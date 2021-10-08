Matter's SEC picks: Can Mizzou manage Mean Green?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Happy Homecoming Week, Mizzou fans. Before you set out for Friday’s house decs and Saturday’s parade, let’s make some SEC picks. As always, consume the following choices at your own risk. But, first, let's reshuffle the power structure in the SEC:
STLtoday SEC Power Rankings
1. Alabama … Can we just play the SEC title game now?
2. Georgia … It doesn’t seem to matter who plays QB for UGA.
3. Kentucky … UK is Georgia’s only real threat in the East.
4. Ole Miss … Lane Kiffin can take a punch.
5. Arkansas … Hogs’ gauntlet has begun.
6. Auburn … Bo Nix=Maty Mauk 2.0.
7. Florida … Gators fading fast.
8. LSU … Get your coaching hot boards ready.
9. Tennessee … Tiyon Evans just scored again.
10. Mississippi State … Only Mizzou & Vandy have allowed more points.
11. Texas A&M … Good thing Jimbo got that extension out of the way.
12. Missouri … Big Al Davis to the rescue!
13. South Carolina … Only Vandy has scored fewer points.
14. Vanderbilt … Down goes UConn!
North Texas (1-3) at Missouri (2-3)
Series: Missouri leads, 1-0
Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Missouri by 19
Matter’s Pick: The notion that Missouri can beat anyone by nearly three touchdowns seems preposterous, especially if that team features plays where they hand the ball to a tailback who’s then instructed to run forward. North Texas has one of those, a pretty good one. His name is DeAndre Torrey. Expect to hear it a few times Saturday. Or maybe the promotion of new D-line coach Al Davis is the answer for Mizzou. (The new guy is already off to a strong week: He took his linemen to C.J.’s for wings on Thursday. Hopefully they left some for the rest of us.) As for the game, the Tigers are 0-5 against the spread this year. Either they’re due to break the streak or it’ll be more of the same Saturday. Missouri 37, North Texas 27
No. 13 Arkansas (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at No. 12 Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1)
Series: Arkansas leads, 37-28-1
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Ole Miss by 6
Matter’s Pick: The Rebels and Razorbacks were slapped back to reality by Alabama and Georgia last week, respectively. Now it’s time to figure out second place in the SEC West. Arkansas has won five of the last seven meetings and covered the spread in seven of the last eight. Don’t forget, Barry Odom’s Hogs defense picked off Matt Corral six times last year, but Arkansas hasn’t played a top-shelf QB yet this year. Corral is the difference in Oxford. Ole Miss 38, Arkansas 28
Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1) at No. 20 Florida (3-2, 1-2)
Series: Florida leads, 42-10-2
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Florida by 39
Matter’s Pick: The Gators have to be kicking themselves for losing to Kentucky last week — and can take out their anger on the lowly Commodores. But 39 points? That’s a mammoth line for a conference game. The last time Florida was a bigger favorite in an SEC contest? Try 1995, when they were favored by 42 against … Vandy. Steve Spurrier’s Gators won comfortably 38-7 but didn’t cover the number. Against the spread, this series is even 5-5 over the last decade. Florida 45, Vanderbilt 10
South Carolina (3-2, 0-2) at Tennessee (3-2, 1-1)
Series: Tennessee leads, 27-10-2
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN2
Line: Tennessee by 10 ½
Matter’s Pick: The Volunteers are flying high after routing Mizzou by 38 points last week. (The Vols’ 62 points were THE MOST EVER scored by an opponent on Faurot Field.) Are the Vols ripe for a letdown? Maybe. South Carolina has lost eight straight SEC games but is 4-1 against the spread this year. Tennessee 34, South Carolina 23
No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0) at No. 18 Auburn (4-1, 1-1)
Series: Georgia leads, 61-56-8
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Georgia by 15 ½
Matter’s Pick: They call it the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. They’ll call it a mismatch by halftime. Bo Nix made some miraculous plays at LSU last week — the kind that won’t work against this punishing Georgia defense. Georgia 31, Auburn 10
LSU (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 16 Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC)
Series: LSU leads, 40-16-1
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Kentucky by 3
Matter’s Pick: The Wildcats are favored over LSU for the first time since 1999 — and for good reason. UK looks like the most complete middle class team in the league, while the Tigers are still a mess and possibly playing for their head coach’s job. Forget the names on the front of the jerseys. Kentucky is the better team with the better body of work. All that’s holding the Cats back is a Florida hangover. Luckily, there’s a cure that features Kentucky bourbon. It’s called a Suffering Bastard. From Liquor.com: Mix 1 ounce bourbon, 1 ounce London dry gin, 1/2 ounce lime juice, dashes of Angostura bitters with Ginger beer to top and garnish with a mint sprig. That should do the trick — plus a heaping serving of Chris Rodriguez. Kentucky 28, LSU 23
No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0) at Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2)
Series: Alabama leads, 11-2
Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT, CBS
Line: Alabama by 18
Matter’s Pick: This was supposed to be THE GAME in the SEC West. Instead, Texas A&M has been put on fraud alert. Enough said. Alabama 44, Texas A&M 17
OUTSIDE THE SEC
No. 6 Oklahoma (-3 ½) vs. No. 21 Texas: Is there a less impressive undefeated team than Oklahoma? Texas has recovered nicely from the Arkansas loss and will make its case as the best of the Big 12 with an upset at the Cotton Bowl. Texas 35, Oklahoma 31
No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa (-1 ½): It’s the best game in the country, as long as you like punts and field goals. Iowa is an FBS-best plus-12 in turnover margin. At some point, the luck will run out. Penn State 17, Iowa 14
No. 9 Michigan (-3) at Nebraska: Don’t look now, but the Huskers are playing decent football. A win would go a long way toward salvaging the Scott Frost regime. Michigan 24, Nebraska 20
Last week’s picks
Straight up: 7-4
Against the spread: 6-5