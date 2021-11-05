Matter's SEC Picks: Can Mizzou keep it close at Georgia?

Matter’s Pick : The game of the week in the SEC. Both teams are still lurking in Alabama’s rearview mirror. Texas A&M is hitting its stride. Auburn doesn’t back down from anyone. The Aggies have won 10 of their last 11 games at Kyle Field and have the SEC’s best defense outside of Athens. Give Bryan Harsin credit for getting the most out of Bo Nix, but the Tigers don’t have enough to overcome the 12th Man. Texas A&M 27, Auburn 21

Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2) at Arkansas (5-3, 1-3)

Matter’s Pick: Here come the Bulldogs. Mike Leach’s team has won three of four and has caught the attention of the College Football Playoff selection committee, which ranked MSU No. 17 this week. What to make of Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks? Did they peak too soon with those big wins over Texas and Texas A&M? It’s not out of the question the Hogs lose their next three — they play at LSU and Alabama next—and set up a 5-6 vs. 5-6 showdown against Missouri on Black Friday with a bowl game on the line. Then again, a year ago Barry Odom’s Arkansas defense grounded the Air Raid with a game plan borrowed from his days working under Matt Eberflus at Missouri, when the Tigers were among the few teams slowing the Air Raid in the Big 12. Arkansas 28, Mississippi State 24