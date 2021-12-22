Matter's SEC bowl picks: Can depleted Mizzou ambush Army?

FORT WORTH, Texas — Greetings from the great state of Texas, where, if you’ve forgotten, the Missouri Tigers play a bowl game Wednesday evening, their first bowl in three years.
We were tempted to opt out of making bowl predictions this year. That seems to be the trend these days, but we’re going to suck it up, try to recapture our fine form from the regular season and hope we don’t put our future in jeopardy with an injury while typing some picks. We’re going to stick with bowls featuring SEC teams and the two playoff semifinals.
WEDNESDAY
Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-4)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., ESPN, Fort Worth, Texas
Line: Army by 6 ½
Matter’s Pick: Brady Cook and Dawson Downing. Chances are you never expected that to be Mizzou’s starting backfield, but Eli Drinkwitz will put his unblemished bowl record (8-0 as an assistant coach) on the line with a depleted lineup, headlined by two backups in the backfield. Speaking of Drinkwitz, did you know this is his first bowl game since the 2017 Sun Bowl? He was North Carolina State’s offensive coordinator that season, when the Wolfpack beat Arizona State 52-31 in El Paso, Texas, to finish a 9-4 season. The next year, Drinkwitz bolted N.C. State before its appearance in the Gator Bowl to take the head-coaching job at Appalachian State. He didn’t coach in App State’s New Orleans Bowl victory because he’d already left for Mizzou. And, of course, the Tigers had to cancel last year’s appearance in the Music City Bowl.
The Tigers haven’t canceled for Wednesday, but Drinkwitz will be without all four of his team captains, including his leading passer, rusher and tackler. (Quarterback Connor Bazelak hasn’t been formally ruled out, but he won’t start. Where does Bazelak go from here? Stay tuned.)
As for the matchup with Army, the Tigers should have the edge in pure talent, but that’s usually the case in every game featuring the Black Knights, yet Army has won 72% of its games the last six years and four of its last five bowl games. In the three bowl games the Black Knights have won under Jeff Monken, they’ve scored 38, 42 and 70 points. That’s an average of 50. Hello, triple option!
Here’s the possible calculus for Wednesday’s game: Army’s unconventional Flexbone offense plus Mizzou’s shaky rush defense plus bowl game indifference/opt outs equals an Army onslaught. As Ben Frederickson wrote the other day, nobody opts out for Army.
A couple names you should know from the Army side:
Andre Carter II: He’s a 6-foot-7 stand-up edge rusher who ranks second nationally with 14 ½ sacks. He’s going against a Mizzou offense that relies on tight ends to help block the edge — and the Tigers don’t have the three tight ends who played this season.
Christian Anderson: The senior quarterback has 16 career runs of 20 yards or more. The Tigers struggled with running QBs this season. Remember Tennessee? Vanderbilt? Arkansas? And those teams weren’t running triple option plays, the kind that can dizzy an undisciplined defense that’s not accustomed to Army’s style.
Tyrell Robinson: Army’s leading rusher has averaged at least 7.5 yards per carry in seven of 12 games this season. He doesn’t always get a lot of carries — he’s gone over 10 rushing attempts just once all season — but he’s explosive and powerful with 32 missed tackles forced on just 67 carries. By comparison, Tyler Badie forced 57 missed tackles this year … but on 268 carries.
For Missouri to win this game, the Tigers have to break a growing trend under Drinkwitz. In his 22 games, he’s beaten one FBS opponent that finished its regular season with a winning record. That would be this year’s 8-4 Central Michigan team — and the Tigers needed a huge day from Badie to pull away in the fourth quarter. Maybe Downing, Michael Cox and B.J. Harris can deliver similar production and Cook becomes the leading contender to start in 2022 with a strong performance. But those are all unknowns. Despite what happened in the Army-Navy Game, this is a darn good Army team that’s motivated and playing at full strength. Army 33, Missouri 17
THURSDAY
Gasparilla Bowl
Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN, Tampa, Florida
Line: Florida by 6
Matter’s Pick: UCF has been dying to play the big boys in the state of Florida, and even though it’s been a bumpy first season for Gus Malzahn in Orlando, half the battle this time of year is giving a you-know-what about playing in a bowl game. UCF should care more about the opportunity to play the Gators. If Florida cared, they would have played harder for Dan Mullen over the last three months. Right? UCF 24, Florida 21
Dec. 28
Birmingham Bowl
Auburn (6-6) vs. No. 21 Houston (11-2)
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN, Birmingham, Alabama
Line: Auburn by 2 ½
Matter’s Pick: Is Auburn out of gas? The Tigers lost their last four games and might have emptied the chamber against Alabama in a competitive Iron Bowl. Plus, no more Box Nix, who has transferred to Oregon. Houston fell flat in the AAC championship game and Dana Holgorsen doesn’t exactly have the best track record in bowl games, losing six of his last seven bowls. Here’s guessing Auburn finds a way. Auburn 27, Houston 23
Liberty Bowl
Mississippi State (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)
Kickoff: 5:45 p.m., ESPN, Memphis, Tennessee
Line: Mississippi State by 9
Matter’s Pick: You can’t pass up a Mike Leach Revenge Bowl. He led Texas Tech to unseen heights, got fired for cause and has since been entangled in a lawsuit against the Big 12 school. You think the ESPN announcers Dave Neal and Deuce McAllister might mention that a few times? (Come to think of it, how did ESPN not bring back Craig James to call this game?) Either way, the Bulldogs have the better team, the better defense, the better quarterback and the better coach. Hail State. Mississippi State 37, Texas Tech 28
Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6)
Kickoff: 10:30 a.m., ESPN, Charlotte
Line: North Carolina by 9
Matter’s Pick: Both coaches have agreed to let their players dump a bucket of mayonnaise on their head if they win. Thoughts and prayers for either Mack Brown or Shane Beamer should they suffer that fate. Big props here to UNC quarterback Sam Howell, the rare 2022 NFL draft prospect who’s not sitting out a non-playoff bowl. His defense can’t tackle, but it won’t matter against the Gamecocks. Get ready for your mayo bath, Mack. North Carolina 34, South Carolina 20
Music City Bowl
Tennessee (7-5) vs. Purdue (8-4)
Kickoff: 2 p.m., ESPN, Nashville, Tennessee
Line: Tennessee by 4 ½
Matter’s Pick: Purdue has two excellent players in receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis. Both opted out. That’s a shame for the Boilermakers, who could have made this an entertaining game. Instead, Hendon Hooker will close out a strong debut season with an even stronger finish. Tennessee 42, Purdue 23
Dec. 31
Gator Bowl
No. 23 Texas A&M (8-4) vs. No. 20 Wake Forest (10-3)
Kickoff: 10 a.m., ESPN, Jacksonville, Florida
Line: Texas A&M by 4
Matter’s Pick: Opt outs, coaching departures, transfers. Does Jimbo Fisher have anyone left to play this game? Wake Forest looks to punctuate a great season with a quality win behind one of the nation’s best offensive attacks. At full strength, A&M would win this game, but the Aggies are hardly the same team that took down Alabama months ago. Wake Forest 31, Texas A&M 27
Cotton Bowl
College Football Playoff semifinal
No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., ESPN, Arlington, Texas
Line: Alabama by 13 ½
Matter’s Pick: Let’s not complicate this. Cincinnati is a great story, a great program and will be one of the premier teams in Big 12, as long as Luke Fickell sticks around. But the Tide flexed their muscles against Georgia in the SEC championship game and has all the makings of another Nick Saban juggernaut. The Bearcats could have the defense to slow down Bryce Young and Jameson Williams, but so did Georgia. How did that turn out? Alabama 38, Cincinnati 20
Orange Bowl
College Football Playoff semifinal
No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1)
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ESPN, Miami Gardens, Florida
Line: Georgia by 7 ½
Matter’s Pick: Las Vegas expects an SEC championship game rematch, but don’t overlook these Wolverines. They’ve found their identity on both sides of the ball. They’ve got the defense to keep this a low-scoring game and the offense to slug away at Kirby Smart’s suddenly vulnerable defense. Is Smart going to stick with Stetson Bennett at quarterback? Doesn’t J.T. Daniels give UGA more offensive upside? Either way, Aidan Hutchinson is coming after the pocket. Good luck with that. Michigan 28, Georgia 27
Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
No. 22 Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5)
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN2, Tampa, Florida
Line: Penn State by 2
Matter’s Pick: Both teams are dealing with opt outs. Penn State lost its defensive coordinator. The Hogs lost All-SEC receiver Treylon Burks and defensive end Tre Williams but still have quarterback K.J. Jefferson. Arkansas figures to be more invested in winning this game and will come out on top. Arkansas 28, Penn State 24
Citrus Bowl
No. 25 Kentucky (9-3) vs. No. 17 Iowa (10-3)
Kickoff: Noon, ABC, Orlando, Florida
Line: Kentucky by 3
Matter’s Pick: If you like low-scoring slugfests, here’s your game as Kentucky coach Mark Stoops takes on his alma mater. Iowa was good enough to impose its will against the Big Ten’s lower and middle class but didn’t have the firepower against Michigan and Wisconsin. Kentucky was essentially the same team in the SEC: good enough to outmuscle Mizzou, South Carolina, Florida and LSU but didn’t have enough against Georgia and Mississippi State. This might not be the most exciting SEC bowl game, but it could be the most competitive. Here’s a hunch Stoops gets his 10th win. Kentucky 24, Iowa 20
Sugar Bowl
No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) vs. No. 7 Baylor (10-2)
Kickoff: 7:45 p.m., ESPN, New Orleans
Line: Ole Miss by 1
Matter’s Pick: Hey look, another high-profile quarterback who’s NOT sitting out his team’s bowl game? Baylor is going to make this a competitive game, but as long as Matt Corral lines up one last time for the Rebels, the Lane Train will roll out of New Orleans with another victory. Ole Miss 37, Baylor 31
Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas State (7-5)
Kickoff: 8 p.m., ESPN, Houston
Line: Kansas State by 2
Matter’s Pick: Why in the world is there a non-playoff bowl this deep into January? New LSU coach Brian Kelly will have his spring practice scripts mapped out by the time this game kicks off. LSU has quarterback issues and, frankly, had personnel issues all season. No reason to think the Tigers will suddenly improve under interim coach Brad Davis, Mizzou’s former offensive line coach. Kansas State 31, LSU 23
Last week’s picks
Straight up: 5-1
Against the spread: 4-2
Season picks
Straight up: 122-40
Against the spread: 90-72
