Matter's SEC Honor Roll: Hogs, Vols marching into March

COLUMBIA, Mo. — We’ve officially hit the final week of college basketball’s regular season. Here are your leading story lines in the Southeastern Conference …

1. Who’s in? Who’s out? Right now, the SEC looks like a six-bid league for the NCAA Tournament with a seventh team projected among the first eight teams out of the mix. That would be Florida, which could still score two Quad 1 victories this week at Vanderbilt and at home against Kentucky. Otherwise, the top five teams in the league are virtual locks for the Big Dance and probably the sixth team (LSU), too.

2. Whose seat is hot? Georgia is almost certainly headed toward a coaching change. Tom Crean is 15-55 in SEC play over the last four years. That’ll sink you at any school. As Ben Frederickson wrote last week, Missouri AD Desiree Reed-Francois faces her biggest decision on the job when it comes to the future of Cuonzo Martin. What about Kermit Davis at Ole Miss? By next week, he’ll have twice as many appearances on the dreaded first day of the SEC tournament as he’s had NCAA tourney appearances. Has Frank Martin done enough to return for another season at South Carolina? The Gamecocks should finish 9-9 in league play, but still have just one Big Dance appearance in Martin’s 10 years, albeit a Final Four run five years ago. Buzz Williams has underwhelmed at A&M. Florida (Mike White) and Mississippi State (Ben Howland) are treading water.

3. Almost time for Tampa. Missouri is locked into the Nos. 12 or 13 seeds no matter what happens this week. If the higher ranked team using the NCAA NET wins every SEC game this week, here’s how the matchups would look for the SEC tournament:

Wednesday

No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss

No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Georgia

Thursday

No. 8 South Carolina vs. No. 9 Mississippi State

No. 5 Alabama vs. Mizzou/Ole Miss

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt

No. 6 LSU vs. Texas A&M/Georgia

Friday

No. 1 Auburn vs. South Carolina/Mississippi State

No. 4 Arkansas vs. Alabama/Mizzou/Ole Miss

No. 2 Tennessee vs. Florida/Vandy

No. 3 Kentucky vs. LSU/Texas A&M/Georgia

Saturday

Semifinals

Sunday

Final

P-D POWER RANKINGS

1. Kentucky (23-6, 12-4), No. 4 NET

Saturday featured two matchups between the league’s top four teams, and while Arkansas and Tennessee won those two showdowns, we’re keeping Saturday’s losers at the top of the power rankings — barely. The methodology here has always taken into account the full body of work without leaning too heavily on the most recent games. And on a neutral court, it says here UK is still the league’s best team thanks to its superior offense and, this is important, its quality of losses. Unlike the other big three in the SEC, Kentucky’s losses over the last six weeks have only come against the big three, while Auburn has lost to Florida, Arkansas to Alabama and Tennessee to Texas. UK has the most Quad 1 victories among the SEC’s big four — and that thrashing of Kansas in Lawrence gains value each week.

Last week: beat LSU, lost to Arkansas

This week: vs. Ole Miss, at Florida

2. Auburn (25-4, 13-3 SEC), No. 11 NET

Auburn’s three SEC losses are by a combined 10 points, though in games decided by 4 points or fewer, the Tigers are 4-3.

Last week: beat Ole Miss, lost to Tennessee

This week: at Mississippi State, vs. South Carolina

3. Arkansas (22-8, 12-4), No. 23 NET

It’s getting harder and harder to remember the warts for the hottest team in the league, but the selection committee can’t completely ignore those December and January losses.

Last week: beat Florida, beat Kentucky

This week: vs. LSU, at Tennessee

4. Tennessee (21-7, 12-4), No. 8 NET

The Vols are unbeaten at home, and while there’s no shame in losing to Texas and Texas Tech, that victory over Arizonas has become a priceless commodity.

Last week: beat Mizzou, beat Auburn

This week: at Georgia, vs. Arkansas

5. Alabama (19-10, 9-7), No. 22 NET

The Tide are stating to stack some wins. A very dangerous team.

Last week: beat Vanderbilt, beat South Carolina

This week: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU

6. LSU (20-9, 8-8), No. 16 NET

The defense is stifling. The offense is unpredictable. A .500 SEC record seems inevitable.

Last week: lost to Kentucky, beat Mizzou

This week: at Arkansas, vs. Alabama

7. Florida (18-11, 8-8), No. 51 NET

Does beating Georgia still count as a win?

Last week: lost to Arkansas, beat Georgia

This week: at Vanderbilt, vs. Kentucky

8. South Carolina (17-11, 8-8), No. 91 NET

The Gamecocks have won four of five, perhaps enough to give Martin another season.

Last week: beat Mississippi State, lost to Alabama

This week: vs. Mizzou, at Auburn

9. Mississippi State (17-12, 8-8), No. 52 NET

The Bulldogs are going nowhere fast.

Last week: lost to South Carolina, beat Vanderbilt

This week: vs. Auburn, at Texas A&M

10. Vanderbilt (14-14, 6-10), No. 74 NET

So much for a .500 SEC finish. The Dores are a one-man show.

Last week: lost to Alabama, lost to Mississippi State

This week: vs. Florida, at Ole Miss

11. Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9), No. 66 NET

The Aggies have won three of four and could break even in SEC play after a bleak few weeks.

Last week: beat Georgia, beat Ole Miss

This week: at Alabama, vs. Mississippi State

12. Missouri (10-19, 4-12), No. 155 NET

The Tigers have avoided playing on the first night of the SEC tournament just twice over the last eight seasons.

Last week: lost to Tennessee, lost to LSU

This week: at South Carolina, vs. Georgia

13. Ole Miss (13-16, 4-12), No. 110 NET

The Rebels are limping to the finish line.

Last week: lost to Auburn, lost to Texas A&M

This week: at Kentucky, vs. Vanderbilt

14. Georgia (6-23, 1-15), No. 215 NET

Is it spring football time yet?

Last week: lost to Texas A&M, lost to Florida

This week: vs. Tennessee, at Mizzou

ALL-SEC HONORS

First Team

F/C Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky: Can’t blame the big man for Saturday’s loss to the Hogs. He scored 30 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked three shots.

G JD Notae, Arkansas: The SEC player of the week scorched the Cats for 30 points and eight assists.

F/C Jaylin Williams, Arkansas: Look who’s joined the first-team ballot. He posted 16 points and 12 boards against UK and now has 15 straight games with double figures points.

G Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt: He scored 58 points with 10 assists in Vandy’s last two games. Not his fault the Commodores can’t win.

F Jabari Smith, Auburn: Was outstanding in Auburn’s loss to the Vols with 27 points, eight rebounds.

Second Team

C Walker Kessler, Auburn: His scoring has been quiet of late.

C Colin Castleton, Florida: We’re making room for two centers on this team.

F Tari Eason, LSU: He continues to thrive off the bench, scored 18 with two blocks against Mizzou.

G Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee: The freshman put on a show at Mizzou: 30 points, eight boards, six assists and zero giveaways.

G Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee: So solid on both ends.

In the running

G Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

K.D. Johnson, Auburn

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Tyree Appleby, Florida

Kellen Grady, Kentucky

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Javon Pickett, Missouri

Jermaine Cousinard, South Carolina

Player of the Year & Transfer of the Year: No change here. It’s still Oscar Tshiebwe.

Coach of the Year: We’re sticking with Eric Musselman. The Hogs have been outstanding since January.

Freshman of the Year: No change here. It’s still Jabari Smith.

