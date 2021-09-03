Matter's SEC Picks: Can the Chippewas challenge Mizzou?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - College football is back in our lives, which also means every Friday we deliver our picks right here in our cozy corner of the Internet. We'll tackle every Southeastern Conference game and a few more from around the country that tickle our fancy. As always, follow these picks at your own risk.

Central Michigan at Missouri

Matter’s Pick: It seems unlikely Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain will be coaching this game after undergoing an appendectomy just two days ago. But this season opener isn’t about the Chippewas. Can Eli Drinkwitz’s team live up to all the promise and begin 2021 with an improved, efficient, balanced offensive attack? Can Steve Wilks’ remade defense back up all the offseason buzz? There are plenty of question marks about Mizzou. Can Connor Bazelak make the jump from good to great? Can Tyler Badie headline a potent rushing attack? Are there enough electric playmakers at receiver? Can the defense create turnovers? Mizzou hasn’t opened a season with a victory over an FBS team since 2011, when Miami-Ohio gave Gary Pinkel’s Tigers a test in the sweltering afternoon heat. Can another MAC team make Mizzou sweat out another close call a decade later? This one won’t be that close by the fourth quarter. Missouri 31, Central Michigan 13