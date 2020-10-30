Matter's SEC picks: Can Mizzou survive The Swamp?

We’ve picked against Missouri each week here in this corner of the Internet, but Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers take a two-game winning streak to Gainesville, Florida with a chance to go over .500 in conference play for the first time since last year’s 2-0 start in the SEC. Have we learned our lesson picking against the Tigers? Stay tuned.
Missouri at No. 10 Florida
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate
Line: Florida by 12 1/2
Quick Hit: The Gators haven’t played in 20 days and missed two weeks of practice because of a COVID-19 outbreak. It’s unclear how many players will be missing from Dan Mullen’s lineup. Meanwhile, here comes Mizzou, riding high off a dismantling of Kentucky. There are plenty of reasons to like the Tigers in The Swamp. The offense has proven it can play multiple styles. Home or away, Connor Bazelak is unflappable. Ryan Walters’ defense makes strides each week. The Florida defense is suspect, especially against the pass. We have no idea who’s missing for the Gators or how much rust they’ll have to shake off their scales. At full strength, Mullen’s offense is just a step behind Alabama for the SEC’s best. But we suspect Florida might have some struggles on both sides of the ball and could be ripe for the upset. The Gators should be antsy to play a game after the layoff, but Mullen sure seems agitated that he has to adjust next week’s practice schedule because of Election Day. Is Florida looking ahead to the Cocktail Party against Georgia? If so, Mizzou has proven its good enough to blindside another favored foe. But here’s your warning: The Tigers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five road games. It says here that streak ends in Gainesville — and then some.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 34, Florida 31
No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Georgia by 14 ½
Quick Hit: Last week, Missouri beat Kentucky at its own game: ball-control offense and punishing defense. Grown man football. If Mizzou can out-Kentucky Kentucky, then so can Georgia. This one won’t be pretty. The Cats, without starting quarterback Terry Wilson, might not score unless the defense manages an interception return. The Bulldogs should be well rested after a bye week. They’ll need a long winning streak to rejoin the playoff race. It starts in Lexington.
Matter's Pick: Georgia 27, Kentucky 7
LSU at Auburn
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: LSU by 2 1/2
Quick Hit: Will the real LSU please stand up? Just when we buried the Bayou Bengals they broke out of their casket and hammered South Carolina last week. Auburn continues to be the luckiest team in America with more fortunate officiating to help clinch another victory, this time against Ole Miss. Auburn has won nine of its last 10 home games, but LSU’s superior offense—with or without Myles Brennan—is the difference on The Plains.
Matter's Pick: LSU 31, Auburn 27
Mississippi at Vanderbilt
Kickoff: 3 p.m., ESPN
Line: Mississippi by 16 1/2
Quick Hit: Welcome back to the season, Vanderbilt. The Commodores have been off for two weeks while recovering from a COVID-depleted roster. Their reward is a feisty Ole Miss team still smarting from last week’s loss to Auburn. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin didn’t renew any friendships in the league office with his postgame retweets ripping the officiating from the Auburn game. He bit his tongue in the postgame press conference, but his Twitter temptations got the best of him and cost him $25,000. He’ll be happier after this game.
Matter's Pick: Mississippi 41, Vanderbilt 17
Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Alabama by 31
Quick Hit: The exodus is upon us in Starkville. So many players are leaving Mississippi State’s roster, the NCAA transfer portal needs a new wing for disgruntled Bulldogs. First-year coach Mike Leach doesn’t seem all that bothered, saying the roster purge is common when he takes over a new program. Has any team in college football flipped its narrative more dramatically since the start of the season? The LSU win seems like years ago. Meanwhile, there will be a point this season when Alabama misses injured receiver Jaylen Waddle, but the Tide will survive without him Saturday.
Matter's Pick: Alabama 45, Mississippi State 13
Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M by 12 ½
Quick Hit: They’re sculpting the Sam Pittman statue in Fayetteville for the Hogs’ 2-2 start, but more important in these parts, Arkansas is 4-0 against the spread. Barry Odom’s defense might be the best in the SEC outside of Athens, Georgia, but the Aggies’ balanced attack should pose some problems. As the series moves back to campus and away from AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2013, Odom’s defense will keep things competitive against a balanced Jimbo Fisher attack. This game is usually close — five of the last six have been decided by a touchdown or less — but the Aggies will make it nine straight over the Razorbacks.
Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 27, Arkansas 20
No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Ohio State by 11 1/2
Quick Hit: Indiana stripped some of the luster off this pivotal Big Ten matchup with last week’s overtime upset of Penn State and might have cost the Big Ten dearly when it comes to landing multiple teams in the playoff. (Michigan could still have something to say about that.) Ohio State has some defensive glitches to repair, but the Buckeyes have too much firepower for this one to be contested.
Matter's Pick: Ohio State 38, Penn State 24
Last week: 3-3 against the spread; 3-3 straight up
Season: 14-21-1 against the spread; 23-13 straight up
