Matter's SEC Honor Roll: Newly crowned No. 1 Auburn reigns supreme so far

COLUMBIA, Mo. - We’ve hit the meaty part of conference schedules in men’s college basketball, so now that we have a sense for who’s who in the Southeastern Conference, we’re going to re-launch a Monday tradition and rank the SEC teams as we see fit, plus our early ballot for All-SEC honors.

First, though, for the first time in team history, Auburn has climbed to No. 1 in The Associated Press poll. The Tigers are the only SEC team undefeated in league play and one of only two high-major conference teams undefeated in league play, along with No. 3 Arizona.

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers play at Mizzou on Tuesday, just the second No. 1-ranked men’s team to visit Mizzou Arena since the building opened in 2004. Mizzou has lost nine straight games to the AP’s No. 1 team.

Here are the last 10 meetings:

Feb. 5, 2019 (Knoxville): No. 1 Tennessee 72, Mizzou 60

Jan. 29, 2015 (Columbia): No. 1 Kentucky 69, Mizzou 53

Jan. 13, 2015 (Lexington): No. 1 Kentucky 86, Mizzou 37

March 14, 2014 (Atlanta): No. 1 Florida 72, Mizzou 49

Dec. 22, 2004 (St. Louis): No. 1 Illinois 70, Mizzou 64

March 3, 2002 (Columbia): No. 1 Kansas 95, Mizzou 92

March 17, 2001 (Greensboro): No. 1 Duke 94, Mizzou 81

March 9, 1997 (Kansas City): No. 1 Kansas 87, Mizzou 60

Feb. 17, 1997 (Lawrence): No. 1 Kansas 79, Mizzou 67

Feb. 4, 1997 (Columbia): Mizzou 96, No. 1 Kansas 94 2 OT

P-D POWER RANKINGS

1. Auburn (18-1, 7-0 SEC), No. 5 NET

Like never before in team history, the Tigers are positioned for an SEC championship and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn is elite defensively and the nation’s best shot-blocking team.

2. Kentucky (15-4, 5-2), No. 9 NET

UK wasn’t at full strength against Auburn, losing freshman guard TyTy Washington to an early injury. When healthy, the Cats are Elite Eight-good.

3. Tennessee (13-5, 4-3), No. 11 NET

The Vols bounced back from getting drilled at Kentucky with an impressive win over LSU.

4. Alabama (13-6, 4-3), No. 20 NET

Bama has recovered from its three-game losing streak — but still shaky defensively without Herb Jones

5. Mississippi State (13-5, 4-2), No. 45 NET

The Bulldogs are about to get tested with trips to Kentucky, Texas Tech. Ben Howland raided the transfer portal as well as anyone in the SEC.

6. Texas A&M (15-4, 4-2), No. 61 NET

Just when the Aggies look poised to stake claim to a top-four seed, they suffer two narrow losses.

7. Arkansas (14-5, 4-3), No. 55 NET

The Hogs have answered their slow SEC start with four straight wins. The talent is there for another postseason run.

8. LSU (15-4, 3-4), No. 10 NET

Cincinnati transfer Tari Eason is the breakout star, but Will Wade’s Tigers have lost three straight without injured guard Xavier Pinson in the lineup.

9. Florida (12-6, 3-3), No. 34 NET

The Gators followed three SEC losses with three straight SEC wins. Still lurking.

10. Missouri (8-9, 2-4), No. 167 NET

Here’s where the SEC falls off, but the Tigers have the best win (Alabama) among the league’s worst teams.

11. South Carolina (11-7, 2-4), No. 108 NET

Is Frank Martin in trouble? The Gamecocks are 0-4 against teams in the SEC’s top half.

12. Vanderbilt (10-8, 2-4), No. 86 NET

The Dores have dropped four of five since beating Arkansas.

13. Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5), No. 134 NET

The Rebels are undermanned and fading fast.

14. Georgia (5-14, 0-6), No. 232 NET

Spring football is right around the corner.

ALL-SEC HONORS

Rather than select the five best players or five players with the best stats, I try to form a realistic five-man team that could function on the floor together at the highest level. That challenge gets tricky in the SEC where the league’s three best players all patrol the frontcourt and three of the best four bigs are natural centers. We’ll make it work.

First Team

C Walker Kessler, Auburn: The former Tar Heel is the nation’s No. 2 shot-blocker (4.1), can yank down rebounds (7.4) and score if needed (10.7).

F/C Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky: The West Virginia transfer is arguably the most productive big man in the country. He leads the country in rebounds (14.8) and leads the SEC in win shares (4.6) and offensive rating (133), while ranking second in scoring (16.1). Would the frontcourt get crowded alongside Kessler? Maybe, but both bigs deserve a place here.

F Jabari Smith, Auburn: Yes, the freshman sensation is 6-10, but he’s just as comfortable on the perimeter, where he’s making 42.3% of his 3-pointers.

G JD Notae, Arkansas: Last year’s Sixth Man of the Year has raised his game, leading the league in scoring (18.6) and steals (2.5).

G Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky: He was the SEC’s best point guard at Georgia and doing it again in Lexington, leading the league with 6.9 assists per game.

Second Team

C Colin Castleton, Florida: You can make a case for first-team honors. The Gators big man is on par with Kessler, averaging fewer blocks (2.8) but more points (15.4) and rebounds (9.1).

F Tari Eason, LSU: An unsung breakout star. The Cincinnati transfer can score (16) but makes his living on the defensive end, leading the league in plus-minus (14.7) and defensive rating (76.7 points allowed per 100 possessions).

G Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee: The freshman point guard hasn’t disappointed with this stat line: 13.3 points, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals.

G Wendell Green, Auburn: The Eastern Kentucky transfer does a little bit of everything in the Auburn backcourt — and does it off the bench.

G Jaden Shackelford, Alabama: The Crimson Tide gunner (16.9 points per game) is elite off the dribble and can get hot from deep at any moment’s notice.

In the running

F Kobe Brown, Missouri

F Darius Days, LSU

F Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

G Scotty Pippen, Vanderbilt

G KD Johnson, Auburn

G Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

G TyTy Washington, Kentucky

G Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

• Player of the Year: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe gets the nod over Smith — for now.

• Coach of the Year: Give me Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams. His team was buried in the preseason poll but could finish with a double-bye in Tampa. Bruce Pearl put together the best roster via the portal and high school recruiting, but Williams has remade the Aggies into a contender.

• Freshman of the Year: No doubter here: Auburn’s Jabari Smith over Kentucky’s TyTy Washingotn.

• Transfer of the Year: So many great candidates, from Kessler to Eason to Wheeler, but if Tshiebwe is the player of the year, he’s the best transfer, too.

