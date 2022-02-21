Matter's SEC Honor Roll: It's Kentucky's time of year

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Two weeks left in the regular season, and four teams in the Southeastern Conference have pulled away from the pack. The league still could send six, maybe seven teams to the NCAA Tournament, but the cream has risen to the top. Sorting out those four teams is easier said than done. Consider …

• Auburn still has the best league record but lost to Arkansas last week and fell to middling Florida over the weekend.

• Kentucky is undermanned in the backcourt but posted an impressive win Saturday over Alabama — after losing by 13 at Tennessee earlier in the week.

• Tennessee scored that huge win over UK … then lost by 10 at Arkansas on Saturday.

• The Hogs had the best week overall, sweeping Mizzou and Tennessee, but the full body of work isn’t as strong as the league’s top two teams. Arkansas is a different team now than it was in January — but it’s impossible to forget those losses to Texas A&M and Vandy.

Mix it all together and … there’s a change at the top.

P-D POWER RANKINGS

1. Kentucky (22-5, 11-3), No. 3 NET

The Wildcats didn’t have Sahvir Wheeler or TyTy Washington on Saturday against Alabama and fell behind early only to storm back and take command in the second half. At full strength, UK looks like the class of the league at this stage of the season, when John Calipari's teams are usually their most dangerous. Sharpshooter Kellen Grady came through with 25 points in the much-needed win.

Last week: lost at Tennessee, beat Alabama

This week: vs. LSU, at Arkansas

2. Auburn (24-3, 12-2 SEC), No. 10 NET

It feels like nit-picking, but the Tigers blew another late-game situation Saturday with the ball in the hands of point guard Wendell Green Jr. ... Jabari Smith was incredible in Gainesville, but this team is most dangerous when the scoring is more balanced.

Last week: beat Vanderbilt, lost at Florida

This week: vs. Ole Miss, at Tennessee

3. Arkansas (20-6, 10-4), No. 23 NET

Jaylin Williams continues to shine for the Hogs. He’s the best passing big man in the SEC and seems to take a charge every other defensive possession. Eric Musselman has all the pieces for another Elite Eight run. Maybe deeper. But this is not an easy week.

Last week: beat Missouri, beat Tennessee

This week: at Florida, vs. Kentucky

4. Tennessee (19-7, 10-4), No. 11 NET

The defense is excellent, but when the Vols struggle to shoot from deep, they struggle to win. Tennessee has shot 25% or worse from 3-point range in seven games this season. It’s lost five of those games.

Last week: beat Kentucky, lost at Arkansas

This week: at Mizzou, vs. Auburn

5. Alabama (17-10, 7-7), No. 22 NET

The team nobody can figure out has 10 losses but will absolutely make the NCAA Tournament. Why? Only Kansas, Baylor and Iowa State have more Quad 1 victories.

Last week: beat Mississippi State, lost at Kentucky

This week: at Vanderbilt, vs. South Carolina

6. Florida (17-10, 7-7), No. 49 NET

Here’s life in the SEC: The Gators lost to struggling Texas A&M in the same week they upended Auburn. With a healthy Colin Castleton, Florida should scare anyone in its path.

Last week: lost at Texas A&M, beat Auburn

This week: vs. Arkansas, at Georgia

7. LSU (19-8, 7-7), No. 16 NET

The talent is there, but you can’t polish your NCAA credentials with late-season losses to South Carolina. Xavier Pinson faces his old team on Saturday. Will any drama ensue?

Last week: beat Georgia, lost at South Carolina

This week: at Kentucky, vs. Mizzou

8. South Carolina (16-10, 7-7), No. 93 NET

Frank Martin and the Gamecocks aren’t going down without a fight. They’ve won three straight and could climb into the top half of the league before the SEC tourney in Tampa.

Last week: beat Ole Miss, beat LSU

This week: vs. Mississippi State, at Alabama

9. Mississippi State (16-11, 7-7), No. 47 NET

The Bulldogs have all the pieces to be a contender in this league. Stellar point guard, physical bigs, athletic wings. On Sunday, they scored their first road win. Ben Howland’s team won’t be an easy out on the SEC bracket.

Last week: lost at Alabama, beat Missouri twice

This week: at South Carolina, vs. Vanderbilt

10. Vanderbilt (14-12, 6-8), No. 78 NET

Scotty Pippen Jr. is on a surge. If only he had a supporting cast.

Last week: lost to Auburn, beat Texas A&M

This week: vs. Alabama, at Mississippi State

11. Missouri (10-17, 4-10), No. 147 NET

The Tigers have lost four one-possession SEC home games by seven points combined. That’s how close this team is to having a respectable record in a transition year. But …

Last week: lost to Arkansas, lost to Mississippi State twice

This week: vs. Tennessee, at LSU

12. Texas A&M (16-11, 5-9), No. 71 NET

The Aggies snapped their losing streak and took down Florida. That’s been the highlight of an otherwise dreary season.

Last week: beat Florida, lost at Vanderbilt

This week: vs. Georgia, at Ole Miss

13. Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10), No. 106 NET

Another team that’s struggled in close games. Thank goodness for Georgia.

Last week: lost to South Carolina, beat Georgia

This week: at Auburn, vs. Texas A&M

14. Georgia (6-21, 1-13), No. 205 NET

It’s almost over, Bulldog fans.

Last week: lost at LSU, lost to Ole Miss

This week: at Texas A&M, vs. Florida

ALL-SEC HONORS

First Team

F/C Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky: He helped carry his injury-riddled team to a huge home win over streaky Alabama.

C Walker Kessler, Auburn: Florida’s Castleton outplayed the nation’s best shot-blocker on Saturday, but nobody’s pushing Kessler off this block.

G Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt: Pippen’s point totals the last three games: 23, 29, 24. Here’s what makes him great: When his 3-point shot isn’t clicking, no SEC guard gets to the line more often in the SEC.

F Jabari Smith, Auburn: All he did was score 59 points in two games last week and shot 11 of 15 from 3-point range.

G JD Notae, Arkansas: A quiet week for the Hogs point guard, but we’ll keep him on the first-team ballot for now.

Second Team

F/C Jaylin Williams, Arkansas: He continues to impress. In Saturday’s win over the Vols, he came through with 13 points, 16 rebounds and drew four charges, giving him 41 for the season.

F Tari Eason, LSU: Off the bench Saturday, he supplied 21 points, 10 boards and three steals – but six turnovers. Yikes.

G Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee: He gets the slight nod over backcourt mate Kennedy Chandler, but both are deserving.

G Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee: See, we can’t leave both off. He went for 17 points and six assists in the win over Kentucky.

G Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State: His layup with 37 seconds left Sunday didn’t beat Mizzou but it was as big as any play in the game.

In the running

K.D. Johnson, Auburn

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Tyree Appleby, Florida

Kellen Grady, Kentucky

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Colin Castleton, Florida

Darius Days, LSU

Javon Pickett, Missouri

Jermaine Cousinard, South Carolina

Player of the Year & Transfer of the Year: No change here. It’s still Oscar Tshiebwe.

Coach of the Year: It seems we change our choice every week. How about a nod to the job Eric Musselman has done this year at Arkansas. His transfers are finding their groove. Williams is developing into a force as a second-year player. The Hogs aren’t deep but have become relentless on the defensive end.

Freshman of the Year: No change here. It’s still Jabari Smith.

