Matter's SEC Picks: Can Tigers cure their Kentucky blues?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Welcome to the college football season, Big Ten Conference. Glad you could (finally) join us. We’ve been making picks against the spread in this space for the last few weeks without much success. Maybe your arrival will change our luck. It’s a light week in the SEC with only four games, so we’re taking a stab at one Big Ten matchup, plus another biggie from the American Athletic Conference. Here goes nothing ...

Kentucky at Missouri

Quick Hit: One of these years the Tigers are going to end this losing streak against Kentucky. We’re not sure Saturday is that day. As well as Mizzou played two weeks ago against Louisiana State, this looks like a difficult matchup for Eli Drinkwitz’s team. Unlike LSU, Kentucky will commit to a running game — UK has the SEC’s best rushing attack through four weeks — and has the offensive line and convoy of backs to control the line of scrimmage against an undermanned defensive front. Connor Bazelak will be tested unlike he’s been tested thus far in his young career. The Wildcats will try to confuse the redshirt freshman with disguised looks, dropping seven and eight defenders into a maze of man and zone coverages. We like the young QB’s upside and he’ll have a deeper cast of wideouts this week, but the Kentucky defense will be prepared to pounce on any mistakes.