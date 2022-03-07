Matter's SEC Honor Roll: Is Kentucky the team to beat in Tampa?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Welcome to college basketball’s championship week, which means if you follow the Southeastern Conference your attention turns to Tampa, Florida, site of this year's conference tourney.

Let’s take one last glance at the SEC terrain before the ball is tipped Wednesday night.We’ve got the tourney schedule, one last P-D Power Rankings and our final All-SEC ballot and award choices, plus each team's championship moneyline odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Here’s how the SEC bracket looks this week in Florida. All times listed are Central and are on SEC Network unless noted:

Wednesday

No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia, 7 p.m.

Thursday

No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida, 11 a.m.

No. 5 LSU vs. Mizzou/Ole Miss, 1 p.m.

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt/Georgia, 7 p.m.

Friday

No. 1 Auburn vs. Florida/Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN

No. 4 Arkansas vs. LSU/Mizzou/Ole Miss, 1 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Tennessee vs. South Carolina/Mississippi State, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Kentucky vs. Alabama/Vanderbilt/Georgia, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Auburn/Florida/Texas A&M vs. Arkansas/LSU/Mizzou/Ole Miss, noon, ESPN

Tennessee/South Carolina/Mississippi State vs. Kentucky/Alabama/Vanderbilt/Georgia, 2 p.m., ESPN

Sunday

Championship game, noon, ESPN

P-D POWER RANKINGS

1. Kentucky (25-6, 14-4), No. 4 NET

SEC tournament odds: +190

The Wildcats did not win the regular-season title, but on a neutral floor, they’re my pick to win the whole thing in Tampa, especially with a healthy backcourt. UK has the best offense in the league and the best overall player—and will certainly have the most fans at Amalie Arena

Last week: beat Ole Miss, Florida

2. Auburn (27-4, 15-3 SEC), No. 10 NET

SEC tournament odds: +260

Auburn is starting to rediscover its shooting touch just in time for the postseason. Three wins this week and the Tigers are a No. 1 NCAA seed.

Last week: beat Mississippi State, South Carolina

3. Tennessee (23-7, 14-4), No. 8 NET

SEC tournament odds: +330

The best defensive with arguably the best backcourt. Rick Barnes’ team won’t go down without a fight.

Last week: beat Georgia, Arkansas

4. Arkansas (24-7, 13-5), No. 20 NET

SEC tournament odds: +750

Another elite defensive team that could win it all in Tampa. Jaylin Williams is the league’s most improved player and will be one of the most important players in the tournament if the Hogs get to Saturday.

Last week: beat LSU, lost at Tennessee

5. LSU (21-10, 9-9), No. 16 NET

SEC tournament odds: +1,000

Dangerous enough to make a run. Flawed enough to suffer an upset.

Last week: lost to Arkansas, beat Alabama

6. Alabama (19-12, 9-9), No. 28 NET

SEC tournament odds: +1,500

The Tide didn’t exactly finish the regular season on a high note. They’ll earn a favorable seed on the NCAA bracket but don’t seem equipped for a long postseason run in either tournament.

Last week: lost to Texas A&M, lost at LSU

7. South Carolina (18-12, 9-9), No. 90 NET

SEC tournament odds: +10,000

I thought long and hard about voting Frank Martin as SEC coach of the year. His team isn’t flashy, but the Gamecocks were incredibly improved after a hellacious year for both Martin and the program. Squeezing a .500 SEC finish out of that roster was no easy task.

Last week: beat Mizzou, lost at Auburn

8. Texas A&M (20-11, 9-9), No. 56 NET

SEC tournament odds: +10,000

You want to talk about a streaky team? The Aggies were left for dead midway through SEC play but won five of their last six games and could very well carry that momentum into a win or two this week. Nice recovery, Buzz Williams.

Last week: beat Alabama, Mississippi State

9. Florida (19-12, 9-9), No. 54 NET

SEC tournament odds: +4,000

The Gators are sort of treading water. Maybe they’ll have a good crowd in Tampa. How about a rematch with Auburn on Friday?

Last week: beat Vanderbilt, lost to Kentucky

10. Mississippi State (17-14, 8-10), No. 57 NET

SEC tournament odds: +7,500

Pretty much a lost season in Starkville. In the last month, the Bulldogs have beaten Mizzou and Vanderbilt.

Last week: lost to Auburn, lost at Texas A&M

10. Vanderbilt (15-15, 7-11), No. 78 NET

SEC tournament odds: +25,000

The Commodores showed some growth this year and as long as you’ve got Scotty Pippen Jr., you’ve got a chance.

Last week: lost to Florida, beat Ole Miss

12. Missouri (11-20, 5-13), No. 153 NET

SEC tournament odds: +50,000

Cuonzo Martin’s worst season is still better than Kim Anderson’s best season, but that was a historically low bar to eclipse.

Last week: lost at South Carolina, beat Georgia

13. Ole Miss (13-18, 4-14), No. 106 NET

SEC tournament odds: +50,000

The Rebels have lost eight of nine heading into their third game against Mizzou.

Last week: lost at Kentucky, lost to Vanderbilt

14. Georgia (6-25, 1-17), No. 213 NET

SEC tournament odds: +50,000

It’s almost over, Bulldog fans. We promise.

Last week: lost to Tennessee, lost at Mizzou

ALL-SEC HONORS

As a voter for the AP All-SEC team, I was asked to pick a five-man team for first-team honors. We did not select a second team, but I’ve included a five-man second team here.

First Team

F/C Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky: All he does is dominate the paint every single night. In his last three games: 76 points, 48 rebounds, five blocks, six steals—while shooting 67% from the floor.

F/C Jaylin Williams, Arkansas: Maybe my favorite player in the league. He scores. He rebounds. He facilitates. He takes more charges than anybody. The complete package.

F Jabari Smith, Auburn: He’s a shooting guard in a power forward’s body and might be the nation’s best freshman.

G JD Notae, Arkansas: He’s not shooting as well from 3 this year, but his assist rate is way up, he’s more efficient inside the arc and can defend anyone on the perimeter.

G Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee: The freshman doesn’t always put up glitzy numbers but he’s become a consistently excellent player for a Final Four-caliber team. Shot 47.1% in SEC play — best among all guards in the league.

Second Team

C Walker Kessler, Auburn: Worthy of first-team honors for his shot-blocking alone but Williams is the most productive player all-around.

F Tari Eason, LSU: One of the country’s most efficient offensive forwards should be the SEC’s sixth man of the year, too.

G Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt: As savvy an offensive player as you’ll find. Probably deserves first-team honors but only so much room.

G Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee: A consistent, versatile guard in a loaded backcourt.

G Jaden Shackelford, Alabama: He can be streaky, but he’s most prolific 3-point shooter in the SEC.

In the running

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Colin Castleton, Florida

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

K.D. Johnson, Auburn

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

Javon Pickett, Missouri

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Tyree Appleby, Florida

Braelen Bridges, Georgia

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Kellen Grady, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Jermaine Cousinard, South Carolina

Player of the Year & Transfer of the Year: No doubter here. Oscar Tshiebwe all the way.

Coach of the Year: We made a late change to the ballot and went with Tennessee’s Rick Barnes. He didn’t load up on transfers quite like the other top programs in the conference but deserves credit for building an elite homegrown roster.

Freshman of the Year: It’s still Jabari Smith, ahead of UT’s Chandler.

