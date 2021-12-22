Matter's SEC bowl picks: Can depleted Mizzou ambush Army?

We were tempted to opt out of making bowl predictions this year. That seems to be the trend these days, but we’re going to suck it up, try to recapture our fine form from the regular season and hope we don’t put our future in jeopardy with an injury while typing some picks. We’re going to stick with bowls featuring SEC teams and the two playoff semifinals.

WEDNESDAY

Armed Forces Bowl

Matter’s Pick: Brady Cook and Dawson Downing. Chances are you never expected that to be Mizzou’s starting backfield, but Eli Drinkwitz will put his unblemished bowl record (8-0 as an assistant coach) on the line with a depleted lineup, headlined by two backups in the backfield. Speaking of Drinkwitz, did you know this is his first bowl game since the 2017 Sun Bowl? He was North Carolina State’s offensive coordinator that season, when the Wolfpack beat Arizona State 52-31 in El Paso, Texas, to finish a 9-4 season. The next year, Drinkwitz bolted N.C. State before its appearance in the Gator Bowl to take the head-coaching job at Appalachian State. He didn’t coach in App State’s New Orleans Bowl victory because he’d already left for Mizzou. And, of course, the Tigers had to cancel last year’s appearance in the Music City Bowl.