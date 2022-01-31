Matter's SEC Honor Roll: Look out, here comes Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the second straight year, the SEC edged the Big 12 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge — or should it be the SEC/Big 12 Challenge? — and nearly went 7-3 for the first time in the 10-game showdown were it not for Texas holding off Tennessee’s rally in Austin.

Keep in mind, with 14 teams to the Big 12’s 10, the SEC has the luxury of not sending its worst teams into the fray. But with the 6-4 advantage Saturday, the SEC certainly earned its bragging rights, notably with Alabama’s win over reigning national champion Baylor and the way Kentucky thoroughly spanked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

We’re back in conference play this week at the midway point of the 18-game SEC slate. Here’s how the teams stack up …

P-D Power Rankings

1. Auburn (20-1, 8-0 SEC), No. 6 NET

The Tigers avoided the hangover upset at Mizzou last week then dismantled a quality Oklahoma team. The biggest Auburn news came late last week: a new eight-year deal and raise for Bruce Pearl, who may or may not have become a target for Louisville but seemed to leverage the mere hint of interest into a new contract. What a country.

Last week: beat Missouri, beat Oklahoma

This week: vs. Alabama, at Georgia

2. Kentucky (17-4, 6-2), No. 7 NET

The Wildcats strolled into Lawrence, Kansas and plucked every feather off the Jayhawks. John Calipari appears to have a Final Four-caliber team and, most surprising, is doing it without ballyhooed freshmen. The Cats are up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25.

Last week: beat Mississippi State, beat Kansas

This week: vs. Alabama, at Georgia

3. Tennessee (14-6, 5-3), No. 12 NET

Rick Barnes’ team fell down big against his former team then rallied and came within a point of upsetting Texas on the road. Two gritty games this week lie ahead.

Last week: beat Florida, lost to Texas

This week: vs. Texas A&M, at South Carolina

4. Arkansas (16-5, 5-3), No. 46 NET

Big jump for the Hogs, who have won six in a row. Big man Jaylin Williams has become a double-double force for another Eric Musselman team that’s peaking at the right time.

Last week: beat Ole Miss, beat West Virginia

This week: at Georgia, vs. Missisisppi State

5. Alabama (14-7, 4-4), No. 22 NET

Good luck figuring this team out. In the same week the Tide lost to lowly Georgia, they upset national champion Baylor, albeit with the Bears missing leading scorer LJ Cryer. Brutal two-game swing for Bama this week.

Last week: lost to Georgia, beat Baylor

This week: at Auburn, vs. Kentucky

6. LSU (16-5, 4-4), No. 14 NET

Bad news: The Tigers suffered a rough loss at TCU on Saturday and have lost four of five. Good news: Xavier Pinson returned in a limited role after missing five games with a knee injury. Will Wade needs the Mizzou transfer on the floor.

Last week: Beat Texas A&M, lost to TCU

This week: vs. Ole Miss, at Vanderbilt

7. Florida (13-8, 3-5), No. 41 NET

The Gators snapped a two-game losing streak with a quality win over Oklahoma State. Florida can’t shoot 3s but could catch a break Wednesday at Mizzou.

Last week: lost to Tennessee, beat Oklahoma State

This week: at Missouri, vs. Ole Miss

8. Mississippi State (13-7, 4-3), No. 50 NET

Nobody played a tougher slate last week, but the Bulldogs’ NCAA hopes are slipping.

Last week: lost to Kentucky, lost to Texas Tech

This week: vs. South Carolina, at Arkansas

9. South Carolina (13-7, 4-4), No. 97 NET

Look out, here come the Gamecocks, back at .500 in league play. Frank Martin’s team is on a three-game winning streak.

Last week: beat Vanderbilt, beat Texas A&M

This week: at Mississippi State, vs. Tennessee

10. Texas A&M (15-6, 4-4), No. 65 NET

The magic is gone. Four straight Ls for the Aggies.

Last week: lost to Kentucky, lost to Texas Tech

This week: vs. South Carolina, at Arkansas

11. Missouri (8-12, 2-5), No. 160 NET

If only the Tigers could have knocked off Auburn. Saturday’s loss at Iowa State was another step backward. Crucial week ahead.

Last week: lost to Auburn, lost to Iowa State

This week: vs. Florida, at Texas A&M

12. Ole Miss (11-10, 2-6), No. 116 NET

Solid win over Kansas State on Saturday, but the Rebels seem destined for a bottom-four SEC seed.

13. Vanderbilt (11-9, 3-5), No. 90 NET

The Dores can beat Georgia. That much we know.

Last week: lost to South Carolina, beat Georgia

This week: at Kentucky, vs. LSU

14. Georgia (6-15, 1-7), No. 213 NET

Just like football, Georgia beat Alabama!

Last week: beat Alabama, lost to Vanderbilt

This week: vs. Arkansas, vs. Auburn

ALL-SEC HONORS

First Team

F/C Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky: The West Virginia transfer pounded Kansas for 17 points, 14 rebounds and grabbed three steals. He’s the best big man in the country.

C Walker Kessler, Auburn: Kessler quietly clinched the Missouri game with a couple offensive rebounds in the final seconds on a night his team pounded the offensive glass. Kessler went for 21 points and swatted four shots against Oklahoma.

F Jabari Smith, Auburn: The freshman couldn’t shoot straight at Mizzou but recovered with 23 points against the Sooners.

G JD Notae, Arkansas: He’s getting some help in Fayetteville, but he still leads the league in scoring (18.8).

G Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama: This week’s change on the ballot. The Tide are at their best when Quinerly thrives. He went for 20 points, five assists in the Baylor win.

Second Team

C Colin Castleton, Florida

F Tari Eason, LSU

G KD Johnson, Auburn: Took over the Missouri game late — though he got away with a travel and an offensive foul on those final two buckets.

G Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

G Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

In the running

G Wendell Green, Auburn

F Darius Days, LSU

F Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

G Scotty Pippen, Vanderbilt

G Keion Brooks, Kentucky

G TyTy Washingotn, Kentucky

G Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

G James Reese V, South Carolina

Player of the Year: No change here. It’s Oscar Tshiebwe’s award to lose.

Coach of the Year: Love him or hate him, Bruce Pearl is getting it done at a place few figured could thrive in a top-heavy SEC.

Freshman of the Year: No change here, either: Auburn’s Jabari Smith still in charge.

Transfer of the Year: All Tshiebwe here.

