Matter's Pick: Can Alabama roll through the Buckeyes?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — We abandoned the weekly college football picks segment during bowl season because, well, so did most of the best players, not to mention the three SEC bowls that pulled the plug when their teams had too many COVID cases, Missouri included.
But we’re back with one last pick to put what’s been an unusual, polarizing and entertaining college football season, unlike any other in our lifetimes.
It’s Alabama (12-0) versus Ohio State (7-0), the two most talent-rich programs in the country and two of the most explosive offensive teams in the game. Crimson Tide or Buckeyes? They’ll meet at 7 p.m. Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on ESPN. Alabama is an 8-point favorite.
Let’s break down the matchups:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alabama’s Mac Jones finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting after putting up the nation’s most impressive passing numbers, eclipsing 2019 winner Joe Burrow with some Heisman-worthy numbers for passer rating (203.3), yards per attempt (11.3) and completion percentage (77.0). Jones benefits from playing behind an elite offensive line and alongside the college game’s best receiver and running back, but he deserves all the accolades for what’s been a nearly perfect season: He posted a QB rating of 200 or more in six of 12 games, threw only four interceptions on 375 attempts and completed at least 70 percent of his passes in every game but two. Jones has played himself into first-round discussions for the NFL draft with brilliant play in the pocket.
Then you’ve got Ohio State’s dynamic Justin Fields, who wasn’t at his best in OSU’s two biggest regular-season games, wins over Indiana and Northwestern, but is coming off arguably the best game for any quarterback this season: 385 passing yards, six touchdowns, another 42 yards on the ground in the Bucks’ thrashing of Clemson. Fields has sore ribs after a crushing open-field tackle in that game, but he’s been able to practice heading into the championship bout.
“I'll be good by Monday night,” he said Thursday.
Who’s the better player? The folks at Pro Football Focus have these two among the nation’s three highest graded QBs this season in overall offensive score: Jones (95.7), BYU’s Zach Wilson (95.4) and Fields (93.3). This has the makings of an epic QB clash.
Here’s a telling set of numbers. On the 73 snaps when Jones passed under pressure this season, he sported an NFL QB rating of 122.7, completed 58 percent of his throws with just one interception while getting sacked eight times.
When Fields passed under pressure — 70 snaps in eight games — his rating was just 40.5. When pressured, Fields was sacked 20 times, scrambled 13 times but completed just 37 percent of his passes and threw four interceptions.
Edge: Even — unless Fields is compromised by the injury
Running back
Alabama’s Najee Harris has put together the best season of any running back in the country, but Ohio State’s Trey Sermon is having the best postseason. In the Big Ten championship game win over Northwestern and the semifinal victory over Clemson, Sermon rushed for a jarring 524 yards, both top 25 defenses.
For the year, Harris has been a machine for the Tide: 1,387 yards and an FBS-best 24 rushing touchdowns. Throw in 36 receptions for nearly 10 yards a catch and you’ve got one of the most complete backs the college game has produced the last few years. For the season, Harris touched the ball 266 times with one drop and three fumbles.
Sermon, a first-year transfer from Oklahoma, has been spectacular lately and gives the Buckeyes a physical, home-run threat every time he touches the ball.
Edge: Alabama, slightly
Wide receiver/tight end
Alabama features the best receiver in the country, Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, but the Buckeyes’ complete unit might be able to match the Tide’s production. First, there’s Alabama's Smith. All the "Slim Reaper" did this season was catch 105 balls for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns — numbers that mean even more considering the Tide lost All-American wideout Jaylen Waddle in the season’s fifth game with an ankle injury. Smith was Bama’s marked man in the passing game on every possession in the season’s second half and still roasted nearly every defense the Tide faced. Smith was targeted 130 times this year and dropped just two passes.
John Metchie (47 catches, 835 yards, six TDs) proved to be a lethal No. 2 option for the Tide, while tight end Jahleel Billingsley (three TDs, zero drops, 13 first downs on 16 catches) is another downfield threat. As if the Tide arsenal isn’t strong enough, Waddle has returned to practice and could be on the field Monday night.
“He has been able to practice to some degree,” Bama coach Nick Saban said Monday. “I think the biggest challenge is can he sustain in the game? It'll be a game-time decision as to whether he thinks he can play and go out there and do his job well enough to contribute to the team, and we won't know that until we get out there after pregame warm-up.”
Either way, the Buckeyes counter with a dangerous tandem in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who have combined for 82 catches for 1,333 yards and 12 touchdowns in seven games combined. (Olave missed the Northwestern game.) St. Louis’ Jameson Williams from Cardinal Ritter (eight catches, 140 yards) is part of the supporting cast that includes a couple tight ends who can expose mismatches in the secondary. Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell combined for five catches and three touchdowns in the Clemson game.
Edge: Alabama, especially if Waddle contributes
Offensive line
The Tide won’t have injured Landon Dickerson, the nation’s No. 2-rated center by PFF. Tackles Alex Leatherwood and Evan Neal give Bama one of the nation’s best pair of bookend blockers. Alabama allows just 1.4 sacks per game; Ohio State's line has yielded more than double per game: 2.9. Left tackle Thayer Munford has been OSU’s top-graded lineman, allowing just two pressures in six games while not committing a single penalty, while right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has been equally outstanding against the rush, with just one pressure allowed in seven games.
Edge: Even
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Both teams are strong in the trenches. Ohio State has the nation’s top-graded pass rush by PFF and multiple defensive stoppers along the front, starting with edge rushers Jonathon Cooper (32 pressures, 20 hurries, 3.5 sacks, 91.3 pass rush grade) and Tyreke Smith (33 pressures, 10 hits, 21 hurries). They flank two productive D-tackles, Tommy Togiai (24 pressures, 87.5 defensive grade) and Haskell Garrett (91.4 defensive grade, 90.8 pass rush grade).
Alabama’s defensive front starts with D-tackle Christian Barmore, one of the SEC’s most productive interior linemen this season. He led Alabama in defensive grade (90.4) and pass rush grade (91.2). Will Anderson Jr., an edge rusher in the Jack linebacker position, is a future star for the Tide. Scratch that. He’s already a star — and should have earned more All-SEC honors. He led the Tide with 56 pressures, 34 hurries and 14 hits on the quarterback and matched Barmore for the team lead with seven sacks. He’s going to be a chore for the Buckeye pass-blockers. Defensive end LaBryan Ray has been questionable with injuries, but Bama also brings Christopher Allen off the edge (34 pressures, six sacks). Phidarian Mathis and Daniel Dale are both solid up the middle.
Edge: Ohio State. Anderson Jr. will be the best edge rusher on the field but the Buckeyes are loaded up front.
Linebackers
The Buckeyes are solid if not spectacular, led by middle linebacker Turf Borland and outside backers Pete Werner and Baron Browning. Werner was credited with a team-best 21 defensive stops and leads the club in tackles (46).
After missing all of last year with an injury, Alabama’s Dylan Moses wasn’t as productive as most expected, while Christian Harris stole the spotlight this year and supplied the Tide with 29 pressures and 17 hurries. Both have been vulnerable in coverage at times, giving up a combined 61 receptions for nearly 800 yards and four touchdowns, and they’ve combined for 19 missed tackles. A very good tandem but not the best in the Saban era.
Edge: Even
Secondary
Here’s where the Buckeyes figure to be most vulnerable. Shaun Wade has the reputation as one of the nation’s best cornerbacks, but Sevyn Banks has put up the better numbers and grades this season. Banks (69.1 coverage grade) has allowed just one passing touchdown with six pass breakups, while Wade (64.2 coverage grade) has given up six touchdowns while picking off two passes with two more breakups.
Ohio State’s safeties have been just OK most of the season. Josh Proctor (69.4 overall grade) has been the better tackler and coverman compared to Marcus Hooker (59.4 overall grade).
Alabama features the nation’s best cornerback — and one of the best defensive players in the country at any position in Patrick Surtain Jr. He’s broken up nine passes, allowed just 42 percent completions and two touchdowns. He’s got the teams’ highest grades for coverage and rush defense and ranks second in tackling and overall defense. Good luck throwing on the best NFL prospect at the cornerback position. Josh Jobe is no slouch at the other corner spot: eight breakups, 45 completion percentage, just 46 yards allowed after the catch. Malachi Moore plays the star/nickel position in Alabama’s nickel base package. He’s the team’s top tackler, a dynamic coverman and has three interceptions. Bama’s two deep safeties, Jordan Battle and Daniel Wright, have combined for 26 missed tackles. Overall, Alabama has the nation’s second-highest graded coverage defense (90.7).
Edge: Alabama — Surtain-ly
SPECIAL TEAMS
Alabama has the superior kicker in Will Reichard, who is 13 for 13 on field goals this season. Alabama has the more productive punt return unit and the punt return coverage unit, though neither team figures to punt very often. The kickoff return and coverage units cancel each other out.
Edge: Alabama
PREDICTION
First, a little history lesson with the numbers. In postseason games under Saban, Alabama is surprisingly just 9-8-1 against the spread when favored but has won five of the last six straight up and 13 out of 18 overall. When favored by 8 or more points under Saban in postseason games, Alabama is 4-4 against the spread, 6-2 straight up. The last two seasons overall, Alabama has been favored by 8 or more in 21 games and covered 13 times — but failed to cover in each of the last two games against Notre Dame and Clemson.
Ohio State, meanwhile, hasn’t been an 8-point underdog since 2011 — and it’s just the third time over the last five years the Buckeyes are underdogs by any margin.
Saban has a slight edge when it comes to playmakers on offense and difference-makers on defense when it comes to the pass rush and pass coverage. But the Buckeyes proved against Clemson they have more than enough firepower to trade blows with another superpower. Four keys to the game:
• Pressuring Fields will be pivotal for the Tide. If he’s under duress often, Alabama wins this game by double digits.
• Turnovers will be critical because neither punter figures to leave the sideline too often. Every extra possession means one more scoring chance for these prolific offenses.
• If Waddle is on the field and effective, the Buckeyes secondary has no chance to keep pace.
• Beware of those Ohio State tight ends and the mismatches Ryan Day can create in the passing game down the seam.
Matter’s Pick: Alabama 45, Ohio State 38
Fields and Sermon keep it close, but much like the SEC championship game, Jones has too many weapons around him. Saban ties Bear Bryant for six national championships at Alabama and will officially have more fingers with Bama rings than without.
Last week: 2-5 against the spread; 5-2 straight up
Season: 39-35-1 against the spread; 59-16 straight up