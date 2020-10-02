Matter's Picks: Can Mizzou topple Vols on Rocky Top?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — We’ve survived one unpredictable weekend in the Southeastern Conference — as evidenced by last week’s dismal picks. If it’s true that good teams win but great teams cover, then Florida and Auburn exuded greatness the first week of the season, while Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU — oh my, LSU —all fell short to cover the number. Then there’s Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs, who wandered into Death Valley as 16-point underdogs against the national champions and strutted out the league’s most impressive winners of the week. Who saw that coming? (Clearly not last week’s picks.)

Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee

Quick Hit: The Volunteers have mastered the art of winning the close game. Will this one be tighter than Las Vegas predicts? Tennessee features the more experienced quarterback, a potent pass rusher and a more proven offensive line. But there was plenty to like about the Tigers’ debut under Eli Drinkwitz. Shawn Robinson showed toughness and accuracy at quarterback. Larry Rountree III battered the Tide for nearly 5 yards per carry. The Mizzou defense tackled well and played under control — only seven missed tackles, four fewer than Alabama. How will the Tigers handle their first experience on the road under a new staff? This Mizzou team still has some unsolved mysteries — too many to predict a road upset this early.