Matter's SEC Picks: Can Mizzou survive as road favorites at Boston College?

LSU (2-1) at Mississippi State (2-1)

Matter’s Pick: This was the game last year that reintroduced the Air Raid Offense to the SEC, when Mike Leach and quarterback K.J. Costello appeared to take the league by storm by shredding the defending national champions in Baton Rouge. Turns out, Mississippi State’s offense never looked that good the rest of the year, but it was just the beginning of LSU’s struggle of a season. Neither looks all that special this year. UCLA pushed around LSU at the Rose Bowl. MSU pulled off an impressive win over North Carolina State only to lose at Memphis a week later. Both are in the running for “worst team in the SEC West,” which is a misleading title considering the top-end talent in the division. LSU is 1-3 in its last four games as a road favorite — with losses at Mizzou, Auburn and UCLA — and could struggle again here in Starkville. Mississippi State 31, LSU 28