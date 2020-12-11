Matter's SEC picks: Can Mizzou put Georgia on upset alert?

What is Georgia playing for at this point? The Bulldogs began the season expecting to make the College Football Playoff. Not only is that dream dashed but Georgia didn’t win the SEC East. No playoffs, no SEC championship, no division title. UGA’s best-case scenario is an 8-2 finish and a spot in one of the selection committee’s New Year’s Six games, like the Cotton, the Peach or the Orange. That’s a fine reward but not what Georgia sets out to accomplish each season. The Bulldogs have six players invited to the Senior Bowl. The NFL draft is just a few months away. Another three players are in the transfer portal. With no championship stakes on the line Saturday, will their hearts and eyes be wandering to what comes next instead of the here and now?