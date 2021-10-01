Matter's SEC Picks: Can Mizzou outlast Vols to avoid 0-2 SEC start?

COLUMBIA, Mo. – We’ve got some enormous games on the SEC slate this week and some enormous point spreads. Before we get to the picks, let’s rank these guys.
STLtoday SEC Power Rankings
1. Alabama … Listen here, Lane, you come at the king, you best not miss.
2. Georgia … Dawgs’ offense coming together.
3. Ole Miss … Michael Wilbon won’t be partying in the Grove anytime soon.
4. Arkansas … Are the Hogs for real? Yessssssssir!
5. Florida … Emory Jones settling in nicely at QB.
6. Texas A&M … Anyone seen the Aggies’ offense lately?
7. Auburn … Bo Nix era about to expire?
8. LSU … What to make of these Tigers?
9. Kentucky … Will Levis shares SEC lead with five INTs.
10. Missouri … Can the defense restore a shred of credibility?
11. Tennessee … Heupel has QBs but a true QB1?
12. Mississippi State … Good luck figuring out this team.
13. South Carolina … Just four TDs the last three weeks. Oof.
14. Vanderbilt … Set your DVRs for Vandy-UConn!
Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC)
Series: Missouri leads, 5-4
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Missouri by 2½
Matter’s Pick: It’s only the first weekend of October, but there’s already so much on the line for both teams. No matter what happens Saturday, the loser will be scrambling to find six wins on their respective schedule. These are two evenly flawed teams. Mizzou can’t tackle. Tennessee can’t catch. The Tigers’ defense leaves them exposed every week, but the Vols are far from polished. They lead the SEC in penalties and sacks allowed. The Mizzou offense is the SEC’s best on third down and in the red zone. The Vols have two dangerous running backs but uncertainty at quarterback. Therein lies the difference. When in doubt between two mediocre teams, pick the guys with the better QB. Missouri 41, Tennessee 37
No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) at No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0)
Series: Georgia leads, 11-4
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Georgia by 18
Matter’s Pick: The Hogs deserve all the credit and accolades they’ve earned after sweeping Texas and Texas A&M, but is Saturday the start of Arkansas’ reality check? This is the Hogs’ first true road game and they still play at Ole Miss (next week!), LSU and Alabama. A four- or five-loss record isn’t out of the question, but for now, the Hogs are a threat, at least to keep this one within two touchdowns. Georgia 20, Arkansas 7
No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0) at No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0)
Series: Alabama leads, 52-10-2
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Alabama by 14½
Matter’s Pick: The SEC teams that have toppled Alabama in Tuscaloosa over the years have a couple common ingredients: up-tempo spread offense and a dynamic quarterback. Think Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, Joe Burrow. That defines Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss’ attack. The Rebels gave Bama a scare last year in Oxford, and with Matt Corral back and better than before, Ole Miss should have a fighting chance to make this a four-quarter game, especially with that upgraded defense — and especially after a bye week to prepare for the Tide. Alabama 52, Ole Miss 45
Troy (2-2) at South Carolina (2-2, 0-2)
Series: South Carolina leads, 3-0
Kickoff 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: South Carolina by 6½
Matter’s Pick: Former Mizzou QB Taylor Powell has settled in as Troy’s starter — he’s thrown for 1,008 yards and seven TDs — but the Gamecocks have just enough to avoid becoming the latest vanquished Troy victim. South Carolina 27, Troy 17
No. 10 Florida (3-1, 1-1) at Kentucky (4-0, 2-0)
Series: Florida leads, 53-18
Kickoff: 5 p.m., ESPN
Line: Florida by 8
Matter’s Pick: The winner in Lexington has the inside track as Georgia’s top challenger in the SEC East. UK has looked mortal of late. The Gators flipped the switch at halftime last week to run away from Tennessee. Big Blue Nation will show up in force hoping to see UK’s first home win over Florida since 1986. Don’t count on it. Florida 31, Kentucky 24
Mississippi State (2-2, 0-1) at No. 15 Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1)
Series: Tied 7-7
Kickoff: 6 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M by 7½
Matter’s Pick: The Aggies look lost. The Bulldogs, too. Has the SEC sucked the air out of the Air Raid? Mississippi State has scored 30 points just three times in 15 games under Mike Leach. The Bulldogs won’t get close to 30 this time either. Texas A&M 24, Mississippi State 14
Connecticut (0-5) at Vanderbilt (1-3, 0-1)
Series: Vanderbilt leads, 2-1
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Line: Vanderbilt by 14½
Matter’s Pick: Brian Custer and Kelly Stouffer deserve double pay for having to call this game on ESPNU. Vandy has a 62-0 loss this season (to Georgia). UConn owns losses of 45-0 (to Fresno State) and 49-0 (Purdue). UConn has the nation’s second-worst offense and second-least efficient passing game. Vandy is No. 127 in pass efficiency. This game could set modern football back a few decades. Hide your eyes. Better yet, watch the Sopranos movie instead. Vanderbilt 9, UConn 6.
No. 22 Auburn (3-1, 0-0) at LSU (3-1, 1-0)
Series: LSU leads, 31-23-1
Kickoff: 8 p.m., ESPN
Line: LSU by 3
Matter’s Pick: It’s the T.J. Finley Bowl. The former LSU quarterback could start for Auburn after helping rescue the Tigers from the jaws of defeat last week. Auburn has the sturdier defense. LSU has more weapons on offense. Tight game at Tiger Stadium. LSU 24, Auburn 20
OUTSIDE THE SEC
No. 7 Cincinnati (-1½) at No. 9 Notre Dame: A seat the playoffs is on the line for both. Bearcats are the more complete team. Cincinnati 31, Notre Dame 24
Boston College at No. 25 Clemson (-15): Can the surging Eagles take advantage of the slumping kings of the ACC? They’ll keep it close. Clemson 23, Boston College 17
No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin (-1½): The Wolverines have the better team in every capacity. Michigan 28, Wisconsin 24