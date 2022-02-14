Matter's SEC Honor Roll: Good luck figuring out Alabama

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With three weeks left in college basketball’s regular season, the Southeastern Conference is looking more and more like a four-team league — with a very confusing fifth team capable of doing anything on any given night. It was a wild week at the top for the schools that start with A.

First, Auburn suffered its first conference loss, running into a buzzsaw at Bud Walton Arena, thrusting resilient Arkansas into the conference race. Then what happens four days later? Those same Hogs lose by a point at Alabama, a team that’s talented enough to take down Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor but flawed enough to lose to Missouri and Georgia.

So, maybe the SEC is more like a four-and-a-half-team league at this point. Alabama remains a darling for the NCAA NET Rankings (No. 22) despite those nine losses. At No. 18, the Tide are the highest-ranked nine-loss team in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings—and somehow ranked 18 spots higher than five-loss Wisconsin and two-loss Providence. (Here’s my AP Top 25 ballot if you’re interested.)

Three quick SEC thoughts: Kentucky has been cruising lately, but here comes the meat of the Cats’ schedule. If UK can go 3-1 over the next two weeks against Tennessee, Alabama, LSU and Arkansas, John Calipari’s got himself a possible NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed and legit Final Four contender.

How mushy is the middle of the conference? Two games separate fifth from 12th place in the SEC. Keep the tiebreaker rules handy when it comes to next month’s conference tournament in Tampa.

Hot seat watches should be in full effect at the bottom of the SEC standings. Frank Martin, Tom Crean, Kermit Davis and, yes, Cuonzo Martin are widely respected coaches around the league and in the sport at large, but their respective administrations will have major decisions to make in coming weeks.

P-D POWER RANKINGS

1. Auburn (23-2, 11-1 SEC), No. 7 NET

There’s no shame in losing at BWA. But the margin between Auburn and Kentucky is razor thin. Are we sure Auburn can make enough 3s? Tigers are ranked No. 292 nationally in shooting from behind the arc.

Last week: lost at Arkansas, beat Texas A&M

This week: vs. Vanderbilt, at Florida

2. Kentucky (21-4, 10-2), No. 3 NET

UK keeps getting better. But the next two weeks are pivotal. This has become Calipari’s most efficient defensive team since UK’s 38-win season featuring Devin Booker and Karl Anthony-Towns.

Last week: beat South Carolina, beat Florida

This week: at Tennessee, vs. Alabama

3. Tennessee (18-6, 9-3), No. 10 NET

Not exactly a flashy team, but they’ll defend for 40 minutes and find ways to score. More than 14% of the Vols’ defensive possessions end with steals.

Last week: beat Mississippi State, beat Vanderbilt

This week: vs. Kentucky, at Arkansas

4. Arkansas (18-6, 8-4), No. 33 NET

The win streak is over, but the Hogs proved they can beat anyone in Fayetteville. Jaylin Williams has joined the fleet of excellent big men in the SEC.

Last week: beat Auburn, lost at Alabama

This week: at Missouri, vs. Tennessee

5. Alabama (16-9, 6-6), No. 22 NET

Look who’s back at .500 in league play. The Tide continue to confound. Suddenly Jahvon Quinerly turns the ball over as often as he scores.

Last week: beat Ole Miss, beat Arkansas

This week: vs. Mississippi State, at Kentucky

6. LSU (18-7, 6-6), No. 16 NET

The advanced metrics love the Tigers, who have Xavier Pinson back playing regular minutes and seemed to have emerged from their midseason funk. LSU should win two this week.

Last week: beat Texas A&M, beat Mississippi State

This week: vs. Georgia, at South Carolina

7. Florida (16-9, 6-6), No. 49 NET

One step forward, one step back for the Gators. If UF slips further and inexplicably fires Mike White, he rises to the top of job boards across the country with unemployed Chris Mack.

Last week: beat Georgia, lost to Kentucky

This week: at Texas A&M, vs. Auburn

8. Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6), No. 53 NET

The Bulldogs are neither good nor bad. They’re just hanging around. But Iverson Molinar is good. Mizzou gets two looks at him this weekend.

Last week: lost to Tennessee, lost to LSU

This week: at Alabama, vs. Missouri, at Missouri

9. Vanderbilt (13-11, 5-7), No. 76 NET

Jerry Stackhouse has put together Vandy’s best team in years. That’s not saying much, but when the Commodores are making 3s, they’re dangerous.

Last week: beat Missouri, lost at Tennessee

This week: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State

10. South Carolina (14-10, 5-7), No. 102 NET

The Gamecocks can beat Georgia. That much we’ve learned.

Last week: los to Kentucky, beat Georgia

This week: at Ole Miss, vs. LSU

11. Missouri (10-14, 4-7), No. 138 NET

The Tigers can beat Ole Miss. That much we’ve learned.

Last week: lost at Vanderbilt, beat Ole Miss

This week: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State, vs. Mississippi State

12. Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9), No. 108 NET

Injuries have wrecked what should have been a more competitive roster.

Last week: lost to Alabama, lost at Missouri

This week: vs. South Carolina, at Georgia

13. Texas A&M (15-10, 4-8), No. 73 NET

The losing streak has reached eight. Buzz Williams can still coach, right?

Last week: lost to LSU, lost at Auburn

This week: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt

14. Georgia (6-19, 1-11), No. 205 NET

The only high-major conference teams ranked lower in the NET is Georgetown and Oregon State.

Last week: lost at Florida, lost to South Carolina

This week: at LSU, vs. Ole Miss

ALL-SEC HONORS

First Team

F/C Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky: All he did in two games last week was score 45 points, pull down 33 rebounds, block three shots and grab five steals. His case for national player of the year grows each week.

C Walker Kessler, Auburn: Oscar’s top competitor for SEC player of the year notched a triple double Saturday: 12 points, 11 boards, 12 blocks.

G JD Notae, Arkansas: The league’s No. 2 scorer is back on the first-team ballot after scoring 28 in the Auburn win—plus four blocks and three steals. Possibly the most complete guard in the SEC.

G Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt: The crafty point guard was quiet for a half against Mizzou then made a living at the foul line. The league’s preseason player of the year has a great feel for how the game is unfolding (i.e. being officiated) and then goes on the attack.

F Jabari Smith, Auburn: The Tigers don’t need him to score big every week, but he’s capable of carrying the league’s best team.

Second Team

F/C Jaylin Williams, Arkansas: Any other year the big man would be pushing for first-team honors. He’s scored in double figures in 11 straight games with eight double-doubles during the streak.

F Tari Eason, LSU: Call him Mr. Metrics. Only Tshiebwe has a higher Player Efficiency Rating than Eason (33.2) and more win shares (4.6).

G Wendell Green Jr., Auburn: We’ll forgive Green for that terrible 40-footer at the end of regulation at Arkansas.

G Santiogo Vescovi, Tennessee: It’s time to recognize the Vols brilliant guard. He leads UT in scoring in league play (14.5) and is the SEC’s best 3-point shooter against SEC competition, shooting a ridiculous 45.7% behind the arc.

G Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State: He continues to lead the league in scoring in league play and is the No. 1 reason MSU hasn’t plummeted in the standings.

In the running

G K.D. Johnson, Auburn

G Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

G Tyree Appleby, Florida

G Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

G Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

C Colin Castleton, Florida

F Darius Days, LSU

F Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

G Keion Brooks, Kentucky

F Kobe Brown, Missouri

Player of the Year & Transfer of the Year: Same verse, same as the first: Oscar Tshiebwe all the way.

Coach of the Year: It’s time to recognize what John Calipari is doing at Kentucky. For once he’s not relying on five-star freshmen and instead has a Final Four-caliber team built around veteran holdovers (Brooks, Davion Mintz) and first-year transfers (Tsheibwe, Wheeler, Kellan Grady).

Freshman of the Year: Still not change here: It’s all about Auburn’s Jabari Smith.

