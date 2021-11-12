Matter's SEC Picks: Can Tigers keep their paws on Mayor's Cup?

South Carolina (5-4, 2-4 SEC) at Missouri (4-5, 1-4 SEC)

Matter’s Pick: You can find a variety of lines for this game depending on your sportsbook of choice with either team as a 1-point favorite. We’ll go with the Pick ‘Em here in the battle for the Mayor's Cup … because that’s what this game feels like, a coin toss kind of game. Huge division showdown for both teams. Mizzou needs to win two to secure bowl eligibility — and probably won’t get there with a loss to the Gamecocks. South Carolina needs just one win to secure a bowl trip — and beating Mizzou seems a lot easier than Auburn or Clemson. The winner can say it’s closer to that middle tier in the SEC East. The loser shares company with Vanderbilt at the bottom of the division.