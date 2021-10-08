Matter's SEC picks: Can Mizzou manage Mean Green?

Matter’s Pick: The notion that Missouri can beat anyone by nearly three touchdowns seems preposterous, especially if that team features plays where they hand the ball to a tailback who’s then instructed to run forward. North Texas has one of those, a pretty good one. His name is DeAndre Torrey. Expect to hear it a few times Saturday. Or maybe the promotion of new D-line coach Al Davis is the answer for Mizzou. (The new guy is already off to a strong week: He took his linemen to C.J.’s for wings on Thursday. Hopefully they left some for the rest of us.) As for the game, the Tigers are 0-5 against the spread this year. Either they’re due to break the streak or it’ll be more of the same Saturday. Missouri 37, North Texas 27