Matter's Morning Takeaways: Pickett shines in Mizzou opener

Wilmore is just the seventh 7-footer in team history to log minutes in a game for Mizzou. He’s the first of those seven to start a game since the 1995-96 season when Simeon Haley started 27 games and brother Sammie started seven.

• Overall, a strong debut for the newcomers who saw the floor. Davis and Coleman both had productive scoring nights, but Martin thought CMU’s zone defense kept them from doing what they do best, attacking the basket. Davis matched Pickett with 14 shot attempts, nine on 3-pointers or midrange jumpers. That’s not necessarily his game.

“Amari is a scorer,” Martin said. “I do think the zone might have had him a little passive, because anytime he has angles he's driving the ball. So I think that might have slowed him up a bit.”

Martin thought Coleman was passive at times against the zone, which led to a couple shot-clock violations. On the flip side, he was hot from 3, hitting 4 of 7.

Freshman guard Anton Brookshire made his college debut, going scoreless with three rebounds and an assist in nine minutes. All three of his missed shots were from 3-point range.

“We have to find a way to give Anton more minutes because he's one of our better 3-point shooters,” Martin said.