mizzou basketball games this season we’re going to revisit the Tigers’ win or loss with some morning takeaways. MU opened the season Tuesday with a 78-68 win over Central Michigan. It was a bumpy ride for a while — a 19-point lead shrank to two — but the Tigers pulled away late. Be careful not to get too carried away with the outcome. CMU, ranked No. 300 preseason at KenPom.com, has a new head coach in Tony Barbee and 12 newcomers on the roster. But there was plenty to like about Mizzou's debut.
Grab your coffee — I’m on cup No. 2 — and read along.
• Player of the game: Mizzou had a couple worthy candidates, but the honor goes to senior guard Javon Pickett. He sparked the Tigers early with six of MU’s first 10 points—including the first bucket of the season, a floater in the lane—and then hit the dagger late in the second half, a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:09 left just as Central Michigan had trimmed Mizzou’s lead to two. It was a two-possession game the rest of the way. He finished with a team-high 18 points, grabbed five rebounds, had three assists and a game-high three steals, including two in the closing minutes to shut down any CMU rally.
Here’s the most impressive part: Pickett came off the floor just once. At the 8:28 mark in the first half he headed to the bench — for all of 61 seconds. When he re-entered, he played the rest of the first half and then the entire second half.
The advanced metrics loved his game, too. He posted MU’s second-best offensive rating (125.3), best game score (17), third-best defensive rating (111.3) and tied Kobe Brown for the most defensive stops (seven).
Always a Cuonzo Martin favorite, the ultimate glue guy is now Mizzou’s leader and, at times Tuesday, the go-to scorer.
“Javon’s approach is always the same, the only difference is he’s a senior now,” Martin said. “Guys lean on him for counsel, leadership, how to go about their day to day business. But other than that, his approach is always the same. You can watch him in practice and you know he's a leader. He works extremely hard. He's not afraid to challenge guys in the right way. I thought he was great. Same old Javon. Just a senior.”
• Runner-up is a tie between newcomers Boogie Coleman and Ronnie DeGray III. Coleman scored 14 points on only eight shots, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range. He mixed in five assists and no turnovers — and could have had a few more assists if his big man could finish at the rim.
DeGray was all energy. He’s another quintessential Martin player. He’s an undersized big at 6-6, but he can play inside or out, defend every player on the floor, clean the offensive glass, knock down perimeter shots and never stops hustling. He grabbed seven offensive rebounds and blocked three shots. Between DeGray and Brown, the Tigers are going to be well-suited for small-ball lineups.
“He’s not consumed whether he’s starting or coming off the bench. He’s just about winning,” Martin said. “He embraces the matchups everyday with Kobe in practice and I think that helps him. You need him out there because it’s tough for big men to guard him. He’s a better 3-point shooter than what he showed tonight (1 of 4.) But he’s a tremendous offensive rebounder.”
• The night’s unsung hero was the student section. Wow, what a difference their presence made. The announced attendance of 7,272 was largely due to the throng of students who showed up early and stayed late. Martin opened his postgame press conference praising a student section that was unusually full for a midweek nonconference game. Martin and MU’s administration have made a concerted effort to engage with students on campus this semester, visiting classrooms, Greek houses and the Student Center to encourage turnout for games this season.
“I felt the energy,” Martin said. “That’s what makes great programs.”
Unlike last season, there are no COVID capacity limits for fan attendance. There were swaths of empty seats in the high-priced sections in the lower bowl, but Mizzou students showed up in force. MU’s three transfers who came from mid-major programs — DeGray (UMass), Amari Davis (Green Bay) and Coleman (Ball State) —especially appreciated the turnout.
“To play in front of a huge student section, especially in a nonconference game, that place was really rocking,” DeGray said. “They provided great energy.”
Nobody was more ecstatic to see the packed student section than new AD Desiree Reed-Francois. She believes the quickest path to building up Mizzou home crowds — in all sports — is to start with the local base: students and fans in Columbia. After the game she was beaming over the student support — and gave all the credit to Martin and his staff for their efforts the last few months.
• Did you feel the ground shake about two minutes into the game? That’s when Jordan Wilmore crashed to the floor to secure a loose ball, all 7-foot-3 and 300 pounds splashing onto Norm Stewart Court. The sophomore center made his first career start, scoring two points in 13 minutes. He flubbed a few shots at the rim and didn’t grab a rebound, but Martin was pleased with the big man in his most extensive college action. Wilmore appeared in only five games last year, playing a total of 22 minutes.
Wilmore drew a challenging assignment against 6-11 forward Miroslav Stafl, who scored 15 points and mostly hovered around the 3-point arc.
“We knew that would be a tough matchup for Jordan on the perimeter, not necessarily in the post,” Martin said. “But then the other part when (Stafl) started making 3s that changes the game because we're aggressive in trapping ball screens and it puts Jordan in tough positions. … Outside of him missing those layups around the rim I thought he did some good things. You’re talking about a guy who didn't play a lot of meaningful minutes last year and now he’s in the mix as a starter. That’s a major adjustment at this level and I think he’ll adjust to it.”
Wilmore is just the seventh 7-footer in team history to log minutes in a game for Mizzou. He’s the first of those seven to start a game since the 1995-96 season when Simeon Haley started 27 games and brother Sammie started seven.
• Overall, a strong debut for the newcomers who saw the floor. Davis and Coleman both had productive scoring nights, but Martin thought CMU’s zone defense kept them from doing what they do best, attacking the basket. Davis matched Pickett with 14 shot attempts, nine on 3-pointers or midrange jumpers. That’s not necessarily his game.
“Amari is a scorer,” Martin said. “I do think the zone might have had him a little passive, because anytime he has angles he's driving the ball. So I think that might have slowed him up a bit.”
Martin thought Coleman was passive at times against the zone, which led to a couple shot-clock violations. On the flip side, he was hot from 3, hitting 4 of 7.
Freshman guard Anton Brookshire made his college debut, going scoreless with three rebounds and an assist in nine minutes. All three of his missed shots were from 3-point range.
“We have to find a way to give Anton more minutes because he's one of our better 3-point shooters,” Martin said.
Freshman forward Yaya Keita (De Smet) also saw his first college minutes and finished with six points and three rebounds in 14 minutes. He also took two charges on the defensive end. He played out of control early but eased into the game and gave the Tigers some strong possessions on both ends. He’s going to be a valuable piece to this team, especially if freshman forward Travon Brazile is out extensively with an undisclosed medical situation.
Don’t forget, there’s another key piece to the rotation who wasn’t on the floor Tuesday. Pickett rarely came off the floor, but that will change once transfer DaJuan Gordon joins the mix. (The NCAA made him sit out Tuesday’s game for playing in an unsanctioned summer league game.) Martin said Gordon has been Mizzou’s best perimeter defender since the team began workouts in June — just ahead of Pickett and Davis — and also rates as the team’s best rebounding guard. He’s expected back for the UMKC game on Monday and could either start in Davis’ place or come off the bench.