Matter's SEC picks: Can Mizzou put Georgia on upset alert?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Is it Saturday yet?
It’s an unprecedented home doubleheader for Mizzou with Georgia visiting Memorial Stadium for an 11 a.m. showdown, followed by the rare on-campus basketball Braggin Rights Game in the evening, just across the street at Mizzou Arena, separated only by a few hours and Champions Drive.
Before we get to hoops, it’s times for some football picks. Our hot streak ended last week but we’re back for redemption to pick some winners.
(Keep in mind, the national rankings listed below are from the AP poll. Yes, we realize some teams are ranked differently in other polls, Mizzou included, but our newspaper style is use the AP rankings.)
No. 12 Georgia at Missouri
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Georgia by 13
Quick Hit: The last time Mizzou beat the Bulldogs, in 2013, the Tigers were just coming off a home win over Arkansas State, a team with a 20-something assistant coach named Eli Drinkwitz. It's been a while.
There are so many ways to break this game down. First, let’s just look at the teams on the field. Using Pro Football Focus grades — hardly Gospel, but enlightening over a fairly broad eight-game body of work — Georgia is the superior team in every area. Consider …
Among SEC teams, Georgia’s offensive grade for the season ranks No. 3 (85.5), while Mizzou’s defense ranks No. 7 (66.2). Let’s stick with UGA’s offense. The Bulldogs’ passing game was stagnant early, much better lately but still just No. 8 in the SEC (73.9). UGA’s pass-blocking grade ranked No. 2 (74.1). Across the line of scrimmage, Mizzou ranks No. 9 in pass coverage (60.8) and No. 8 in pass rush (73.3). Again, advantage Georgia. The UGA running game ranks No. 3 (86.8) and its run-blocking grade ranks No. 2 (84.7); Mizzou’s rush defense comes in at No. 6 (60.3) as does its tackling grade (72.2).
Let’s flip to the other side of the ball. Mizzou’s offensive grade is No. 8 (77.5), while UGA’s defense is No. 1 (91.2). Mizzou’s passing game is No. 6 (77.7) while the pass blocking comes in at No. 4 (71.0). Georgia’s pass coverage is No. 2 (82.0), same as its pass rush (82.1). Finally, Mizzou’s running game grades at No. 11 (74.7) and run blocking at No. 7 (69.9). Georgia counters with the SEC’s top-graded rush defense (89.7) and top-graded tackling defense (92.8). Advantage, Georgia.
Based on the empirical data, there’s no logical reason to pick Missouri to win this game Saturday. Georgia has been the superior team all year — and its only two losses came to teams that also clobbered Missouri: division champions Alabama and Florida.
We can take a peek at the transitive property, too. Georgia and Missouri have played six common opponents: Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida and South Carolina. UGA is 4-2 against those teams and outscored those six by 91 points collectively; Mizzou is 3-3 against those teams and was outscored in those games by 47 points. Again, the body of work tells us Georgia has been the far better team this year.
Here’s where the Tigers could have an edge or two. The human element.
What is Georgia playing for at this point? The Bulldogs began the season expecting to make the College Football Playoff. Not only is that dream dashed but Georgia didn’t win the SEC East. No playoffs, no SEC championship, no division title. UGA’s best-case scenario is an 8-2 finish and a spot in one of the selection committee’s New Year’s Six games, like the Cotton, the Peach or the Orange. That’s a fine reward but not what Georgia sets out to accomplish each season. The Bulldogs have six players invited to the Senior Bowl. The NFL draft is just a few months away. Another three players are in the transfer portal. With no championship stakes on the line Saturday, will their hearts and eyes be wandering to what comes next instead of the here and now?
On the flip side, Mizzou is playing like something’s on the line. The Tigers are nationally ranked in one major poll — No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings — and can clinch a winning record in their first ever 10-game SEC regular season. Mizzou would enhance its bowl appeal with a 7-3 finish — the New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl would be realistic — and engender serious goodwill with a hungry fan base and build more momentum toward 2021. Can all of those factors affect how this team plays on the field and give the Tigers a psychological edge? Perhaps.
One more factor: the weather. The forecast for the 11 a.m. kickoff calls for 39 degrees, cloudy, 20-percent chance of rain, 13 mph winds. In Missouri we call that seasonable weather — but not necessarily ideal for the Bulldogs from Georgia.
Here’s another interesting stat: Georgia is just 3-3 under Kirby Smart in 11 a.m. SEC games.
Still, that’s one gnarly Georgia defense. The Dawgs can wreck your running game and force you to play one-handed — and that’s a lot to ask from this Missouri attack. Don’t overlook the fact that Mizzou has struggled to unlock defenses built by coaches from the Nick Saban coaching tree — not just Alabama, but against Tennessee (Jeremy Pruitt), South Carolina (Will Muschamp).
Check out Mizzou’s offensive splits in those three games compared to the other five:
Saban-inspired defenses: 4.8 yards per play, 322 yards per game, 18 first downs per game, 1.7 touchdowns per game
Other defenses: 6.5 yards per play, 502.2 yards per game, 27 first downs per game, 3.8 touchdowns per game.
That’s a striking difference that’s not lost on Mizzou’s play-caller.
“Georgia's got the same defensive philosophy as those guys and I'm sure they're going to copy a lot of those things that gave us problems,” Drinkwitz said. “We're going to have to find some answers there. Those are the three games offensively that we really didn't play that well in.”
Mizzou’s defense didn’t exactly inspire a lot of faith in its ability to stop the run last week against Arkansas. Now, here comes Georgia with one of the best rushing attacks the Tigers will see all year.
Add it up and Georgia clearly has advantages on the field. The intangibles seem to favor the Tigers. It says here Mizzou keeps it close but not close enough.
Matter's Pick: Georgia 28, Missouri 20
No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Alabama by 32 ½
Quick Hit: Hogs coach Sam Pittman said he’d give the Heisman Trophy to Alabama’s offensive line, which he also called the best he’s ever seen. Quite a statement from one of the game’s foremost offensive line coaches. Maybe he’s trying to light a charge under his defense — the same group last seen getting trampled on Faurot Field. Expect more of the same Saturday, though the Tide might be inclined to rest some starters late with the SEC championship game looming in a week.
Matter's Pick: Alabama 49, Arkansas 21
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Tennessee by 15
Quick Hit: Here’s Tennessee’s best and probably only chance to savor victory again this season. The Vols have lost six straight games since beating Missouri way back on Oct. 3 and been outscored by 115 points in those games. Not to be hyperbolic, but if the Vols slip up this time, the coaching search begins on Sunday. Jeremy Pruitt can probably survive a 3-7 season — the Vols play Texas A&M next week — but not a loss to hapless Vandy, its decimated roster and lame duck interim coach.
Matter's Pick: Tennessee 35, Vanderbilt 17
LSU at No. 6 Florida
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Line: Florida by 23 ½
Quick Hit: LSU (3-5) has accepted a self-imposed bowl ban. How very courageous of the Bayou Bengals — and how quickly things have collapsed under Ed Orgeron, whose 2020 has been as bad as anyone’s in college football. (Hey, at least Will Muschamp is $15 million richer!) The Tigers are lost on offense. The defense has been a mess for months. Orgeron might have to clean house this offseason. Florida isn’t going to do anything to help his cause Saturday, though, the Gators need to stay healthy for next week’s SEC championship game. With key Gators possibly headed to the bench in the fourth quarter, beware of the backdoor cover.
Matter's Pick: Florida 38, LSU 17
Auburn at Mississippi State
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Auburn by 6 ½
Quick Hit: The Bulldogs have shown some life the last two games, both losses by the score of 31-24. Mike Leach, the SEC newcomer who most figured would have the most success initially, has the fewest wins (surprise) and the SEC’s third-least efficient passing offense (big surprise.) This season’s been two steps forward, two steps back for Auburn, who ride into Starkville on a two-game losing streak. The Tigers have never lost three straight games under Gus Malzahn. That trend will stay safe.
Matter's Pick: Auburn 31, Mississippi State 24
Navy vs. Army
Kickoff: 3 p.m., CBS
Line: Army by 7
Quick Hit: This one figures to be more evenly matched than the records indicate. It’s been an unusually tough year for Navy, just 3-7 and winless since beating East Carolina nearly two months ago. Here’s a crazy stat: The Midshipmen rank way down at No. 45 nationally in rushing, averaging just 185.3 yards per game. Keep in mind, Navy plays a far stronger schedule in the American Athletic Conference with games against Houston, SMU, Memphis and Tulsa. Army is 7-2 without a high-profile victory — the losses came to Cincinnati and Tulane — and have three wins over FCS teams.
Matter’s Pick: Army 24, Navy 21
Last week: 2-4 against the spread; 5-1 straight up
Season: 37-30-1 against the spread; 54-14 straight up
