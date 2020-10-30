Matter's SEC picks: Can Mizzou survive The Swamp?

Missouri at No. 10 Florida

Quick Hit: The Gators haven’t played in 20 days and missed two weeks of practice because of a COVID-19 outbreak. It’s unclear how many players will be missing from Dan Mullen’s lineup. Meanwhile, here comes Mizzou, riding high off a dismantling of Kentucky. There are plenty of reasons to like the Tigers in The Swamp. The offense has proven it can play multiple styles. Home or away, Connor Bazelak is unflappable. Ryan Walters’ defense makes strides each week. The Florida defense is suspect, especially against the pass. We have no idea who’s missing for the Gators or how much rust they’ll have to shake off their scales. At full strength, Mullen’s offense is just a step behind Alabama for the SEC’s best. But we suspect Florida might have some struggles on both sides of the ball and could be ripe for the upset. The Gators should be antsy to play a game after the layoff, but Mullen sure seems agitated that he has to adjust next week’s practice schedule because of Election Day. Is Florida looking ahead to the Cocktail Party against Georgia? If so, Mizzou has proven its good enough to blindside another favored foe. But here’s your warning: The Tigers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five road games. It says here that streak ends in Gainesville — and then some.