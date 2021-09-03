Matter's SEC Picks: Can the Chippewas challenge Mizzou?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - College football is back in our lives, which also means every Friday we deliver our picks right here in our cozy corner of the Internet. We'll tackle every Southeastern Conference game and a few more from around the country that tickle our fancy. As always, follow these picks at your own risk.
Central Michigan at Missouri
Series: First meeting
Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Missouri by 14
Matter’s Pick: It seems unlikely Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain will be coaching this game after undergoing an appendectomy just two days ago. But this season opener isn’t about the Chippewas. Can Eli Drinkwitz’s team live up to all the promise and begin 2021 with an improved, efficient, balanced offensive attack? Can Steve Wilks’ remade defense back up all the offseason buzz? There are plenty of question marks about Mizzou. Can Connor Bazelak make the jump from good to great? Can Tyler Badie headline a potent rushing attack? Are there enough electric playmakers at receiver? Can the defense create turnovers? Mizzou hasn’t opened a season with a victory over an FBS team since 2011, when Miami-Ohio gave Gary Pinkel’s Tigers a test in the sweltering afternoon heat. Can another MAC team make Mizzou sweat out another close call a decade later? This one won’t be that close by the fourth quarter. Missouri 31, Central Michigan 13
Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky
Series: UK leads 4-1
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Kentucky by 31
Matter’s Pick: Mizzou fans, keep this game on your radar for a sneak peek at next week’s opponent. The Wildcats have emerged from the Dark Ages with a modern passing offense and should have no trouble moving up and down the field on the Warhawks, who were 0-10 last year. Kentucky 41, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Rice at Arkansas
Series: Arkansas leads 35-29-3
Kickoff: 1 p.m., SECN+ / ESPN+
Line: Arkansas by 19½
Matter’s Pick: The Hogs might be tempted to look ahead to next week’s Southwest Conference reunion game—and future SEC showdown — against the Texas Longhorns. But they better not dismiss the Owls, who return 19 starters and added former Nebraska quarterback Luke “Don’t Call Me Christian” McCaffrey. Arkansas 34, Rice 14
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami
Series: Alabama leads 14-3
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., ABC (Atlanta)
Line: Alabama by 19½
Matter’s Pick: There’s one rule to Week 1: Never pick against Nick Saban in a neutral-site nonconference game. Is Bryce Young the next superstar quarterback in Tuscaloosa? Can the Tide’s young receivers replace last year’s dynamic weapons? Can the defense smother Miami veteran QB D’Eriq King? Yes, yes and yes. Alabama 41, Miami 14
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State
Series: Mississippi State leads 10-3
Kickoff: 3 p.m., ESPNU
Line: Mississippi State by 23
Matter’s Pick: Mike Leach gets a mulligan for last year’s mess in Starkville. Here’s guessing he’ll have things figured out offensively this fall and MSU will look more like a classic Air Raid attack. But perhaps more than ever in his coaching career, Leach has a defense that can carry the weight. Mississippi State 45, Louisiana Tech 20
Akron at Auburn
Series: Auburn leads 1-0
Kickoff: 6 p.m., SECN+/ ESPN+
Line: Auburn by 37
Matter’s Pick: Not much of a test for Auburn in Bryan Harsin’s debut. The Zips have lost 19 of their last 20 games and 11 in a row on the road. Make it 12 but not by that enormous number. Auburn 34, Akron 7
Eastern Illinois at South Carolina
Series: First meeting
Kickoff: 6 p.m., SECN+/ ESPN+
Line: South Carolina by 40½
Matter’s Pick: The Gamecocks are going with a graduate assistant at quarterback. That tells you all you need to know about the state of the program in Columbia East. New coach Shane Beamer has some talented pieces and could have a competent team on the field by November when they roll into Columbia West. Eastern Illinois doesn’t offer much of a challenge. South Carolina 37, Eastern Illinois 3
Florida Atlantic at No. 13 Florida
Series: Florida leads 3-0
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Florida by 23½
Matter’s Pick: Underrated noncon test from the Gators. This will be FAU’s Super Bowl, playing the in-state powerhouse up the Florida Turnpike for a chance to shock the Sunshine State. Florida has loads of firepower to replace on offense, but the Gators need to fix their defense to contend in the SEC East. Expect the Owls to expose some holes. Florida 28, FAU 17
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson
Series: Georgia leads 42-18-4
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC (Charlotte)
Line: Clemson by 3
Matter’s Pick: It’s the heavyweight matchup of the week if not the year in college football — at least until we get to the playoffs. And speaking of the CFP, ACC favorite Clemson figures to have more to lose Saturday in Charlotte. With no North Carolina or Miami on the schedule, the Tigers won’t likely play another ranked opponent until the ACC championship game … while a Georgia loss will earn the SEC benefit of the doubt should the Bulldogs recover and steamroll through their schedule. A couple Heisman Trophy-worthy quarterbacks will be on display in UGA’s JT Daniels and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei, but expect a low-scoring defensive clash featuring two dominant D-lines. Georgia 24, Clemson 21
Kent State (3-1) at No. 6 Texas A&M
Series: First meeting
Kickoff: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Line: Texas A&M by 28½
Matter’s Pick: The Aggies have dreams of challenging Alabama for the SEC West and might have the offensive horsepower to make that possible. But the best player on the field will be A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal. The Aggies will dominate the Fightin’ Gary Pinkels along the line of scrimmage and win easily. Texas A&M 44, Kent State 13
East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt
Series: Vanderbilt leads 1-0
Kickoff: 7 p.m., SECN+/ ESPN+
Line: Vanderbilt by 21½
Matter’s Pick: If you’re tuned into this game, you’re either a Vandy grad, related to ETSU coach Randy Sanders or have a serious gambling addiction. Godspeed. Vanderbilt 20, ETSU 10
No. 16 LSU at UCLA
Series: First meeting
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., FOX
Line: LSU by 3
Matter’s Pick: Will the real LSU please stand up? Mike the Tigers was staring 3-7 in the face last year before a fluky Florida win and shootout victory over Ole Miss. Ed Orgeron sacked his coordinators, but will that be enough to recapture glory on the bayou? If LSU’s defense stands tall at the Rose Bowl, the Tigers could be a threat in the SEC West. If not, fire up the LSU hot boards. LSU 27, UCLA 23
Ole Miss vs. Louisville
Series: First meeting
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Monday, ESPN (Atlanta)
Line: Ole Miss by 10
Matter’s Pick: The Rebels are my SEC West sleeper team. If Lane Kiffin’s bunch can play average defense, they’re a threat to win every game on the schedule. Of course, that won’t happen every week, but the Rebels will again be among the nation’s most prolific offensive teams. Good luck, Cardinals. Ole Miss 48, Louisville 37
Elsewhere around the nation …
Penn State at Wisconsin (-5½): Both teams need a bounce-back year. The Badgers bounce higher and sooner. Wisconsin 27, Penn State 24
Indiana at Iowa (-5): The Hoosiers won’t sneak up on anyone this year but keep this one close Iowa 23, Indiana 20
Texas-San Antonio at Illinois (-5): The Illini could be a classic letdown team after last week’s “upset” of Nebraska. Don’t sleep on the Roadrunners. Illinois 31, UTSA 24
Notre Dame (-7) at Florida State: Let us know when the Seminoles can block someone. Until then, all Irish. Kyran Montgomery’s Heisman campaign starts here. Notre Dame 33, Florida State 24