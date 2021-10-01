Matter's SEC Picks: Can Mizzou outlast Vols to avoid 0-2 SEC start?

Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC)

Matter’s Pick: It’s only the first weekend of October, but there’s already so much on the line for both teams. No matter what happens Saturday, the loser will be scrambling to find six wins on their respective schedule. These are two evenly flawed teams. Mizzou can’t tackle. Tennessee can’t catch. The Tigers’ defense leaves them exposed every week, but the Vols are far from polished. They lead the SEC in penalties and sacks allowed. The Mizzou offense is the SEC’s best on third down and in the red zone. The Vols have two dangerous running backs but uncertainty at quarterback. Therein lies the difference. When in doubt between two mediocre teams, pick the guys with the better QB. Missouri 41, Tennessee 37