Matter's SEC Picks: Can Mizzou's limited lineup bring home the Mayor's Cup?

Quick Hit: Pick the Crimson Tide at your own risk. Kentucky’s defense specializes in preventing the big play and forces opponents to methodically move down the field. Bama is built for explosion, but has the offensive line and playmakers to move the chains at any tempo. Still, that’s a big spread. Since 2014, Alabama is 7-6 against the spread in SEC games as a 28-point favorite or more. The Cats can’t keep pace but might control the pace for stretches.

Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn

Quick Hit: Can the Vols do anything right? First, they hand already-a-multimillionaire-coach Jeremy Pruitt a contract extension — in the middle of a pandemic! — and then promptly snap their eight-game winning streak with four straight losses. Then we discover, thanks to diligent reporting by the Knoxville News Sentinel, that eight of Pruitt’s six- and seven-figure assistant coaches declined to take pay cuts to help offset losses in the UT athletics department — in the middle of a pandemic! Then, according to another News Sentinel scoop, it turns out Tennessee quietly gave athletics director Phil Fulmer a two-year extension back in May while increasing his retention bonus by $50,000 — in the middle of a pandemic! (Fulmer announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Here’s hoping he has a swift recovery.) On the field, the Vols have to win out to secure a winning record. With no clear offensive identity in sight, that’s an extreme longshot, especially with Auburn figuring things out in recent weeks.