Matter's SEC Picks: Can Mizzou handle the Hogs again?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — We’re on a heater, folks. The Picks went 6-0 last week against the spread, thanks to a lovely backdoor cover by Louisiana State. If you’re following our weekly segments for your weekend wagering advice, we apologize for the slow start to the season … and you’re welcome for the last three weeks: 20-5 against the spread.
Let’s keep it rolling this weekend.
Arkansas at Missouri
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Missouri by 3
Quick Hit: The Tigers are hot, winning four of their last five games. Arkansas is not, losing its last two. So many rich storylines intersect at the Battle Line Rivalry this year. You’ve got Barry Odom coming back to his alma mater. His “damn dark days” are in the past, though he hasn’t forgotten Nov. 30, 2019, the day Jim Sterk fired him after his fourth year on the job. Expect the Hogs to play inspired football for their defensive coordinator. Players will eat glass and walk through walls for B.O. Here’s Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan earlier this week: “He means the world to this defense. He brings passion every single day. … It definitely brings something to this rivalry, it brings something to this game. Just because we know he’s from there.”
The feelings for Odom haven’t faded across the sideline either. “I love him. He gave me a shot, just a kid out of Rock Bidge,” Mizzou safety Martez Manuel said. “So I have a lot of respect for him and things that he's taught me and the things he's done for me. So, I just feel like the best way to respect him is to prepare to play the Razorbacks as if I'm playing the Super Bowl.”
OK, passion and vengeance are great, but once the ball’s kicked off Saturday, how do these teams match up? It’s all about the ball. This time the cliché doesn’t lie. Arkansas is 3-0 when it finishes with a positive turnover margin and 0-4 when it breaks even or finishes in the red. For the year, the Hogs are plus-8 — fifth-best among all FBS teams.
Odom’s defense doesn’t look much like his Mizzou defenses. It’s a base three-man front with eight defenders sitting back in a range of man and zone coverages. The Hogs don’t give up chunk plays but they force teams to methodically drive down the field. Odom is blitzing much less than Mizzou this year. Through eight games, the Hogs have blitzed opposing quarterbacks on 19.3 percent of their drop-back passes, per Pro Football Focus. (Mizzou’s blitz rate is higher this year, at 31.1 percent.) A week after Mississippi State tore through LSU’s press-man defense, Odom approached Mike Leach’s Air Raid attack much differently, sitting back in coverage and blitzing just once on 64 drop-backs. Arkansas forced five turnovers and won the game 21-14.
On offense, the Hogs’ attack starts with the reborn Feleipe Franks, who’s just a tier below Heisman candidates Kyle Trask and Mac Jones among the most productive quarterbacks in the SEC this year. Here’s a sign of progress for the former Florida Gator: In road games this year, Franks has completed 74.1 percent of his passes, sports a passer rating of 186.9 with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. This isn’t the same careless QB who struggled to stay poised in crunch time at Florida. He’s yet to throw an interception on third down or in the fourth quarter this year. As well as Mizzou’s Connor Bazelak has played, Franks has been better by nearly every statistical measure.
“He doesn't turn the ball over as much as he did at Florida,” MU defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “They’re catering more toward his skill set. He's a big athlete. He's got a really strong arm. They make their money on explosive plays. And he extends drives with his with his legs. You can just tell he’s a more mature young man. I thought at Florida, there was some immaturity at times. He's grown. He looks like a grown man on tape.”
That said, the Tigers are the hotter team. Their defense has found a groove. The Hogs' Twitter account ignited the wrong man on Mizzou’s roster this week. This one has all the makings of a competitive, entertaining game, hopefully the first of many in a series that’s been mostly duds lately.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 34, Arkansas 23
No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Texas A&M by 7
Quick Hit: The Aggies still have to play Ole Miss and Tennessee, but this one looms large for their playoff credentials. Style points matter for the Aggies, which isn’t easy with an offense that doesn’t score points in bunches. But A&M’s defense has become one of the nation’s best. Bo Nix will be running for his life as Auburn drifts closer to a .500 finish.
Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 23, Auburn 14
No. 6 Florida at Tennessee
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Florida by 17 ½
Quick Hit: This is just the third time in 20 years Florida is favored by 17 points or more against the Vols. The Gators didn’t cover either time, in 2001 or 2009. This Tennessee team has lost five straight, all by double digits. Jeremy Pruitt might not be coaching for his job — the Vols just promised him a raise in September — but their bowl hopes could be fading fast, even in a year when the NCAA stripped all postseason requirements. A victory on Rocky Top will clinch the SEC East for the Gators. Chomp, chomp.
Matter's Pick: Florida 37, Tennessee 13
South Carolina at Kentucky
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Kentucky by 11 ½
Quick Hit: Congratulations to the Wildcats for having someone believe they can score in double digits, much less win a game by more than a touchdown. Against teams not named Vanderbilt, Kentucky has scored a grand total of 26 points in four losses to Missouri, Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Heading into their final game of the season, do the Gamecocks have a pulse? They’re 0-2 since Will Muschamp was fired. It will be 0-3 by Saturday night.
Matter's Pick: Kentucky 24, South Carolina 14
No. 1 Alabama at LSU
Kickoff: 7 p.m., CBS
Line: Alabama by 29 ½
Quick Hit: Once billed as the Game of the Century, this could turn into Alabama’s Game of Century — as in the 100 points the Tide could score on LSU’s ragged defense. That won’t happen, but there’s no reason to expect a close game in Baton Rouge. This is just the second time in 20 years Alabama has been favored by 20 points or more against LSU. Nick Saban’s team was a 20 ½-point favorite in 2017 in a 24-10 victory. The Tide won’t be so kind this time around. Mac Jones has a Heisman Trophy to win and he’ll pad his stats against this Tigers’ defense.
Matter's Pick: Alabama 48, LSU 17
No. 13 BYU at No. 18 Coastal Carolina
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
Line: BYU by 10
Quick Hit: Credit these two undefeated teams for scheduling this game in less than a week. Stuck at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff standings, BYU needed to help itself to strengthen its schedule. The Chanticleers — one of the best stories in college football this fall — were happy to oblige. They, too, can climb the playoff rankings and play themselves into an attractive bowl game with a strong finish.
For the first time in program history, Coastal will host ESPN’s “College GameDay” as the nation turns its eyes to Conway, South Carolina. By the way, a Chanticleer is “a proud and fierce rooster who dominates the barnyard,” as described on the team’s Web site and comes from Chaucer's Canterbury Tales: "For crowing there was not his equal in all the land. His voice was merrier than the merry organ that plays in church, and his crowing from his resting place was more trustworthy than a clock. His comb was redder than fine coral and turreted like a castle wall, his bill was black and shone like a jet, and his legs and toes were like azure. His nails were whiter than the lily and his feathers were like burnished gold." Lovely, isn’t it. We still like the Cougars.
Matter’s Pick: BYU 37, Coastal Carolina 23
Last week: 6-0 against the spread; 6-0 straight up
Season: 35-26-1 against the spread; 49-13 straight up
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.