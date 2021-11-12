Matter's SEC Picks: Can Tigers keep their paws on Mayor's Cup?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — College football’s regular season has reached the fourth quarter. It’s time to separate the true contenders and pretenders — and that includes the Picks. We started off on fire last week then stumbled in the evening games. We’re back for more.
But first …
STLTODAY SEC POWER RANKINGS
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Texas A&M … Don’t sleep on the Aggies.
4. Auburn
5. Ole Miss
6. Tennessee … Vols are making noise in the East.
7. Arkansas
8. Mississippi State
9. Kentucky
10. LSU … Does Coach O have one run left?
11. South Carolina
12. Florida … Gators might drown before the finish line.
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt
SEC HONORS WATCH LIST
SEC player of the year/offensive player of the year: Alabama QB Bryce Young
Young’s last three games: 1,021 passing yards, eight TDs, zero interceptions.
In the running:
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Alabama WR Jameson Williams, Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Missouri RB Tyler Badie, Arkansas WR Treylon Burks, Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr.
SEC defensive player of the year: Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson might be the nation’s most dangerous pass rusher with 21 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks.
In the running: Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson, Georgia LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia DL Jalen Carter, South Carolina DE Kingsley Enagbare, Ole Miss DE Sam Williams
SEC newcomer of the year: Alabama WR Jameson Williams (Ohio State)
In the running: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (Virginia Tech), Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska), Ole Miss LB Chance Campbell (Maryland), Georgia TE Brock Bowers (freshman),
SEC coach of the year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee
In the running: Bryan Harsin, Auburn; Kirby Smart, Georgia
South Carolina (5-4, 2-4 SEC) at Missouri (4-5, 1-4 SEC)
Series: Missouri leads, 6-5
Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Line: Pick ’em
Matter’s Pick: You can find a variety of lines for this game depending on your sportsbook of choice with either team as a 1-point favorite. We’ll go with the Pick ‘Em here in the battle for the Mayor's Cup … because that’s what this game feels like, a coin toss kind of game. Huge division showdown for both teams. Mizzou needs to win two to secure bowl eligibility — and probably won’t get there with a loss to the Gamecocks. South Carolina needs just one win to secure a bowl trip — and beating Mizzou seems a lot easier than Auburn or Clemson. The winner can say it’s closer to that middle tier in the SEC East. The loser shares company with Vanderbilt at the bottom of the division.
These teams were evenly matched through the season’s first two months — until South Carolina thrashed Florida last week, the only win over a (mostly) competent Power 5 team by either program. But the Gamecocks are going back on the road, where they’re 1-3 with the lone win coming by a touchdown at East Carolina. Both teams have used multiple quarterbacks because of injuries. Both teams have prolific running backs. South Carolina’s defense, hardly a juggernaut, is the better of the two but hasn’t played nearly as well away from home.
This feels like a game that’s tight through the fourth quarter. Perhaps a Harrison Mevis field goal is the difference in the deciding moments. Just for good measure, he’ll split the uprights in the north end zone, exorcising those demons from 2013. Missouri 27, South Carolina 24
New Mexico State (1-8) at No. 3 Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC)
Series: Alabama leads, 1-0
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Alabama by 51 ½
Matter’s Pick: Thoughts and prayers for the Fightin’ Mario Moccias. The New Mexico State Aggies, which visits Mizzou next November, give up 38.1 points per game. The Tide can score that many in their sleep. This is a name-the-score game for Bama, who could use some style points to impress the playoff committee. Alabama 59, New Mexico State 7
Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3 SEC) at No. 16 Auburn (6-3, 3-2 SEC)
Series: Auburn leads, 65-27-2
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Auburn by 5 ½
Matter’s Pick: Both teams are coming off division losses. Mike Leach is threating to hold kicker tryouts. Auburn is still alive in the SEC West race. There’s much more at stake for the Tigers in this one, but Mississippi State has covered four of the last five weeks. Then again, Auburn has covered in four of its last five division games. Auburn 28, Mississippi State 21
No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) at Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC)
Series: Georgia leads, 25-23-2
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Georgia by 20
Matter’s Pick: Georgia hasn’t seen an offensive this explosive all season. Will it matter, tough, against that immovable UGA defense? Even at home, the Vols have struggled to keep pace with Georgia, failing to cover in four of the last five matchups in Knoxville. Tennessee is the most improved team in the conference, and Heupel is a strong contender for SEC coach of the year. But the Vols don’t have a prayer. This Georgia team is on a mission. Georgia 44, Tennessee 20
No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at No. 12 Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC)
Series: Texas A&M leads, 9-1
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Texas A&M by 2 ½
Matter’s Pick: The biggest game in the SEC has division stakes on the line for the Aggies. A win in Oxford keeps A&M alive in the SEC West race, not to mention the playoff conversation. (That’s right: If A&M wins out and Auburn beats Alabama in two weeks, the Aggies are your SEC West champions. And should A&M upset Georgia for the SEC title, good luck keeping out an SEC champion with wins over Bama and UGA.) The Aggie defense would get more love if not for the way Georgia has smothered opponents this year — A&M ranks No. 2 nationally in points allowed, trailing only UGA — and should have the pieces to handle Lane Kiffin’s potent attack. Texas A&M 31, Ole Miss 21
Kentucky (6-3, 4-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5 SEC)
Series: Kentucky leads, 47-42-4
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Kentucky by 21
Matter’s Pick: At some point Vandy’s going to win an SEC home game. Not this week. The Wildcats are ticked off after losing at home to Tennessee. The Commodores will pay — but cover. Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17
Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC) at LSU (4-5, 2-4 SEC)
Series: LSU leads, 42-22-2
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Arkansas by 2 ½
Matter’s Pick: Coach O isn’t going away quietly, as the Tigers showed last week at Alabama. LSU has three more chances to win two games and send Orgeron off in a bowl game. The Hogs, though, have some momentum after holding off Mississippi State last week. This has all the makings of a tight four-quarter game, just like last year. Arkansas has the better defense and gets it done with a rugged rushing attack. Arkansas 24, LSU 21
OUTSIDE THE SEC
No. 9 Michigan (-1 ½) at No. 23 Penn State: The Wolverines are set up to break their fans hearts with another high-stakes loss to Ohio State, which means they have to beat Penn State first. Michigan 28, Penn State 24
No. 4 Oklahoma (-5 ½) at No. 18 Baylor: The Sooners are about to get their comeuppance. Baylor, fresh off a tough loss to TCU, will ground and pound its way into Big 12 title talk. Baylor 34, Oklahoma 31