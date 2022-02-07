Matter's SEC Honor Roll: Don't sleep on the Hogs

COLUMBIA, Mo. — We’ve passed the midway point of Southeastern Conference play with four weeks of games left before the conference tournament tips off in Tampa. Yes, that’s right: The league takes a brief break from Nashville this year and heads further south the second week of March.

Sizing up the SEC and it’s still all Auburn, still on the nation’s longest winning streak at 19 games. But don’t sleep on the Hogs. Arkansas hasn’t lost since the first week of January and hosts the No. 1 Tigers in a pivotal showdown Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in a white out game at BWA. Auburn has played in some raucous home environments at St. Louis University and Alabama, but expect madness in Fayetteville.

P-D POWER RANKINGS

1. Auburn (22-1, 10-0 SEC), No. 7 NET

The Tigers had a scare at last-place Georgia on Saturday, but K.D. Johnson was clutch again. Bruce Pearl’s team is surging toward an NCAA top seed.

Last week: beat Alabama, beat Georgia

This week: at Arkansas, vs. Texas A&M

2. Kentucky (19-4, 8-2), No. 4 NET

The Cats are older, wiser and better offensively than they’ve been in years.

Last week: beat Vanderbilt, beat Alabama

This week: at South Carolina, vs. Florida

3. Tennessee (16-6, 7-3), No. 12 NET

The Vols play elite defense (most nights) and have drained more 3-pointers in SEC play than any team.

Last week: beat Texas A&M, beat South Carolina

This week: at Mississippi State, vs. Vanderbilt

4. Arkansas (17-5, 7-3), No. 37 NET

The SEC’s hottest team not named Auburn. The Hogs have won eight straight but face a crucial two-game stretch this week.

Last week: beat Georgia, beat Mississippi State

This week: vs. Auburn, at Alabama

5. Mississippi State (14-8, 5-4), No. 48 NET

Ben Howland’s team shoots it better than anyone else in conference play (47%), while Iverson Molinar has been the league’s most prolific scorer against SEC competition (20.6 points per game.)

Last week: beat South Carolina, lost to Arkansas

This week: vs. Tennessee, at LSU

6. Florida (15-8, 5-5), No. 44 NET

The Gators got by without star center Colin Castleton, but now he’s back from a shoulder injury and they’ve won three straight.

Last week: beat Missouri, beat Ole Miss

This week: vs. Georgia, at Kentucky

7. Alabama (14-9, 4-6), No. 24 NET

What’s happened to the defending SEC champions? They upset Baylor then lost by a combined 29 points to Auburn and Kentucky.

Last week: lost to Auburn, lost to Kentucky

This week: at Ole Miss, vs. Arkansas

8. LSU (16-7, 4-6), No. 16 NET

The Tigers are falling apart. They own the SEC’s best conference strength of schedule but have lost six of their last seven, including two ugly defeats last week.

Last week: lost to Ole Miss, lost to Vanderbilt

This week: at Texas A&M, vs. Mississippi State

9. South Carolina (13-9, 4-6), No. 105 NET

The momentum is gone. The Gamecocks followed three straight wins with two losses last week.

Last week: lost to Mississippi State, lost to Tennessee

This week: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia

10. Missouri (9-13, 3-6), No. 139 NET

The Tigers are three possessions away from being 6-3 in the SEC. Their two Quad 1 wins are more than Arkansas, Florida and Mississippi State.

Last week: lost to Florida, beat Texas A&M

This week: at Vanderbilt, vs. Ole Miss

11. Vanderbilt (12-10, 4-6), No. 82 NET

Is Jerry Stackhouse doing enough to save his job?

Last week: lost to Kentucky, beat LSU

This week: vs. Missouri, at Tennessee

12. Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6), No. 70 NET

The Aggies are on a free fall, losing an SEC-worst six straight — with two tough matchups this week.

Last week: lost to Tennessee, lost to Missouri

This week: vs. LSU, at Auburn

13. Ole Miss (12-11, 3-7), No. 104 NET

The Rebels have quality wins over Kansas State, Florida and Mississippi State but can’t sustain any success.

Last week: beat LSU, lost to Florida

This week: vs. Alabama, at Missouri

14. Georgia (6-17, 1-9), No. 205 NET

The Tom Crean Watch is on. The Bulldogs nearly toppled Auburn but, like Mizzou a week earlier, couldn’t finish off the Tigers.

Last week: lost to Arkansas, lost to Auburn

This week: at Florida, vs. South Carolina

ALL-SEC HONORS

First Team

F/C Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky: His scoring was down last week but not the rebounds or steals. The West Virginia transfer is in the hunt for national player of the year honors.

C Walker Kessler, Auburn: How about this stat line against Alabama: 14 points, 12 rebounds, eight blocks, four steals.

F Jabari Smith, Auburn: The talent is there. The production can be hit or miss. He averaged just 12 points last week but is still shooting 41% from 3.

G Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt: It’s time for the preseason player of the year to earn some love. He scored 80 points over three recent games then in Vandy’s win over LSU, he scored only seven points but dished nine assists with four steals.

G Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State: He’s leading the SEC in scoring in league play (20.6) while shooting 53.9%, best among all SEC guards and third-best overall.

Second Team

F Tari Eason, LSU: He’s been LSU’s best player and one of the league’s most productive forwards.

G JD Notae, Arkansas: A prolific scorer with 20.5 points per game in league play — plus 4.2 assists per game in SEC action.

PG Wendell Green Jr., Auburn: In SEC play, he leads the league in assist-to-turnover ratio, leads the league in free throw shooting, ranks third in assists and ninth in scoring — all coming off the bench.

G K.D. Johnson, Auburn: We’re going guard heavy here, but Johnson is as clutch as any player in the SEC.

G Jaden Shackelford, Alabama: The Tide have been a disappointment, but the junior guard is still a lethal scorer.

In the running

G Tyree Appleby, Florida

G Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

G Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

C Colin Castleton, Florida

F Darius Days, LSU

F Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

G Keion Brooks, Kentucky

G TyTy Washingotn, Kentucky

F Kobe Brown, Missouri

G Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

F/C Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Player of the Year & Transfer of the Year: Ditto last week: It’s Oscar Tshiebwe’s award to lose.

Coach of the Year: Auburn is incredibly talented, but the Tigers also manage late-game situations better than most, going 4-0 in games decided by four points or less. Have to give Bruce Pearl credit there.

Freshman of the Year: No change here: It’s Auburn’s Jabari Smith ahead of Kentucky’s TyTy Washington and Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.