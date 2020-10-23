Matter's SEC Picks: Can Tigers cure their Kentucky blues?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Welcome to the college football season, Big Ten Conference. Glad you could (finally) join us. We’ve been making picks against the spread in this space for the last few weeks without much success. Maybe your arrival will change our luck. It’s a light week in the SEC with only four games, so we’re taking a stab at one Big Ten matchup, plus another biggie from the American Athletic Conference. Here goes nothing ...
Kentucky at Missouri
Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Kentucky by 5 ½
Quick Hit: One of these years the Tigers are going to end this losing streak against Kentucky. We’re not sure Saturday is that day. As well as Mizzou played two weeks ago against Louisiana State, this looks like a difficult matchup for Eli Drinkwitz’s team. Unlike LSU, Kentucky will commit to a running game — UK has the SEC’s best rushing attack through four weeks — and has the offensive line and convoy of backs to control the line of scrimmage against an undermanned defensive front. Connor Bazelak will be tested unlike he’s been tested thus far in his young career. The Wildcats will try to confuse the redshirt freshman with disguised looks, dropping seven and eight defenders into a maze of man and zone coverages. We like the young QB’s upside and he’ll have a deeper cast of wideouts this week, but the Kentucky defense will be prepared to pounce on any mistakes.
Kentucky’s Mark Stoops is 5-0 against Mizzou — two short of big brother Bob’s 7-0 start against the Tigers, a run at Oklahoma that started in 1999 and lasted through the 2008 Big 12 championship game. Of course, Bob’s streak ended in 2010, when Mizzou upended his top-ranked Sooners. The date of that game? Oct. 23, 2010. Today’s the 10-year anniversary. Maybe it’s a sign? Maybe not.
Matter's Pick: Kentucky 27, Missouri 24
Auburn at Mississippi
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Auburn by 3 ½
Quick Hit: The Lane Train is chugging on fumes after a six-interception day by Matt Corral at Arkansas. That’s the same number of INTs Joe Burrow threw all of last season, when he also threw 60 touchdown passes. As much as the Rebels could use a win to capture some momentum, this is a bigger game for Auburn, Gus Malzahn and quarterback Box Nix. The Tigers looked overmatched against Arkansas and South Carolina each of the last two weeks. That shouldn’t happen at a place that expects to compete for championships every year. Instead, every other season the Tigers disappoint. This is already one of those years. Maybe a victory in Oxford can subdue the unrest.
Matter's Pick: Auburn 28, Mississippi 27
No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Alabama by 21 ½
Quick Hit: Remember when Tennessee was on the verge of becoming an SEC East contender? That was soooo three weeks ago. Since then, Georgia and Kentucky both humbled the Vols, Jeremy Pruitt fired his defensive line coach in the middle of a pandemic-infused financial depression within the UT athletics department and, look out, senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano just threw another interception. Meanwhile, here comes the Crimson Tide fresh off those three negative COVID tests for Nick Saban and a 14-point statement-game victory over Georgia. Alabama is on a direct path to the playoffs and if anything gets in its way, surely it won’t be Tennessee.
Matter's Pick: Alabama 41, Tennessee 17
South Carolina at LSU
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: LSU by 6
Quick Hit: Why exactly are the Tigers nearly a touchdown favorite? When last seen, LSU’s offense couldn’t punch in a go-ahead touchdown on the goal line at Mizzou — four times in a row! Bo Pelini’s defense managed to have a worse day as Bazelak rekindled images of Chase Daniel torching Pelini’s Nebraska defense a dozen years ago. Even worse, now LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is out with an injury. Will Muschamp might have his most well-rounded South Carolina team in several years, and after taking down Auburn last week, the Gamecocks won’t flinch at Tiger Stadium. Don’t be surprised by another upset.
Matter's Pick: South Carolina 33, LSU 28
No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Michigan by 3
Quick Hit: Another year, another overrated Jim Harbaugh team that doesn’t have an offensive identity, let alone a quarterback. Let’s not forget, Minnesota tied for the Big Ten West Division last year and returns a proven winner at QB in Tanner Morgan and star receiver Rashod Bateman.
Matter's Pick: Minnesota 24, Michigan 20
No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU
Kickoff: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Line: SMU by 2 ½
Quick Hit: Folks, look at the American Athletic Conference, still outperforming the Big 12 and putting a more entertaining product on the field. It’s a shame someone’s got to lose in this battle of two programs trying to stick their nose in the playoff hunt, but we like Cincinnati’s defense, especially against the pass. The Bearcats rank No. 1 nationally in pass efficiency defense and have intercepted seven passes this year while not allowing a touchdown through the air.
Matter's Pick: Cincinnati 28, SMU 24
Last week: 2-4 against the spread; 3-3 straight up
Season: 11-18-1 against the spread; 20-10 straight up
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.