Matter's SEC Picks: Can Mizzou keep it close at Georgia?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Will the Missouri Tigers finally cover the spread? That’s about the only suspense that will linger over Sanford Stadium on Saturday, where Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers are the biggest underdogs in college football this weekend. Oh, and there’s that whole quarterback situation.
Can Mizzou cover that gargantuan number? We’ll get to that and more. Let’s get to the weekly power rankings, awards list and, of course, the Picks.
STLTODAY SEC POWER RANKINGS
1. Georgia … Beasts of the East
2. Alabama … Hanging tough at No. 2
3. Auburn … Harsin has done a phenomenal job.
4. Ole Miss … A 10-win season still possible.
5. Texas A&M … Aggies coming on strong.
6. Mississippi State … Bulldogs winning with defense.
7. Kentucky … A little slippage last week.
8. Arkansas … Tough, tough stretch for the Hogs.
9. LSU … Coach O countdown is upon us.
10. Tennessee … Vols won’t go away quietly.
11. Florida … Gators in a free-fall.
12. Missouri ... Growing pains continue to ache.
13. South Carolina … Ditto.
14. Vanderbilt … Ditto times 10.
SEC HONORS WATCH LIST
SEC player of the year/offensive player of the year: Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral
Corral’s candidacy might have slipped some, but he’s still getting more done with less as Ole Miss works through injuries at receiver.
In the running: Alabama QB Bryce Young, Mississippi State QB Will Rogers, Alabama WR Jameson Williams, Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Missouri RB Tyler Badie, Arkansas WR Treylon Burks, Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr.
SEC defensive player of the year: Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis
In the running: Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr., Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson, Georgia LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia DL Jalen Carter, South Carolina DE Kingsley Enagbare, Ole Miss DE Sam Williams
Davis doesn’t put up the best stats, but he’s the immovable force on UGA’s D-line.
SEC newcomer of the year: Alabama WR Jameson Williams (Ohio State)
In the running: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (Virginia Tech), Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska), Ole Miss LB Chance Campbell (Maryland), Georgia TE Brock Bowers (freshman),
SEC coach of the year: Bryan Harsin, Auburn
In the running: Josh Heupel, Tennessee; Kirby Smart, Georgia
Missouri (4-4, 1-3 SEC) at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 6-0)
Series: Georgia leads, 9-1
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT, ESPN
Line: Georgia by 39
Matter’s Pick: Tyler Macon? Brady Cook? Tom Brady? The ghost of Pitchin’ Paul Christman? It says here it won’t matter who takes snaps for the Tigers against this ferocious Georgia defense. With their spot in the SEC championship game already secure, could the Bulldogs overlook these underdog Tigers? Not likely. Don’t forget, playoff stakes are on the line every week for Kirby Smart’s team. Even if Smart goes to his backups early, the Georgia JV defense could still pitch a shutout against a Mizzou offense with serious QB questions.
Here’s the real question: Given this historic point spread, is this the week Mizzou FINALLY covers? Georgia is sure to surge early and very well could hold the Tigers scoreless. But 39 points is a whole lot of points — and a bigger margin than all but three of Georgia’s 47 wins over Power 5 teams the last six years under Smart: 62-0 over Vanderbilt (2021), 52-7 over Georgia Tech (2019) and 41-0 over Tennessee (2017). The Bulldogs have the talent and depth to name Saturday’s score. Here’s guessing they fall just short of the Vegas line: Georgia 48, Missouri 10
Liberty (7-2) at No. 15 Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2)
Series: First meeting
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Ole Miss by 10
Matter’s Pick: It’s homecoming time for Hugh Freeze, a game that had more preseason buzz before Liberty started to play down to its competition with a loss to Louisiana-Monroe and a close-call win over North Texas. Oof! How will Rebel fans greet their disgraced former coach, the guy responsible for NCAA violations who then tried to blame them on predecessor Houston Nutt only to lose his job once he got caught calling escorts with his university-issued cell phone. Oops! Luckily, Ole Miss turned over its program to the ethically superior Lane Kiffin, a career choirboy compared to the antics Freeze pulled in Oxford. On the field, even a gimpy Corral is too much for Liberty to overcome. Ole Miss 45, Liberty 27
No. 12 Auburn (6-2, 3-1) at No. 13 Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2)
Series: Texas A&M leads, 6-5
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Texas A&M by 5
Matter’s Pick: The game of the week in the SEC. Both teams are still lurking in Alabama’s rearview mirror. Texas A&M is hitting its stride. Auburn doesn’t back down from anyone. The Aggies have won 10 of their last 11 games at Kyle Field and have the SEC’s best defense outside of Athens. Give Bryan Harsin credit for getting the most out of Bo Nix, but the Tigers don’t have enough to overcome the 12th Man. Texas A&M 27, Auburn 21
Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2) at Arkansas (5-3, 1-3)
Series: Arkansas leads, 17-12-1
Kickoff: 3 p.m., ESPN
Line: Arkansas by 5
Matter’s Pick: Here come the Bulldogs. Mike Leach’s team has won three of four and has caught the attention of the College Football Playoff selection committee, which ranked MSU No. 17 this week. What to make of Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks? Did they peak too soon with those big wins over Texas and Texas A&M? It’s not out of the question the Hogs lose their next three — they play at LSU and Alabama next—and set up a 5-6 vs. 5-6 showdown against Missouri on Black Friday with a bowl game on the line. Then again, a year ago Barry Odom’s Arkansas defense grounded the Air Raid with a game plan borrowed from his days working under Matt Eberflus at Missouri, when the Tigers were among the few teams slowing the Air Raid in the Big 12. Arkansas 28, Mississippi State 24
LSU (4-4, 2-3) at No. 3 Alabama (7-1, 4-1)
Series: Alabama leads, 54-26-5
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Alabama by 28 ½
Matter’s Pick: Not long ago this was the biggest game in the division, the conference and the country. Now, not so much. Ed Orgeron is a lame duck and the Crimson Tide are looking for style points to stay in the playoff picture. And Alabama hasn’t forgotten what happened the last time LSU waltzed into Tuscaloosa two years ago. You know what they say about payback. Alabama 49, LSU 17
Tennessee (4-4, 2-3) at No. 18 Kentucky (6-2, 4-2)
Series: Tennessee leads, 81-26-9
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Tennessee by 1
Matter’s Pick: The Wildcats took one on the chin against Mississippi State last week, but they’re always a better team at home, where they’ve already knocked off Missouri, Florida and LSU. Tennessee proved at Alabama it has the firepower to challenge everyone on its schedule, but can the Vols play a complete four-quarter game on the road against a hungry Kentucky team? Not yet. Kentucky 27, Tennessee 24
Florida (4-4, 2-4) at South Carolina (4-4, 1-4)
Series: Florida leads, 29-9-3
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Florida by 18
Matter’s Pick: The Spurrier Bowl has lost some luster. Dan Mullen needs something good to happen so folks stop talking about his program’s downward spiral. The Gators have now lost seven of their last nine games against Power 5 competition. If they lose another Saturday, Mullen’s future is in peril. Don’t count on it. Florida 35, South Carolina 14
OUTSIDE THE SEC
No. 5 Michigan State (-3) at Purdue: Big-time trap game for the Spartans after their comeback win over Michigan. They’ll survive, barely.Michigan State 27, Purdue 23
Texas at Iowa State (-6 ½): Three words that might come to define Steve Sarkisian’s first season in Austin: Pole Assassin monkey.Iowa State 34, Texas 27
Wake Forest at North Carolina (-2 ½): The potent and undefeated Demon Deacons are underdogs against a Tar Heels team with a ragged defense.Wake Forest 38, North Carolina 31