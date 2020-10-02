Matter's Picks: Can Mizzou topple Vols on Rocky Top?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — We’ve survived one unpredictable weekend in the Southeastern Conference — as evidenced by last week’s dismal picks. If it’s true that good teams win but great teams cover, then Florida and Auburn exuded greatness the first week of the season, while Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU — oh my, LSU —all fell short to cover the number. Then there’s Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs, who wandered into Death Valley as 16-point underdogs against the national champions and strutted out the league’s most impressive winners of the week. Who saw that coming? (Clearly not last week’s picks.)
We took our lumps, but there’s always another week. Let’s try again.
Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Tennessee by 11 1/2
Quick Hit: The Volunteers have mastered the art of winning the close game. Will this one be tighter than Las Vegas predicts? Tennessee features the more experienced quarterback, a potent pass rusher and a more proven offensive line. But there was plenty to like about the Tigers’ debut under Eli Drinkwitz. Shawn Robinson showed toughness and accuracy at quarterback. Larry Rountree III battered the Tide for nearly 5 yards per carry. The Mizzou defense tackled well and played under control — only seven missed tackles, four fewer than Alabama. How will the Tigers handle their first experience on the road under a new staff? This Mizzou team still has some unsolved mysteries — too many to predict a road upset this early.
Matter's Pick: Tennessee 28, Missouri 21
South Carolina at No. 3 Florida
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Florida by 18
Quick Hit: Will Muschamp faces his old program, but these Gators barely resemble those offensively decrepit Florida teams under Muschamp’s watch. Dan Mullen looks like he has true playoff contender in Gainesville. He might have a star quarterback Kyle Trask. He clearly has a star tight end in Kyle Pitts. By Saturday afternoon he’ll have another SEC victory.
Matter's Pick: Florida 41, South Carolina 20
No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Alabama by 18
Quick Hit: Texas A&M certainly looked like another overrated Aggies team in last week’s 17-12 win over Vanderbilt, but week one results can be deceiving, especially in the age of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Alabama was in cruise control at Mizzou, leading 35-3 before breaking a sweat. Yeah, the Tigers made the score respectable by game’s end, but Nick Saban has another powerhouse that won’t have any problems rolling through the Aggies.
Matter's Pick: Alabama 35, Texas A&M 14
Mississippi at Kentucky
Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Kentucky by 6
Quick Hit: Lane Kiffin has a quarterback in Matt Corral. He’s got an offense that will put a scare into just about anyone. What he doesn’t have is a defense. The Rebels gave up a league-high 642 yards last week against Florida and 8.7 yards per play — the worst average in the country this season. In other words, expect Kentucky to discover its offense around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Matter's Pick: Kentucky 28, Mississippi 24
Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State
Kickoff: 6 p.m., SEC Network Alternate
Line: Mississippi State by 17 ½
Quick Hit: Let’s find out how well Barry Odom can swashbuckle, because he’s taking his Arkansas defense to Starkville to trade blows with The Pirate. All Mike Leach’s offense did in its SEC debut — the Air Raid offense that wasn’t supposed to function in the SEC — was produce 623 passing yards and shred the LSU defense in Baton Rouge. Expect more of the same — maybe much more — in Leach’s first home game.
Matter's Pick: Mississippi State 41, Arkansas 17
No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: LSU by 21
Quick Hit: Vandy shouldn’t have the horsepower to outscore the Tigers, but Derek Mason’s team kept it close against heavily favored Texas A&M last week on the road. There’s no good reason to think the Commodores can’t hang with an LSU team reeling from last week’s dud.
Matter's Pick: LSU 24, Vanderbilt 10
No. 6 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Line: Georgia by 6½
Quick Hit: It’s the game of the week in the SEC. Georgia didn’t exactly explode offensively at Arkansas, but transfer QB J.T. Daniels could fix that problem Saturday. Georgia has won six of seven in the rivalry series and covered the spread in each of those victories, including the 2017 SEC championship game. The last time Auburn won in Athens? Way back in 2005.
Matter's Pick: Georgia 24, Auburn 20
No. 25 Memphis at SMU
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Memphis by 2
Quick Hit: For this week’s non-SEC game, we head to the American Athletic Conference, which for our tastes has surpassed the Big 12 in the conference pecking order in this young season. The AAC is loaded with quality teams, from Central Florida to Cincinnati to Tulane. And then you have these two high-scoring teams. While Memphis hasn’t played in four weeks, SMU is the rare FBS team that’s already played three games — and the Mustangs average 49 points per game. Granted, they haven’t exactly played the NFC West through three weeks, but expect more scoring from Sonny Dykes’ team. This could be the most entertaining game of the weekend.
Matter's Pick: SMU 48, Memphis 45
Last week: 3-4-1 against the spread; 6-2 straight up
