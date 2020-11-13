Matter's SEC picks: Can Odom's Hogs pull another sneak attack?

No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College

Quick Hit: If you’re old enough to remember 1993, you’ll recall Notre Dame had just toppled No. 1 Florida State but barely had time to celebrate before Boston College spoiled any Irish championship dreams the following week. Could the Eagles do it again? (Before we get carried away with déjà vu, that ’93 BC team was hardly an afterthought on the Irish schedule. The Eagles were ranked No. 17, coached by the great Tom Coughlin and led by Big East player if the year Glenn Foley at quarterback.) With a sturdy defense, this BC team showed some pluck against Clemson last month and could do the same against the Irish. Expect a competitive game.