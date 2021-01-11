Matter's Pick: Can Alabama roll through the Buckeyes?

Edge: Alabama — Surtain-ly

SPECIAL TEAMS

Alabama has the superior kicker in Will Reichard, who is 13 for 13 on field goals this season. Alabama has the more productive punt return unit and the punt return coverage unit, though neither team figures to punt very often. The kickoff return and coverage units cancel each other out.

Edge: Alabama

PREDICTION

First, a little history lesson with the numbers. In postseason games under Saban, Alabama is surprisingly just 9-8-1 against the spread when favored but has won five of the last six straight up and 13 out of 18 overall. When favored by 8 or more points under Saban in postseason games, Alabama is 4-4 against the spread, 6-2 straight up. The last two seasons overall, Alabama has been favored by 8 or more in 21 games and covered 13 times — but failed to cover in each of the last two games against Notre Dame and Clemson.

Ohio State, meanwhile, hasn’t been an 8-point underdog since 2011 — and it’s just the third time over the last five years the Buckeyes are underdogs by any margin.