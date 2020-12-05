Matter's SEC Picks: Can Mizzou handle the Hogs again?

No. 13 BYU at No. 18 Coastal Carolina

Quick Hit: Credit these two undefeated teams for scheduling this game in less than a week. Stuck at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff standings, BYU needed to help itself to strengthen its schedule. The Chanticleers — one of the best stories in college football this fall — were happy to oblige. They, too, can climb the playoff rankings and play themselves into an attractive bowl game with a strong finish.

For the first time in program history, Coastal will host ESPN’s “College GameDay” as the nation turns its eyes to Conway, South Carolina. By the way, a Chanticleer is “a proud and fierce rooster who dominates the barnyard,” as described on the team’s Web site and comes from Chaucer's Canterbury Tales: "For crowing there was not his equal in all the land. His voice was merrier than the merry organ that plays in church, and his crowing from his resting place was more trustworthy than a clock. His comb was redder than fine coral and turreted like a castle wall, his bill was black and shone like a jet, and his legs and toes were like azure. His nails were whiter than the lily and his feathers were like burnished gold." Lovely, isn’t it. We still like the Cougars.